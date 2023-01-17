ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Ubisoft CEO reportedly apologises for “ball is in your court” email

Ubisoft has apologised after recently issuing its workers with a “worrying” strategic update. The French video game publisher said in a statement last week that it was facing some “major challenges as the industry continues to shift towards mega-brands and long-lasting titles”. Consequently, Ubisoft pushed back...
NME

‘Marvel’s Avengers’ facing backlash over “lazy” new helmet-less Thor

Marvel’s Avengers has released its latest paid premium skin collection, and fans aren’t impressed. The premium skin features an “unhelmed” version of Thor, inspired by his original appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, a helmed version of the design was previously released last April. Players...

Comments / 0

Community Policy