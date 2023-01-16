David Gross will help the Greenville Symphony Orchestra celebrate 75 years of music-making when he performs as a soloist for this weekend’s concerts at the Peace Center Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m. Gross, professor of piano and coordinator of collaborative piano at Furman University, is a longtime soloist for the orchestra. Offering a teaser for FOX Carolina, Gross performed a selection from Camille Saint-Saëns’ Concerto No. 2 from Daniel Recital Hall. The upcoming concert was also featured in a Greenville Journal article by Paul Hyde.

