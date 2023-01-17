Forspoken, the next upcoming game from Luminous Productions, was featured in today’s PlayStation Showcase a window for the release date was also announced at the end of the new trailer. Luminous Productions features a substantial amount of devs that also worked on Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XV, and the lessons learned from that game seem […] The post Forspoken Release Date: when is Forspoken coming out? appeared first on ClutchPoints.

13 HOURS AGO