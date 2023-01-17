ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Maine schools limit snow days, no matter the weather

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Those exciting "snow days" are a rite of passage for many school kids. Friday was one of those days where school was canceled in most towns in Maine because of the heavy snowfall. However, some schools are limiting the number of snow days and will...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life here in Maine. ”Recently, we got a call from the Bissell pet foundation and our transport coordinator made a plan with them and they end up bringing 80 pets to Maine from Louisiana,” said Hunsicker.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Maine DOT to Meet about Public Transportation

BANGOR — The Maine Department of transportation has started the process to connect the Bangor area to Portland and auburn via rail. The Maine Department of transportation has confirmed that it will be hosting a meeting on Thursday the 19th to discuss the potential of improving Bangor’s inter-city bus service and adding a passenger rail that would connect Bangor and Augusta to Portland.
BANGOR, ME
103.7 WCYY

Sweet, Loving Dog in a Shelter for Over 15 Months Looking for Maine Forever Home

People in Maine undeniably love their dogs and cats. There are several Facebook pages dedicated to reuniting lost pets with their hopeful owners. Shelters throughout the state have long been a beacon of hope for animals to find that forever home they so desperately want. People in Maine also love a good redemption story and there will hopefully be a combination of the two when it comes to a sweet, mellow pup named Gypsy.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Two unique bookstores open in central Maine this winter

CENTRAL MAINE—Two bookstores with unique concepts have opened this winter in Waterville and Gardiner, giving bibliophiles and the surrounding communities more reason to curl up with a good book this winter. The Banned Bookstore. Waterville, Maine. Maddie Smith is the founder/owner of a new, online independent bookstore that celebrates...
WATERVILLE, ME
WMTW

New heating assistance available to people in some Maine towns

PORTLAND, Maine — As the state prepares to send out checks to most Mainers to help with heating costs this winter, new help is now available to people in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Government announced Tuesday morning that $1.35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was available to help homeowners through the "Keep Cumberland County Warm" project. That project was established in December 2022.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

The year Maine had four governors

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine elects a governor every four years—our state constitution requires it. The timing is predictable, even if the outcome of the election typically is not. But 1959 was very different. Through political decisions, chance and tragedy, that was the year Maine had four governors. The...
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Storm cancellations for Jan. 20, 2023 snowfall

MIDCOAST — Local residents are waking up to a white morning today, Jan. 20, 2023. By 6:30 a.m., there have been a few minor fender benders, as well as a rollover near the Warren Community School (approximately 5:45 a.m. single vehicle, single occupant, minor injuries, if any.) Cancellations:. Mid-Coast...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Death at Portland campsite ruled suspicious, police say

PORTLAND, Maine — The death of a man at a campsite near the Fore River Parkway Trail System is being considered suspicious, according to Portland police. In a news release Thursday morning, Portland police reported they were called to the campsite around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday for a person in need of medical assistance.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?

You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
AUGUSTA, ME
92 Moose

What Would You Do With The Old State Street Augusta Red Barn?

The pandemic brought on many changes in Central Maine. This is especially true when it comes to businesses. Sadly, we saw many iconic Central Maine businesses close their doors for good during the pandemic. However, we also saw many businesses change their way of operating, and even expand, during the pandemic.
AUGUSTA, ME
Z107.3

This Is Now The Most Famous Convenience Store In Maine

The Hometown Gas & Grill has now reached legendary status after selling that prized Mega Millions ticket!. Lebanon, Maine, is a small town of about 6,500 people in York County, that is currently enjoying 15 very big minutes of fame. Unless you have been living under a rock since Friday,...
LEBANON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy