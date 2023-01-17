Read full article on original website
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
ETOnline.com
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
ETOnline.com
'Playboy Murders' EP Holly Madison Says Hugh Hefner Would Want These Stories Told (Exclusive)
Executive produced by Holly Madison, the former Playboy model and ex-girlfriend of the magazine's founder, Hugh Hefner, The Playboy Murders is an all-new, six-part true-crime series that delves deep into the many tragedies associated with the longtime brand. "Each part is about a different murder that somehow involved someone within...
ETOnline.com
Amanda Bynes Is 'Really Excited' to Reunite With 'All That' Co-Stars at '90s Con
'90s kids, this one's for you! Amanda Bynes is set to reunite with some of her All That co-stars at the upcoming '90s Con. According to People, Bynes will be joined by Nickelodeon co-stars Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg at the upcoming event, which will be held at the Connecticut Convention Center from March 17 to 19.
ETOnline.com
Shia LaBeouf Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Full Makeup and Greek Goddess Costume
Shia LaBeouf is putting his all into his latest role. The 36-year-old actor was spotted on the set of the Francis Ford Coppola film, Megalopolis, in Atlanta, Georgia, completely transformed. In the pictures, LeBeouf is dressed as a Greek goddess as he wears a long, flowing white toga and gold-heeled...
ETOnline.com
Drew Barrymore Reunites With Ex Corey Feldman, Talks First Date After 25 Years Apart
Drew Barrymore and Corey Feldman are reliving their past together. The exes had a touching reunion on The Drew Barrymore Show this week after 25 years apart, and they gushed about one another and growing up together. "I'm so happy to see you. I can't even tell you," Barrymore tells...
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Announces Birth of Daughter With John Legend: Find Out Her Name
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing their baby girl to the world! On Thursday, the 37-year-old model took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her and Legend's third child, a daughter named Esti. Teigen shared the news with an adorable photo of her three kids. In the pic,...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Says Wedding Planning Stress and 'PTSD' Led to Ben Affleck Suggesting Their Las Vegas Wedding
Jennifer Lopez says that the stress of wedding planning with Ben Affleck led to the couple's impromptu Las Vegas ceremony a month before their lavish wedding in Savannah, Georgia. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 53-year-old Shotgun Wedding star opened up about planning for her big day with Affleck, calling...
ETOnline.com
Regina King Shares Moving Tribute to Her Son in First Post Since His Death
Regina King is remembering her late son, Ian. The 52-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram for the first time since Ian died in January 2022 to honor her late son's "worthday" on what would have been his 27th birthday. Sharing a video of a floating lantern gliding through the air...
ETOnline.com
'The Playboy Murders' Looks Back at Jasmine Fiore's Start at the Iconic Brand (Exclusive)
Premiering Jan. 23 on ID and Discovery+, The Playboy Murders is an all-new true-crime series that's taking a look back on all the tragedies associated with the once-iconic brand. Executive produced by Holly Madison, a former Playboy model and ex-girlfriend of the magazine's founder, Hugh Hefner, episodes will cover everyone from Stacy Arthur to Carole Gold and Christine Carlin-Kraft.
ETOnline.com
Christina Applegate Responds to Online Troll's Comments About Her Changing Appearance Amid MS Battle
Christina Applegate isn't afraid to give the haters a piece of her mind. The 51-year-old Dead to Me star shared on Twitter that after making the "unfortunate decision" to read the comments on an article about her recent appearance at the Critics Choice Awards, she told off one troll, who commented on her changing look.
ETOnline.com
Gabrielle Union Reacts to Backlash Over Comments About Infidelity (Exclusive)
Gabrielle Union isn't backing down in the face of criticism -- and has some advice for her critics, who are slamming recent comments she made about infidelity in her previous marriage. Union stunned on the carpet at the season 3 premiere of Apple TV+'s drama series Truth Be Told --...
ETOnline.com
Rihanna's Son Is Going to Super Bowl Halftime Rehearsals, Singer Is 'Happiest She's Ever Been,' Source Says
Rihanna is living her best life and working to make sure that her fans live theirs during her upcoming Super Bowl LVII halftime performance. A source tells ET that the singer is "the happiest she's ever been" as she spends time with her family and works on her highly anticipated show. She's even getting her family involved in the process, with the source sharing that A$AP Rocky and their son -- born back in May -- have attended her rehearsals.
ETOnline.com
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'On a Break' From Relationship and Leading 'Different Lifestyles,' Source Says
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are taking some time apart. A source tells ET that the parents of two are currently "on a break" from their romance. "The two have had an up and down relationship," the source says, "and although they aren't together right now, it doesn't mean it's over for good."
ETOnline.com
Jen Shah Explains Why She Skipped Planned Interview with Andy Cohen
Jen Shah is opening up about why she's decided to not sit down for an interview with Andy Cohen, after being sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to fraud charges. Shah -- who was sentenced to six and a half years in prison, plus five years of supervised release, earlier this month -- took to Instagram on Thursday to share her desire to tell her own story in full, and why she doesn't feel that can be done in an interview with Cohen.
ETOnline.com
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Seemingly Confirm Romance With a Kiss
Pete Davidson appears to be making things official with Chase Sui Wonders! On Thursday, the Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars were spotted kissing each other as they spent the day at Universal Studios Hollywood. In the pic, which was taken from behind, Davidson kisses Wonders as they ride down an escalator...
ETOnline.com
Sarah Michelle Gellar Won't Let Daughter Charlotte Act on Camera Until She's Graduated High School
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 13-year-old daughter, Charlotte, is eager to follow in her famous parents' footsteps. But the Hollywood veterans have some clear rules when it comes to their oldest child getting into the business. In a new profile for The Hollywood Reporter, Gellar talks about Charlotte's...
ETOnline.com
Octavia Spencer Reflects on 'Fruitvale Station' With Michael B. Jordan 10 Years Later (Exclusive)
Octavia Spencer is looking back on Fruitvale Station. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to the 52-year-old actress on the red carpet for Apple TV+'s Truth Be Told, and she reflected on the film, which celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Jan. 19. "I signed on because everything I wanted to see in...
ETOnline.com
Alison Sweeney Says She's Ready to Make a Third 'Wedding Veil' Trilogy for Hallmark (Exclusive)
When Hallmark moved forward with a second trilogy of Wedding Veil movies following the success of the first three films, the cast -- led by Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney -- were just as excited as fans were to continue to tell the stories of best friends Avery, Emma and Tracy.
ETOnline.com
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shines On 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Red Carpet -- See the Pics!
Sarah Michelle Gellar is looking fierce! The Wolf Pack star turned up in style to show her support for Teen Wolf: The Movie on Wednesday. Gellar hit the carpet at the film's premiere at the Harmony Gold Theater, rocking a black-and-white ensemble that slayed. The celebrated actress rocked a long...
