Hanceville, AL

gadsdenmessenger.com

City to improve traffic at major intersection

(Photo by Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford was recently notified that the State of Alabama had awarded the city more than $400,000 to ease congestion at a major intersection near the Meighan bridge. The funds will be used to reconfigure the turning lanes at the intersection of Hood Avenue and U.S. Highway 431 (pictured at right), locally known as Meighan Boulevard.
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 42

Redevelopment at Quintard Mall nearly complete in Calhoun County

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — While some shopping malls are in decline, a one mall in Calhoun County is experiencing a resurgence. Construction of 75,000 square feet of leasable space is nearly complete at Quintard Mall in Oxford. Oxford city spokesperson Lorie Denton said construction should be complete by March, and retail tenants should follow. Hull […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Ivey breaks ground on new training center in Guntersville

Gov. Kay Ivey and Snead State Community College broke ground Thursday on the college's newest training center. The Workforce Skills Training Center in Guntersville will train high schoolers and adult students in welding, HVAC, advanced manufacturing and various other skill-based programs. Ivey said one of the facility's goals is strengthening the Alabama workforce for employment by global companies settling in the state.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Local landscaper shares what it was like dumping at the Moody landfill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - EPA officials are now set to come in and start putting out the Moody landfill fire. This comes after Governor Kay Ivy’s declaration of a State of Emergency on January 18 after nearly two months of the fire burning. State environmental management agents tell WBRC...
MOODY, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened January 19 on Valley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Gregory Scott Gravitt of Gardendale. He was 54. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Valley Avenue. Authorities say...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Postal service job fairs in Alabama: What are the jobs and how much do they pay?

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a series of job fairs in an effort to fill hundreds of positions across Alabama. The Wynn Drive Post Office, located at 645 Wynn Drive in Huntsville, will host a career fair Jan. 20 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The fair will cover positions available in Athens, Brownsboro, Decatur, Elkmont, Florence, Hartselle, Harvest, Hazel Green, Lacey Springs, Madison, Meridian Ville, Owens Crossroads, and Toney.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

How the US hitting its debt ceiling could impact North Alabama

The U.S. on Thursday morning hit its debt ceiling of more than $34 trillion. While some aren't too worried about a possible delay in paychecks or benefits, others are starting to save now and want Congress to come up with an agreement as soon as possible. "They need to go...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

One Hurt in Etowah County Crash

One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident taking place early Wednesday in neighboring Etowah County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – around 5:00am a 2016 Toyota Tundra left the roadway on I-59 near the 182 mile marker after the male driver apparently fell asleep behind the wheel and struck a guardrail.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Hoover mayor discusses big plans for 2023 in State of City address

HOOVER Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Hoover has big developments in sight for 2023. Mayor Frank Brocato delivered his State of the City address earlier today discussing several upcoming projects. Multiple exciting opportunities are just around the corner for Hoover residents to benefit from. Mayor Brocato says his top priorities going into this year are […]
HOOVER, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Bham Council Nixes Church Plan for a Car Wash

The Birmingham City Council has nixed a church’s request to build a car wash in the city’s Huffman neighborhood. The property in question, at 9701 Parkway East, is owned by Huffman Baptist Church. Pastor Bill Sears told councilors that the church spent $250,000 on improvements to its campus last year and needs a new revenue source to fund its ministries and community partnerships. Recognizing the value of one piece of church-owned land, the church began planning to sell it to an unnamed regional car wash chain.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Gadsden man dead after crashing into tree in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden man Monday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel I. Hodges, 29, died when the car he was driving on St. Clair County 22 left the roadway and hit a tree around 6: 10 p.m. Hodges was pronounced […]
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

16 Months Later: New euthanization date set for Havoc the dog in Marshall County

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, a Marshall County official confirmed the city will move forward with the euthanization of a dog that attacked a woman back in 2021. The euthanization of the dog has been delayed since it was ordered in court over one year ago. Appeals have been made by the dog’s owner to the state supreme court, where it was denied with a no opinion. According to our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam, Havoc’s euthanization is now set for Monday, Jan. 23.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving two vehicles early Tuesday morning left one car dangling from a utility pole on Graymont Ave. It happened around 4:30 a.m. The crash sent one vehicle flying, where it caught the top end of a utility pole and hung there until Birmingham Fire and rescue was able to remove it. Two people were in the car at the time and had to be rescued. They were both treated for injuries at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

