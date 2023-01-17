Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Well-known retail chain closing another store in IndianaKristen WaltersElkhart, IN
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersMishawaka, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Indiana should be on your list of places to eat.
WANE-TV
Northeast Indiana cattle farm to add 78-acre operation to “grow” 8,000 cows
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Steuben County planning officials are expecting a crowd Jan. 23 at a public hearing on a proposed 78-acre “cattle growing operation” that would accommodate 8,000 head of cattle. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. at...
WANE-TV
Megabus adding service to Fort Wayne starting January 25
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One of the largest bus companies in the United States will begin offering service to and from from Fort Wayne on January 25 to a number of destinations including Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. Megabus has partnered with Miller transportation to significantly expand the routes it serves....
WANE-TV
California Dreamin’ at the Botanical Conservatory
Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams returns to the Botanical Conservatory to tour their newest exhibit with Nate Cardelli. California Dreamin’ transports you to the west coast with plenty of interactive fun for the whole family. Learn more here. The Botanical Conservatory is located at 1100 South Calhoun Street in Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Clean Eatz meal prep, café opens on Illinois Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Clean Eatz, a “healthy café” that also offers meal prep, opened its doors Thursday at a new location on Fort Wayne’s west side. Located at 4916 Illinois Road, Clean Eatz offers a weekly meal plan menu with six meal choices and one pizza option.
at home, The Home Décor Superstore coming to Fort Wayne
A building that once was home to a Kmart and most recently a Burlington Coat Factory at the intersection of Illinois Road and Hillegas will soon be home to a home decor chain
WNDU
Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in the country, is announcing an expansion to help connect Michiana with the rest of the country. The intercity bus service is partnering with Miller Transportation and will better connect South Bend with two dozen cities across the Midwest.
WWMTCw
Three Rivers High School alumni to appear on TV show Chicago Fire
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A small-town Three Rivers local is making it big with a national TV debut. Corinne Gahan, a Three Rivers High School graduate, is expected to appear on the TV show Chicago Fire on Feb. 8, according to a news release. Battle Creek performance: Gabriel "Fluffy"...
WANE-TV
The Journal Gazette to axe Sunday paper, debut Weekend Edition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, The Journal Gazette announced on its website it plans to move its Sunday paper to Saturday and debut a Weekend Edition paper. As a result, all the features readers typically see in the Sunday paper, will be added to the new Weekend Edition on Saturdays.
WANE-TV
Northeast Indiana columnist takes digs at tenderloin bill
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If Indiana lawmakers can have some lighter moments, so can the people who cover them. That was the thinking behind the latest column from Steve Garbacz, Executive Editor at KPC Media, where he flat out rejected any notion the breaded pork tenderloin should be Indiana’s official state sandwich.
MetroTimes
Travel through time in this Benton Harbor home
We love a home with character, and this 1930s turret home in Benton Harbor has a lot of it — all for $249,000. Located at 1900 Colfax Ave., this four-bedroom home features an Italian marble fireplace, original light fixtures throughout, and a sunroom off of the main living room.
WANE-TV
Electric Works sign lighting ceremony details revealed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne area community is invited to take part in a history making event later this month; the official lighting of the sign atop the Electric Works campus. The lighting is set to take place Monday, January 30 at approximately 6:15 p.m. “The Northeast Indiana...
WANE-TV
Unique new bakery about to open in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a taste of home for Timea Csibi. Chimney cakes are a sweet treat that originated in Transylvania and are popular throughout Europe. Csibi and her family moved to the United State from Hungary in 2014 and settled in Fort Wayne in 2017. Now, she’ll share part of her heritage with her new home.
WANE-TV
Tasty Gourmet Popcorn at Poptique
Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Gary Hively from Poptique Gourmet Popcorn to talk about the wide variety of flavors you can find at their shop. Learn more here. You can visit their location at 912 Calhoun Street in Fort Wayne or in Columbia City at 120 West Walker Way.
WANE-TV
New Haven becomes latest Indiana city to push for remote workers
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — The City of New Haven launched its remote worker recruitment program Wednesday, joining a list of more than two dozen Indiana cities that have made similar moves. The cities involved are working with MakeMyMove, a talent recruitment company, with the goal of adding more...
WANE-TV
Refurbished Smoky’s Records back on the market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A local property investor has breathed new life into Smoky’s Records on Wells Street, which gathered dust for more than a decade after the 2006 death of Charles “Smoky” Montgomery. The retail space on the main level has been whiteboxed for...
McDonald’s customer claims restaurant gave him bag containing $5,000 with sausage McMuffin (video)
ELKHART, Indiana -- Talk about a Happy Meal. A McDonald’s customer from Northern Indiana claims when he ordered a sausage McMuffin at the drive-through window, he got a bonus with his meal – a bag containing $5,000 in cash. The man, identified as Josiah Vargas of Elkhart, made...
WANE-TV
FWFD: Electrical problem behind southeast Fort Wayne fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire on Fort Wayne’s southeast side Thursday afternoon. Multiple firetrucks and firefighters were seen at a home near the intersection of South Hanna Street and Congress Avenue. The FWFD said there were no...
Fox 59
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall has ranged greatly across different areas of the state.
WANE-TV
Century old Broadway theater will now be the Chateau on Broadway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Anyone who knows Eva Babalola knows she understands how to throw a party. Now, Babalola is the new owner of the Chateau on Broadway, formerly The Philmore on Broadway, in the 2400 block of the street by the same name. Currently, the 100-year-old venue...
