In what looked like an exciting matchup on paper, the Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game on Friday night has lost almost all of its relevance. While both teams could very much use wins, neither side will be anywhere close to full-strength. With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green already out, the Cleveland Cavaliers have downgraded Donovan Mitchell from questionable to out as well.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO