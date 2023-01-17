Read full article on original website
Troopers Arrest Three Suspects Involved in Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Sherron Elam-Coursey of Wilmington, DE, and two teens, a 13-year-old female from Magnolia, DE, and a 15-year-old female from Milford, DE, in connection with […] The post Troopers Arrest Three Suspects Involved in Theft of a Motor Vehicle appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Wrestle Zone
Delaware State Police Issues Statement On Details Of Jay Briscoe Car Accident
Police have released new details on the car accident that killed Ring Of Honor star Jay Briscoe. Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe, was involved in a tragic car accident in Laurel, Delaware, on Tuesday evening. According to police, Pugh was one of two people killed in the accident, and his daughters are in critical condition in the hospital. Pugh was not wearing his seatbelt during the accident and it is unknown in alcohol was involved in the incident.
WBOC
Delaware State Police Confirm Jamin Pugh Among Two Dead in Laurel Crash
LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police confirm that iconic Sussex County wrestler Jamin Pugh, known in the ring as Jay Briscoe died in a Tuesday evening car crash in Laurel. Police say a Chevy Silverado driven by a Frankford woman crossed the center line of Laurel Road, hitting Pugh's Chevy Silverado head on.
WGMD Radio
Two Central Delaware Teen Girls Arrested in Wilmington for Stealing Vehicle
Two teen girls–one from Magnolia and the other from Milford–are charged in connection with a motor vehicle theft that occurred overnight in Wilmington. Police also arrested 18-year-old Sherron Elam-Coursey of Wilmington. Just before 2 a.m., troopers responded to the Wawa on Ogletown Stanton Road in Wilmington and learned that a 21-year-old woman parked her car in front of the store and went inside while leaving the vehicle unlocked and running. As she returned, she saw that it was missing. Police determined that a 15-year-old and 13-year-old stole the vehicle. Officers then found the stolen vehicle in the area of northbound I-95 and Frawley Stadium. They found the two girls and Elam-Coursey hiding in the marsh near the location of the stolen vehicle. Police arrested the three without incident and charged them with the following crimes:
wrestletalk.com
Delaware State Police Issue Statement On Investigation Into Incident Resulting In Death Of Jay Briscoe
Deleaware State Police have issued a statement on the investigation into the incident that resulted in the death of Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe). Jamin tragically passed away aged 38 in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware which also took the life of another person who was driving a vehicle involved in the accident.
local21news.com
Missing York Co. man found dead in Delaware state
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Red Lion native has been found dead in Delaware according to Pennsylvania State Police. Daniel Hesketh, 38-years-old, was last seen Jan. 14 in Colerain Township in Lancaster County. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Delaware State Police started an investigation into a dead man found...
WBOC
Irish Mikes Owner Responds to Criticism
DOVER, Del.- A popular downtown pub is getting some unwanted attention. Now, the owner has decided to speak out. Dover city council suspended Irish Mikes' license in 2021. During that year the Dover Police Department (DPD) responded to more than 35 public disturbance calls to the establishment. The bar owner,...
WBOC
Delaware DOJ Clears Officer in 2022 Shooting Near Starboard Restaurant in Dewey
DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Delaware Department of Justice has determined a Dewey Beach Police Officer's use of force in a March 2022 shooting incident did not constitute a crime. 21-year-old Rodney K. Robinson III of Milford died after being shot by Dewey Beach Police Patrolman Dylan Ebke. Delaware State...
Shots fired during road rage incident in New Castle County
Police are investigating a road rage shooting on a busy road in Delaware.
22 arrested in Wilmington drug bust
Delaware State Police arrested 22 people in Wilmington on charges related to “illegal marijuana pop-up sale events” throughout New Castle County.
Footage Shows Pursuit-Crash That Left 26-Year-Old NJ Driver Dead In Maryland
New details and video footage have been released of the harrowing high-speed police pursuit and crash on I-95 in Maryland that claimed the life of a 26-year-old New Jersey woman.Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly, NJ, was killed on I-95 on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Cecil County after she attempted to elude Mar…
WBOC
Another Arrested, Four More Dogs Rescued in Seaford Dog Fighting Ring
LAUREL, Del.- Another person has been arrested in connection to a dog fighting ring in Seaford. The Delaware Division of Public Health says that 45-year-old Ronnell Jacobs of Laurel has been charged with three felony counts related to dog fighting and two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. Jacobs is currently...
firststateupdate.com
Kirkwood Highway Raid Near Elsmere Nets 22 Arrests
Delaware State Police have arrested 22 suspects involved in marijuana sales from a residence in the Wilmington area. Officials said the Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force and Northern Drug Unit have concluded a six-month investigation into illegal “Pop-Up” marijuana sale events occurring throughout New Castle County. On January 12, 2023, detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. During the execution of the search warrant, 22 defendants were located within the establishment and taken into custody without incident. Also located during the execution of the search warrant was approximately 86.1 pounds of marijuana, edibles, and THC related items, 1.6 pounds of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 60 Oxycodone and Alprazolam prescription pills, $9,200 in suspected drug proceeds, 3 firearms one of which was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania State Police, and 1 bullet proof vest according to police.
1 dead, 2 injured in Cecil County crash
One man was killed and two others injured in a head-on crash on Augustine Herman Highway in Cecil County Monday evening, Maryland State Police confirmed today.
WBOC
Search Party For Missing Somerset County Man
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A search party walked through the marshes and where Dequan Fields' car was found Thursday afternoon. A search for a missing Princess Anne man brought friends to the marsh. 27- year-old Dequan Fields was reported missing a week ago. A $1,000 reward has been offered. Thursday's...
WBOC
Lewes Man Arrested on Assault Charges Following Shooting
LEWES, Del.-Delaware State Police have arrested 40-year-old Michael Ruduszewski of Lewes on charges related to a shooting incident that occurred earlier this month. On January 1, 2023, at around 2:46 p.m., troopers responded to Christiana Hospital for a 45-year-old male victim who drove himself to the Emergency Room after being shot in the upper extremity, at the Express Food Mart located at 703 Pulaski Highway in Bear, DE. Through investigations, troopers say the suspect, later identified as Ruduszewski approached the victim while he was in his car and fired one round, hitting the victim.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Stanton’s First State Plaza shopping center sold
Parkway Gravel, Inc., New Castle, purchased First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike in Stanton. Parkway is the commercial real estate arm of Delaware heavy-highway and paving contractor Greggo & Ferrara. The company was the developer of an industrial site in the New Castle area and is developing a warehouse...
firststateupdate.com
Police Seek Tips In Dover Shooting
The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 900 Block of Woodcrest Drive Tuesday evening according to Public Information Officer Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began at approximately 8:03 p.m., when Dover Police were called to the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive for...
Midday Blaze Tears Thorugh Elkton Farmhouse Not Occupied In Decades
Questions are being raised in Cecil County after a historic home that has stood vacant for decades went up in flames on Wednesday afternoon. An old farmhouse on Telegraph Road in Elkton was gutted on Wednesday, Jan. 18 when a fire that remains under investigation tore through the structure, causing upwards of $250,000 in damage to the vacant dwelling.
WBOC
Theft and Assault Between Children in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md.-A group of kids were taken into custody after reportedly robbing and assaulting another juvenile. A Cambridge Police Department S.R.O. took a report of a theft from a student. They say on January 11, around 3:30 p.m., a victim was approached by a group of kids in the 700 block of Race Street. The student reported that they had their cell phone taken from them before they were forced to another location. The victim reported being assaulted multiple times around Washington Street. They also reported being held against their will at Meadow Street Park, while being assaulted multiple times. Their shoes were reportedly stolen from them as well. According to the victim, the group of kids finally fled because Police Car drove by the area.
