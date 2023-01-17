ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury Report: Donovan Mitchell’s Updated Status vs. Warriors

In what looked like an exciting matchup on paper, the Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game on Friday night has lost almost all of its relevance. While both teams could very much use wins, neither side will be anywhere close to full-strength. With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green already out, the Cleveland Cavaliers have downgraded Donovan Mitchell from questionable to out as well.
Magic Send Struggling Pelicans Spiraling Into Another Loss

Orlando used Franz Wagner's 30 points and a second-half surge to defeat the struggling Pelicans 123-110 at Amway Center in Orlando. New Orleans needed help finding answers as they fell to 9-14 on the road and 26-20 overall on the season. The Pelicans are reeling without the injured Brandon Ingram...
Thunder Gameday: Late Night Matchup in Sacramento

Two of the most improved teams in the NBA will face off tonight in Sacramento, as the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Kings. Both teams have spectacular rookies as well as quality veterans just entering their respective primes. As such, it should be one of the best games of the night.
Robert Horry Compares Trae Young Flying On A Different Plane During Last Year’s Series Against Miami Heat To Kobe Bryant Leaving Lakers To Promote Book

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry has that old-school approach to playing on a basketball team. He believes it takes a lot for a player to be away from teammates, especially during the postseason. Horry recently spoke on when Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young flew on a separate plane during last year's first-round series against the Miami Heat.
