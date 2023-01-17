Read full article on original website
Related
Polo G Denies Unfollowing Gunna, Says He Never Followed Him to Begin With
Polo G is shooting down rumors that he is the latest rapper to unfollow Gunna on social media. Gunna has faced lots of backlash from his peers since being released from jail after taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, with the Atlanta rapper reportedly losing multiple celebrity follows on Instagram in the past couple of weeks. On Friday (Jan. 20), the No Jumper blog reported Polo G was the latest rapper to hit the unfollow button.
The Game Actually Compliments 50 Cent on 18th Anniversary of The Documentary Album
Look outside. Pigs might be flying. The Game actually gave 50 Cent a slight compliment in a social media tribute to Game's debut album. On Wednesday (Jan. 18), The Game celebrated the 18th anniversary of his The Documentary album, which was released in 2005 on Aftermath/G-Unit/Interscope. He honored the album with a post on Instagram paying homage to the breakout LP.
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Nelly Concert Video Goes Viral After People Clown His Facial Expressions
Video of Nelly performing in Australia is going viral after the rapper displayed some peculiar behavior onstage. On Wednesday (Jan. 17), Instagram user akira.nibbai captured video of Nelly performing at the 2023 Juicyfest in Melbourne, Australia. In the clip, the St. Louis, Mo. rhymer is performing his hit duet "Over and Over" featuring Tim McGraw. However, in the video, Nelly is acting very strangely. The clip finds the rap-crooner's eyes appearing to roll back multiple times as he smiles slyly while belting out the lyrics to the ballad.
George Santos appears to have claimed he acted in 'Hannah Montana' and with Uma Thurman in a movie she wasn't actually in
A Wikipedia user going as Anthony Devolder, a known George Santos alias, said they appeared in Disney Channel shows and started performing drag at 17.
EST Gee Focuses on New Album, Expanding His Own Label and Building a Sports Agency
After taking the leap from local Kentucky rapper to respected artist rising through the game, EST Gee's mission remains far from over. Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. EST Gee knows discipline is a major key to success....
Blueface, Chrisean Rock Trade Shots on Twitter Due to Rock Not Fighting Her Family Over Him
Blueface and Chrisean Rock's rollercoaster relationship recently came to a head on Twitter after the couple traded shots over Chrisean's unwillingness to throw hands with her own family for him. During the latest episode the couple's reality show Crazy in Love, which aired on Sunday (Jan. 15), Blueface and his...
J. Cole Makes Song From Random YouTube Producer’s ‘J. Cole Type Beat’ – Listen
J. Cole just released his first song since 2021 using a beat he found on YouTube. On Wednesday night (Jan. 18), a new J. Cole track dropped on the YouTube channel for a producer named bvtman. The new song is a slow burn, with the N.C. MC pacing out lyrics over a groovy soundscape highlighted by syrupy chords and an acoustic baseline.
G Herbo Explains How Leaving the Streets Helped His Career
G Herbo on "Outside Looking In" Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. “A good kid raised in a world so tragic/Charm of his mama and the heart of his daddy/Got his whole life ahead of him, he smart and he ready/With a crown on his melon, but it’s hard and it’s heavy/He was young, under pressure, loved guns and aggressive/Too intelligent to be out actin’ dumb ’cause he special/ Went to jail at like 12, had his run-ins with oppressors/And he stayed in situations like he made it his profession/Born over East, so he grew up on the Eastside/Had family on the Southside and ’burbs, he lived three lives/He shy but charismatic, read stories in his free time/Had love for the savages way before he had his street ties/He was always labeled cool, he was always good in school/But he mastered bein’ devious, didn’t like to follow rules/Used to hang with older cousins, they was like his sisters, brothers/But he couldn’t act like the youngest, they ain’t cut him slack for nothin’/Doin’ things they did as teens, so at like 10, he started fuckin’/Wasn’t from a broken home, but it was hardly no discussion/He ain’t learn the birds and bees, only black stones with G’s/Family functions, all he seen was drinkin’ gin and smokin’ weed/He ain’t know they was misleadin’ him with all the shit they feedin’ him/Dependent, so he needed ’em, in a strange way, they breeded him/For a cold world and to be strong on his own, they gave him leadership/Set goals and had dreams, by any means, that he achievin’ ’em/He barely spoke of anything, ain’t think no one believed in him/He learned fast, circumstances turned him bad/Gained loyalty from his friends, sometimes he felt that’s all he had/It’s all good, they havin’ fun/Next year, they all dead, fucked up his head/Vicious now that he older, confident, he bolder/ Turnt into a soldier, hardly ever sober/Big chip on his shoulders, rap sheet like a folder/Could feel the walls closin’, he filled up with emotions/Still feel like he chosen, if they know him, call him golden/At that rap shit, he the coldest, but he don’t know how to open, shit/So don’t nobody know it, gotta find a way to show it/Thuggin’ hard and he can’t focus, this his chance and he can’t blow it/Too much pride to ride a wave, now all the stars won’t even notice him/But he know he him/Fastforward time, he on his grind, now they all over him/Now the niggas wanna be him, the ones that left, they comin’ again/Now everybody want him to win, they wanna get in/Said he ain’t gon’ never stop ’cause he locked in/And he gon’ make it to the top ’cause he locked in/His strong will and his mind, that’s his only friend/Shit ain’t easy, but it’s fine, stay strategic with his time/Felt like when he picked up five, he just dropped 10/Took his losses to the chin, but he like, ‘Not again’/Most the shit he ever lost in life, he got again/Open your eyes and see, that nigga was me”
Coi Leray to Feature on K-Pop Group Tomorrow X Together’s New Song ‘Happy Fools’
Coi Leray is expanding her audience reach with a new collaboration with the K-Pop band Tomorrow X Together (or TXT). The young rapper is featured on TXT's new song "Happy Fools." On Thursday (Jan. 19), TXT's label BigHit Music unveiled the tracklist for the group's upcoming EP, The Name Chapter:...
Drake Makes Confusing Flex About Private and Public Bathrooms
When you are the biggest rap star on the planet, you get special privileges that the average person doesn't see often. Recently, Drake decided to share one of those privileges. On Thursday (Jan. 19), Drake jumped on his Instagram story and made a confusing flex about private and public bathrooms....
Cordae, Anderson .Paak Releasing J. Cole-Produced Song ‘Two Tens’
It looks like Cordae has some heat on deck in the form of a new single with Anderson .Paak, produced by J. Cole. On Thursday (Jan. 19), the cover art for the new track surfaced. Titled "Two Tens," the name appears to be a reference to two dimes pieces, as the cover art (below) features two attractive women laying on a rug in the grass. The song from the duo of XXL Freshmen features Cole behind the boards, delivering a rare production credit. This could be a sign that a new album from Cordae is on the way.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0