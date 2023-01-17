Jen Shah is opening up about why she's decided to not sit down for an interview with Andy Cohen, after being sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to fraud charges. Shah -- who was sentenced to six and a half years in prison, plus five years of supervised release, earlier this month -- took to Instagram on Thursday to share her desire to tell her own story in full, and why she doesn't feel that can be done in an interview with Cohen.

1 DAY AGO