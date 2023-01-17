Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gadsdenmessenger.com
City to improve traffic at major intersection
(Photo by Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford was recently notified that the State of Alabama had awarded the city more than $400,000 to ease congestion at a major intersection near the Meighan bridge. The funds will be used to reconfigure the turning lanes at the intersection of Hood Avenue and U.S. Highway 431 (pictured at right), locally known as Meighan Boulevard.
Railroad bridge damaged in Decatur, will impact freight service
Train services are on pause in Decatur after some damage to a bridge crossing the Tennessee River.
Redevelopment at Quintard Mall nearly complete in Calhoun County
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — While some shopping malls are in decline, a one mall in Calhoun County is experiencing a resurgence. Construction of 75,000 square feet of leasable space is nearly complete at Quintard Mall in Oxford. Oxford city spokesperson Lorie Denton said construction should be complete by March, and retail tenants should follow. Hull […]
WAAY-TV
Ivey breaks ground on new training center in Guntersville
Gov. Kay Ivey and Snead State Community College broke ground Thursday on the college's newest training center. The Workforce Skills Training Center in Guntersville will train high schoolers and adult students in welding, HVAC, advanced manufacturing and various other skill-based programs. Ivey said one of the facility's goals is strengthening the Alabama workforce for employment by global companies settling in the state.
wbrc.com
Local landscaper shares what it was like dumping at the Moody landfill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - EPA officials are now set to come in and start putting out the Moody landfill fire. This comes after Governor Kay Ivy’s declaration of a State of Emergency on January 18 after nearly two months of the fire burning. State environmental management agents tell WBRC...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened January 19 on Valley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Gregory Scott Gravitt of Gardendale. He was 54. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Valley Avenue. Authorities say...
Postal service job fairs in Alabama: What are the jobs and how much do they pay?
The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a series of job fairs in an effort to fill hundreds of positions across Alabama. The Wynn Drive Post Office, located at 645 Wynn Drive in Huntsville, will host a career fair Jan. 20 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The fair will cover positions available in Athens, Brownsboro, Decatur, Elkmont, Florence, Hartselle, Harvest, Hazel Green, Lacey Springs, Madison, Meridian Ville, Owens Crossroads, and Toney.
WAAY-TV
How the US hitting its debt ceiling could impact North Alabama
The U.S. on Thursday morning hit its debt ceiling of more than $34 trillion. While some aren't too worried about a possible delay in paychecks or benefits, others are starting to save now and want Congress to come up with an agreement as soon as possible. "They need to go...
Statewide, local COVID-19 hospitalizations are trending down
At this time last year, the Huntsville Hospital system reported 415 COVID-19 patients, including 245 in Madison County. The numbers today, both locally and statewide are much better.
weisradio.com
One Hurt in Etowah County Crash
One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident taking place early Wednesday in neighboring Etowah County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – around 5:00am a 2016 Toyota Tundra left the roadway on I-59 near the 182 mile marker after the male driver apparently fell asleep behind the wheel and struck a guardrail.
Hoover mayor discusses big plans for 2023 in State of City address
HOOVER Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Hoover has big developments in sight for 2023. Mayor Frank Brocato delivered his State of the City address earlier today discussing several upcoming projects. Multiple exciting opportunities are just around the corner for Hoover residents to benefit from. Mayor Brocato says his top priorities going into this year are […]
New details released in Bessemer railway accident that killed train conductor trainee
New details have been released regarding a Norfolk Southern Railway employee who died on Dec. 13 in Bessemer, Alabama.
Alabama landfill fire causing headaches, fear and ‘smell follows me wherever I go’
Headaches. Coughing. Red eyes. Breathing problems. Air purifiers running around the clock, and the smell that just won’t go away. For 53 days and counting, these things have been reality for hundreds Alabama residents living near an underground fire at a landfill just north of Birmingham, with no end in sight.
Bham Council Nixes Church Plan for a Car Wash
The Birmingham City Council has nixed a church’s request to build a car wash in the city’s Huffman neighborhood. The property in question, at 9701 Parkway East, is owned by Huffman Baptist Church. Pastor Bill Sears told councilors that the church spent $250,000 on improvements to its campus last year and needs a new revenue source to fund its ministries and community partnerships. Recognizing the value of one piece of church-owned land, the church began planning to sell it to an unnamed regional car wash chain.
Gadsden man dead after crashing into tree in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden man Monday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel I. Hodges, 29, died when the car he was driving on St. Clair County 22 left the roadway and hit a tree around 6: 10 p.m. Hodges was pronounced […]
Several agencies respond to neighboring Decatur homes
Several agencies, including the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, are responding to neighboring homes in Decatur on Thursday.
WAFF
16 Months Later: New euthanization date set for Havoc the dog in Marshall County
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, a Marshall County official confirmed the city will move forward with the euthanization of a dog that attacked a woman back in 2021. The euthanization of the dog has been delayed since it was ordered in court over one year ago. Appeals have been made by the dog’s owner to the state supreme court, where it was denied with a no opinion. According to our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam, Havoc’s euthanization is now set for Monday, Jan. 23.
Human remains found in Talladega County creek identified
The human remains that were located in a creek in Lincoln Monday morning have been identified, per the Lincoln Police Department on Wednesday.
wbrc.com
Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving two vehicles early Tuesday morning left one car dangling from a utility pole on Graymont Ave. It happened around 4:30 a.m. The crash sent one vehicle flying, where it caught the top end of a utility pole and hung there until Birmingham Fire and rescue was able to remove it. Two people were in the car at the time and had to be rescued. They were both treated for injuries at the scene.
wbrc.com
Jasper City Council approves agreement between city, Rural King for Jasper Mall location
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Jasper City Council voted unanimously to an agreement between the city and Rural King, a retail chain specializing in farm and home. The store’s home will be at the Jasper Mall where the Kmart used to be. Mayor David O’Mary said...
Comments / 0