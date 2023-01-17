ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, CT

Fugitive accused of assaulting Derby police officer in custody after escape

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fugitive accused of assaulting a Derby police officer and escaping from a hospital is back in police custody.

The U.S. Marshal Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, Hartford Police Department, and Department of Corrections Parole Division found Felix Rodriguez in Hartford Monday.

On Jan. 5, Rodriguez was in the custody of Derby police on firearms charges when he requested medical care and was taken to Griffin Hospital. While being treated, Rodriguez allegedly assaulted an officer and escaped the hospital on foot, the U.S. Marshal Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force said.

In addition to the previous firearms charges, Rodriguez now faces charges of escape from custody, assault of a police officer, larceny, and a parole violation.

