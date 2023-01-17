Read full article on original website
Lindsey Hodges Named Good Citizen from Walsh High School
Lindsey Hodges, daughter of Garret Hodges and JoLynn Hodges, was chosen Good Citizen from Walsh High School. Lindsey is in the National Honor Society, has maintained the Principal’s and Superintendent’s Honor Roll while participating in volleyball, basketball and track. Lindsey has always worked hard and because of this she has achieved a great deal during her high school years. She has also taken the most demanding high school curriculum and has never shied away from a class due to difficulty.
Rural Action Project Holding Community Goal Meetings
If you had $5,000 to spend on improvements to the Lamar community, what would you suggest? Representatives from the Rural Action Project, Michaela Mattes and Stephen Lauer will host several meetings in February and March at the Vaquero Building on the southern edge of the Prowers County Fairgrounds to hear your suggestions.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High vs Lamar
The Hays High girls open play at the Orange and Black Classic in Colby Thursday against Lamar Colorado. Tipoff is set for approximately 6:30 p.m. with the Hertz Rental Car Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download...
Antonio Vasquez Named Good Citizen from Eads High School
Antonio Vasquez, son of Mary Vasquez, was named Good Citizen from Eads High School. During Antonio’s senior year, he serves as president of STUCO, member of NHS (National Honor Society) while being on the honor roll and being a 3-Sport Athlete. He was named High School Heisman Nominee for Eads High School, is a Daniels Fund Scholar Semifinalist along with numerous community commitments and participating in the dual credit program offered through Eads High School and Lamar Community College.
Brakelle Westphal Named Good Citizen of Springfield High School
Brakelle Westphal, daughter of Chris and Robyne Westphal, was named Good Citizen from Springfield High School. Miss Westphal has received achieved academic achievement and excellence awards throughout high school. She received Top Student Award 13 times in various classes and has had Honor Roll six consecutive semesters in high school maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
David Alan Lange – March 18, 1966 – January 7, 2023
David Alan Lange was born on March 18, 1966 in Illinois to Rodney and Laura (Busse) Lange. He passed away in Las Animas, Colorado on January 7, 2023 at the age of 56. Per David’s request, cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled. David is survived by...
Lillian Laney – July 29, 1957 – January 14, 2023
A Memorial Service for Lillian Laney will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 27, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Diane Hutson officiating. Inurnment will take place at Fort Lyon National Cemetery at a later date. Those that knew Lillian would understand her request for those in attendance to come in tie-dye and jeans.
Ervin L. Mitchek – November 22, 1935 – January 5, 2023
Funeral services for Ervin Mitcheck are scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 10am at Church Alive in Kit Carson. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado. Visitation will be prior to the funeral at the church on Tuesday. Surviving Family Members: children: Debbie Mitchek of...
Lamar Chamber of Commerce Banquet Set for January 27th
The Lamar Eagles Lodge will play host to this year’s annual Lamar Chamber of Commerce Banquet, Friday, January 27th at 6pm. Tickets are $28 per person which includes the evening meal and may be ordered through the chamber at 336-4379 or purchased at the door. The new line-up of...
Want eggs? License required for raising chickens
(LAMAR, Colo.) — The City of Lamar and its police department are reminding its community members to purchase a chicken license before keeping a chicken within city limits. With the rising prices of eggs, the City of Lamar said more Lamar residents will be inclined to purchase chickens for the production of eggs. Failure to […]
Mass die-off of geese at John Martin Reservoir
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — A die-off event of close to 600 snow geese took place at John Martin Reservoir according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). CPW said that it has “observed a lower level of die-off at most reservoirs in the Lamar area.” These events are being tracked by CPW and the public is asked […]
