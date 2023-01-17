Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Report: Donovan Mitchell’s Updated Status vs. Warriors
In what looked like an exciting matchup on paper, the Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game on Friday night has lost almost all of its relevance. While both teams could very much use wins, neither side will be anywhere close to full-strength. With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green already out, the Cleveland Cavaliers have downgraded Donovan Mitchell from questionable to out as well.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Magic Send Struggling Pelicans Spiraling Into Another Loss
Orlando used Franz Wagner's 30 points and a second-half surge to defeat the struggling Pelicans 123-110 at Amway Center in Orlando. New Orleans needed help finding answers as they fell to 9-14 on the road and 26-20 overall on the season. The Pelicans are reeling without the injured Brandon Ingram...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Four Thunder Players Who Could Be in Salt Lake City for All-Star Weekend
After a 22-23 start to the 2022-23 season, Oklahoma City's early season success has surprised many around the league. As a result, OKC fans can expect to see a few of their team's stars in Salt Lake City this February. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is virtually a lock for the 2023 All-Star...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Provides Update On Lonnie Walker’s Injury Timeline
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has supplied an update on the recovery timeline of starting swingman Lonnie Walker IV, who has been out since December 28th with left knee tendinitis. Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Ham has revealed that the Lakers are set to reassess Walker's knee tomorrow...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Gameday: Late Night Matchup in Sacramento
Two of the most improved teams in the NBA will face off tonight in Sacramento, as the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Kings. Both teams have spectacular rookies as well as quality veterans just entering their respective primes. As such, it should be one of the best games of the night.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Robert Horry Compares Trae Young Flying On A Different Plane During Last Year’s Series Against Miami Heat To Kobe Bryant Leaving Lakers To Promote Book
Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry has that old-school approach to playing on a basketball team. He believes it takes a lot for a player to be away from teammates, especially during the postseason. Horry recently spoke on when Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young flew on a separate plane during last year's first-round series against the Miami Heat.
