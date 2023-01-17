ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Amanda Bynes Is 'Really Excited' to Reunite With 'All That' Co-Stars at '90s Con

'90s kids, this one's for you! Amanda Bynes is set to reunite with some of her All That co-stars at the upcoming '90s Con. According to People, Bynes will be joined by Nickelodeon co-stars Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg at the upcoming event, which will be held at the Connecticut Convention Center from March 17 to 19.
Chrissy Teigen Announces Birth of Daughter With John Legend: Find Out Her Name

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing their baby girl to the world! On Thursday, the 37-year-old model took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her and Legend's third child, a daughter named Esti. Teigen shared the news with an adorable photo of her three kids. In the pic,...
Regina King Shares Moving Tribute to Her Son in First Post Since His Death

Regina King is remembering her late son, Ian. The 52-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram for the first time since Ian died in January 2022 to honor her late son's "worthday" on what would have been his 27th birthday. Sharing a video of a floating lantern gliding through the air...
'The Playboy Murders' Looks Back at Jasmine Fiore's Start at the Iconic Brand (Exclusive)

Premiering Jan. 23 on ID and Discovery+, The Playboy Murders is an all-new true-crime series that's taking a look back on all the tragedies associated with the once-iconic brand. Executive produced by Holly Madison, a former Playboy model and ex-girlfriend of the magazine's founder, Hugh Hefner, episodes will cover everyone from Stacy Arthur to Carole Gold and Christine Carlin-Kraft.
Rihanna's Son Is Going to Super Bowl Halftime Rehearsals, Singer Is 'Happiest She's Ever Been,' Source Says

Rihanna is living her best life and working to make sure that her fans live theirs during her upcoming Super Bowl LVII halftime performance. A source tells ET that the singer is "the happiest she's ever been" as she spends time with her family and works on her highly anticipated show. She's even getting her family involved in the process, with the source sharing that A$AP Rocky and their son -- born back in May -- have attended her rehearsals.
Jen Shah Explains Why She Skipped Planned Interview with Andy Cohen

Jen Shah is opening up about why she's decided to not sit down for an interview with Andy Cohen, after being sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to fraud charges. Shah -- who was sentenced to six and a half years in prison, plus five years of supervised release, earlier this month -- took to Instagram on Thursday to share her desire to tell her own story in full, and why she doesn't feel that can be done in an interview with Cohen.
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Seemingly Confirm Romance With a Kiss

Pete Davidson appears to be making things official with Chase Sui Wonders! On Thursday, the Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars were spotted kissing each other as they spent the day at Universal Studios Hollywood. In the pic, which was taken from behind, Davidson kisses Wonders as they ride down an escalator...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shines On 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Red Carpet -- See the Pics!

Sarah Michelle Gellar is looking fierce! The Wolf Pack star turned up in style to show her support for Teen Wolf: The Movie on Wednesday. Gellar hit the carpet at the film's premiere at the Harmony Gold Theater, rocking a black-and-white ensemble that slayed. The celebrated actress rocked a long...

