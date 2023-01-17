The Bruins have joined the race for one of the top tight ends in the country. Class of 2024 tight end Jaden Reddell picked up an offer from UCLA football, the prospect announced Thursday on Twitter. The Raymore-Peculiar High School (MO) product also plays wide receiver, but since his offer came from tight ends coach Jeff Faris, it is fair to assume that is where the Bruins see Reddell fitting in at the college level.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO