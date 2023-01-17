Read full article on original website
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray First Look: The AWD Hybrid Is Quicker Than a Z06!
Its not easy being the Chevy Corvette. Seventy years of history says each new model needs not only to be worthy of the name but also offer greater performance. But even an iconic sports car can reach its physical limits and need to change things up to lay down more power. In the words of Scotty from Star Trek: "I canna change the laws of physics."
C9 Chevrolet Corvette May Not Be All-Electric After All
The next-generation Chevrolet Corvette, internally called the C9, may not utilize an all-electric powertrain despite some earlier reports to the contrary. The latest rumor comes from AutoForecast Solutions (AFS), which also provides a tentative timeline for the C8's final years and when the C9 will enter series production. But let's back up and discuss that powertrain rumor.
First Mercedes-AMG ONE Hypercar Delivered To Customer In A Sinister Spec
Mercedes-AMG has released a trio of images showing the specification of the first AMG ONE hypercar to be delivered, and it looks like an otherworldly spacecraft. We don't know exactly when this car was delivered, but the social media posts of the specimen suggest that the customer took delivery late last year, while the German plates indicate it was delivered in Mercedes home country.
Lamborghini Urus Plug-In Hybrid Getting Porsche Engine Tech
The Lamborghini Urus plug-in hybrid continues to make progress toward series production, and today we're learning it could pack Porsche engine technology. Our spy photographers have caught a Urus PHEV prototype undergoing testing, but unlike previous images, we now have a clearer look at the new front-end design. It makes sense for the Urus PHEV to have some styling updates compared to the current V8-only-powered model for two reasons: the new powertrain and it's time for a mid-cycle facelift that has given us the Urus S and urus Performante already.
Mercedes EQG Electric Off-Roader Won't Get A Gimmicky Interior
Our spy photographers recently spotted the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQG out undergoing winter testing, and now they've managed to get a much closer look inside with the car parked. This latest batch of images gives us our first look at the interior, which looks surprisingly similar to the gas-powered G-Class. The cabin retains a similar layout to the famous G-Wagen, but there are some small differences here.
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
First-Ever 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Sell For An Insane Amount Of Money
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang was revealed late last year, but excited fans of the iconic pony car will have to wait for the 2024 model year to get their hands on one. However, as early as January 28, you could claim to be the owner of VIN 001 of the 2024 Mustang GT, as the very first model to roll off the line is being auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.
Fully Loaded Dodge Hornet GT Plus Is A $45,000 Steal
The online configurator for the highly-anticipated 2023 Dodge Hornet has gone live, showcasing the base GT and GT Plus derivatives. The plug-in hybrid models are only slated for sale in spring 2023, so will likely be added to the roster at a later date for you to play around with. In the meantime, we're able to configure what Dodge calls the gateway to Dodge muscle and the models that will likely make up the bulk of the sales for the new crossover.
Ford Is Paying People To Cancel Their 2023 Bronco SUV Orders
With supply chain issues still hampering deliveries of the ever-popular Bronco, Ford is now paying buyers $2,500 to purchase another vehicle instead of the retro off-roader. This is according to Cars Direct (CD), which cites an incentive bulletin sent to Blue Oval dealers. The internal document says 2023 Bronco customers will be compensated with a $2,500 discount if they cancel their order and buy another vehicle. The "2023-Model Bronco Cancel Order & Purchase Replacement Offer" stipulates that customers will be incentivized to cancel their '23 Bronco orders and retail order a different permitted MY2023 Ford vehicle.
Ultra-rare Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Spec Nur Is Up For Grabs
At the time of writing, this 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R M-Spec Nur was already sitting at $450,000 on Bring a Trailer. That's already $50,000 more than a Spec Nur demanded in 2020, and it's going to be interesting to see where the final bid lands. The R34-generation Nissan Skyline GT-R...
Sporty Honda Fit Facelift Is A Reminder Of The Great Small Hatchback We Lost
Honda has released an upgraded version of the Jazz e:HEV in Europe and it's another reminder of what we're missing out on in the United States. Once sold here as the Fit, the little Honda is no longer available in this country, joining other small hatchbacks like the Toyota Yaris, Ford Fiesta, and Mazda 2 that were also discontinued as buyers gravitated towards subcompact crossovers.
The Chevy Bolt EV Just Became More Difficult To Buy
According to a bulletin sent to dealers last week, Chevrolet has canceled financing deals on the Bolt EV. The Bolt EV and Bolt EUV will no longer be eligible for promotional financing, which is a big blow for those looking to buy instead of lease. The Chevrolet Bolt EV is one of North America's most affordable electric vehicles. Up until recently, it was offered with some impressive financing deals, including interest rates starting at 0% APR and 72-month financing deals from 1.9% APR.
2024 Volkswagen ID.7 Overview: What We Know So Far
Despite offering a range of electric vehicles in other markets, VW of America has focused its local EV efforts on getting the built-in-Tennessee ID.4 electric crossover out the door to build volumes in the popular electric SUV segment. But that doesn't mean that VW has given up on passenger cars in the USA. In fact, it made quite a splash by bringing back the once-popular Passat form factor as the cutting-edge ID.7 electric mid-size sedan at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Volvo C40 And XC40 Recharge Get More Range, Improved Charging, And New RWD Variants
Volvo has announced a series of updates for the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge models, which now promise more performance, increased range, and, for the first time in a quarter-century, the availability of a rear-wheel-drive Volvo. These improvements have been achieved by fitting the respective ranges with in-house developed electric...
Bring Out Your Dead: The Ford Mustang Mach-E Electric Hearse Is Here
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is being transformed into an electric hearse courtesy of Coleman Milne, giving you a silent way to go to the great beyond. But not wanting to leave out the living, the specialty vehicle manufacturer has also revealed plans for a Mustang Mach-E limousine. This is not...
Volvo Secretly Planning A Zeekr-Based Electric Luxury Minivan
A new report suggests Volvo is working on an all-electric MPV and will launch the newcomer on the Chinese market later this year, according to Car News China (CNC). The Swedish automaker previewed the profile of the mystery Volvo in a media presentation in China. According to the publication, Volvo's first-ever MPV will be based on the Zeekr 009, a van with more than 500 horsepower on tap.
Leaked! Lamborghini Aventador Successor's Full Design Revealed By Patent Filings
Design patent images of Lamborghini's upcoming hybrid V12 successor to the Aventador have made their online debut courtesy of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) website. For whatever reason(s), the patent was filed in North Macedonia. Lamborghini clearly did not intend for these images to break loose online but, well, here we are.
Ferrari Wants To Develop Its Own Version Of Dodge's Fratzonic EV Exhaust
Ferrari has developed a means of generating an authentic and pleasurable soundtrack for its future electric supercars that will directly correlate with the powertrain's performance, enabling drivers to drive by sound as they would in any contemporary Prancing Horse like the SF90 Stradale. Instead of playing simulated audio through a...
Production-Spec Tesla Roadster Will Be Much Better Than Expected
According to Tesla design boss Franz von Holzhausen, the long-awaited Tesla Roadster will be better in every measurable way than the car that was presented back in 2017. At the time, Tesla promised that the Roadster would be capable of running the quarter mile in just 8.8 seconds and would manage 620 miles of range on a single charge. Not long after, company CEO Elon Musk claimed the car would be able to fly, and by the end of 2019, von Holzhausen was saying that the new Roadster was "evolving" and would be "even better" than what was originally unveiled. Now the designer is making the same claims again, but are they any more believable this time around?
Winnebago Unveils All-Electric RV Prototype With 108 Miles Of Range
Eco-friendly adventurers, rejoice! Winnebago has lifted the lid on its first-ever electric recreational vehicle, built to be an environmentally responsible travel companion for holidaymakers across the country. Based on the Ford E-Transit, the eRV2 uses Winnebago's proprietary Iron Blade house battery system. When we last wrote about the all-electric camper...
