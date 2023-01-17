Read full article on original website
Related
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
NME
Phil Spencer says developers are brave for releasing games in a “culture of criticism and cancellation”
Xbox head Phil Spencer has praised game developers who “bravely” release their games during a climate he describes as a “culture of criticism and cancellation.”. Spencer’s comments were delivered at the 12th annual New York Game Awards (via VGC), where he was receiving the Andrew Yoon Memorial Legend Award.
NME
‘Warrior Nun’ fans buy billboard outside Netflix headquarters asking for a third season
Warrior Nun fans have rented a billboard outside of Netflix’s Los Angeles headquarters, asking for a third season. Netflix cancelled Warrior Nun last month, shortly after the release of its second season, despite the show reportedly scoring the highest audience ratings ever for a Netflix show. Since the cancellation,...
NME
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ confirms Deadpool release date in hilariously chaotic trailer
Firaxis has released a chaotically hilarious trailer to announce the release date for Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ first downloadable content (DLC) – check it out below. The Good, The Bad And The Undead is due for release January 26 and will make Deadpool a playable character in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.
NME
‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’ has been released on Steam
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been surprise released on Steam by Rockstar. The game appeared quietly and by surprise on the site on Thursday evening (January 19) and comes complete with Steam Deck support. The release came complete with confirmation that it will also...
NME
Ubisoft CEO reportedly apologises for “ball is in your court” email
Ubisoft has apologised after recently issuing its workers with a “worrying” strategic update. The French video game publisher said in a statement last week that it was facing some “major challenges as the industry continues to shift towards mega-brands and long-lasting titles”. Consequently, Ubisoft pushed back...
NME
‘Marvel’s Avengers’ facing backlash over “lazy” new helmet-less Thor
Marvel’s Avengers has released its latest paid premium skin collection, and fans aren’t impressed. The premium skin features an “unhelmed” version of Thor, inspired by his original appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, a helmed version of the design was previously released last April. Players...
Comments / 0