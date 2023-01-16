Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
New local bakery opens in South Carolina
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SC
furman.edu
Furman University housing receives two Green Globes
Furman University has received two Green Globes from the Green Building Initiative as part of a program aimed at achieving healthy, sustainable and resilient buildings. The phase I renovation project for North Village Housing was recognized for installed geothermal systems, an Energy Star performance score of 97, and for turf irrigated by potable water and water from Furman Lake.
golaurens.com
Mountville student achieves multiple degrees by the age of 18
Chayney Whelchel, an 18-year-old resident of Mountville, recently received high school and college diplomas that were achieved simultaneously. Whelchel, who was homeschooled throughout her youth, graduated in December from high school and Piedmont Tech. At PTC, she graduated with an Associate's Degree in Science, an Associate's Degree in the Arts, and a Certificate in University Studies.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
golaurens.com
Thomas appointed to NIET Educator Advisory Board
The National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET) recently appointed Laurens School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas to their 2023-2024 Educator Advisory Board. Ensuring great teaching and learning happens in every classroom is the core of NIET’s work with its partners. As a learning organization, NIET relies on the...
FOX Carolina
Priced out, pushed out; Furman study documents how revitalization has impacted Greenville’s Black neighborhoods
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The massive growth is fueling change in many Greenville neighborhoods. But a new study from Furman University is getting a closer look at the impacts of those changes. Furman’s study examines census data, income levels and historic practices, showing how Greenville’s historically black neighborhoods have...
AOL Corp
After hours-long bowl game bottlenecks, will SC finally fix its stretch of I-95?
University of South Carolina and Clemson University football fans shared equal frustration last month as both headed down Interstate 95 toward their respective bowl games in Jacksonville and Miami and were caught by the congested, bottlenecked highway. “I-95 is definitely a parking lot!,” tweeted Gamecock fan Robin Ghent. “Painful stop...
gsabusiness.com
Auto parts supplier announces $50M expansion in Laurens County
A global automotive supplier is expanding its operations in Laurens County. Yanfeng’s $49.6 million investment will create approximately 58 new jobs over the next five years, according to a South Carolina Department of Commerce news release. “Yanfeng is pleased to make this additional investment and further grow our Fountain...
ngtnews.com
Proterra Moves Electric Bus Manufacturing to South Carolina Facilities
Proterra Inc. is concentrating electric bus and battery manufacturing at its larger South Carolina production facilities following an exit from the company’s City of Industry, Calif., plant by the end of 2023. The company’s decision to consolidate electric bus and battery production in South Carolina does not affect Proterra’s...
gsabusiness.com
James Beard-nominated restaurant in Greenville closes, plans new concept
A highly regarded restaurant in Greenville has closed, but its owners have plans to open a new concept in the same location. Oak Hill Café and Farm, located off Poinsett Highway in Greenville, closed Dec. 18 — less than four years after its inception. Oak Hill Café and...
gsabusiness.com
$14M project at former Borden factory in downtown Greenville nears completion
The reimagining of a long-vacant factory in downtown Greenville into an "urban office park" is nearing completion. The Borden project near Unity Park — an adaptive reuse and mixed-use development — will feature more than 30,000 divisible square feet of office space for up to seven tenants. The...
furman.edu
Furman’s David Gross, soloist for Greenville Symphony Orchestra
David Gross will help the Greenville Symphony Orchestra celebrate 75 years of music-making when he performs as a soloist for this weekend’s concerts at the Peace Center Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m. Gross, professor of piano and coordinator of collaborative piano at Furman University, is a longtime soloist for the orchestra. Offering a teaser for FOX Carolina, Gross performed a selection from Camille Saint-Saëns’ Concerto No. 2 from Daniel Recital Hall. The upcoming concert was also featured in a Greenville Journal article by Paul Hyde.
gsabusiness.com
Kansas City company completes construction of Fort Prince Logistics Center
Has completed construction on the Fort Prince Logistics Center, the Kansas City developer’s first project in the Greenville-Spartanburg industrial real estate market. The 476,280-square-foot spec project is the newest building at Fort Prince Industrial Park at 1090 Fort Prince Boulevard, a 47-acre site just west of Interstate 85. The center is ready for immediate occupancy and leasing options remain available for the full building or space down to 119,070 square feet, according to a news release from Hunt Midwest.
FOX Carolina
Moe’s Original BBQ opening second Upstate location
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Moe’s Original BBQ said due to the success of the Greenville location, they are expanding into Spartanburg. The new restaurant will be located on North Church Street in the mixed-use Hub development. It will include a patio with firepits and a greenspace for playing cornhole.
New outdoor sports facility coming soon to Anderson County
Big changes to the sports world are coming to Anderson County soon.
greenvillejournal.com
GADC: 2022 brought $468M in new capital investment, more than 2.3K jobs to Greenville County
2022 saw a boom in economic investment in Greenville County with 22 organizations either announcing expansion plans or choosing to locate to the area with the assistance of the Greenville Area Development Corporation, the nonprofit announced Jan. 18. The 2022 announcements combined represent $468 million in new capital investment and...
FOX Carolina
Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance customer upset about prescription benefit change
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Stephanie Baker says a year ago she started getting her medications from Howard’s Pharmacy in Simpsonville. “They were local and I really wanted to support a local business here in Simpsonville,” Baker said. But this year her pharmacy told her she would soon...
golaurens.com
Sullivan touts experience on City Council in her run for Mayor of Laurens
Laurens City Council member Alicia Sullivan will be on the ballot for Mayor of Laurens in the March 7 municipal election. Sullivan has served as a councilwoman since 2016 for District 2. She has served as chair of the Laurens County Democratic Party since 2017 and helped organize the SC Black Municipal Caucus, where she currently serves as secretary.
Veterans’ organization asking community for support to build new facility
There are not enough chairs for the number of members.
New local bakery opens in South Carolina
A new local bakery recently celebrated its grand opening in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Pistachio Cakery held a grand opening event for its new South Carolina bakery in Easley, according to an event posting on their Facebook page.
FOX Carolina
Former Employee Of Timken Speaks on Closing of Manufacturing Plant
A look at some new numbers showing just how many new businesses are coming to the area. New details about a fire that left two children dead. Furman University Receives a 10 Million Dollar Donation. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Furman University received a 10 million dollar donation to go...
