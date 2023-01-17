GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, a Marshall County official confirmed the city will move forward with the euthanization of a dog that attacked a woman back in 2021. The euthanization of the dog has been delayed since it was ordered in court over one year ago. Appeals have been made by the dog’s owner to the state supreme court, where it was denied with a no opinion. According to our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam, Havoc’s euthanization is now set for Monday, Jan. 23.

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO