Johnson City man charged after allegedly firing gun in apartment, nearly hitting infant next-door
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after he ‘negligently discharged his handgun,’ resulting in the bullet almost hitting a child, police say.
According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to Regency Square in reference to alleged shots fired.JCPD: Bristol man charged with second-degree murder, fled to Virginia
Police then contacted Remington Tritt after arriving on the scene. Tritt told police he ‘negligently discharged his handgun inside his apartment,’ the release states.
An investigation revealed that the bullet’s trajectory came “within close proximity to a nine-month-old child” who was reportedly sleeping in a crib located in a neighbor’s apartment that was adjoined to Tritt’s apartment.
Tritt was arrested for reckless endangerment and transported to the Washington County Detention Center. He is currently being held on a $5,000 bond and is awaiting arraignment on Jan. 17 at 1:30 p.m.
