Lindsey Hodges Named Good Citizen from Walsh High School
Lindsey Hodges, daughter of Garret Hodges and JoLynn Hodges, was chosen Good Citizen from Walsh High School. Lindsey is in the National Honor Society, has maintained the Principal’s and Superintendent’s Honor Roll while participating in volleyball, basketball and track. Lindsey has always worked hard and because of this she has achieved a great deal during her high school years. She has also taken the most demanding high school curriculum and has never shied away from a class due to difficulty.
Antonio Vasquez Named Good Citizen from Eads High School
Antonio Vasquez, son of Mary Vasquez, was named Good Citizen from Eads High School. During Antonio’s senior year, he serves as president of STUCO, member of NHS (National Honor Society) while being on the honor roll and being a 3-Sport Athlete. He was named High School Heisman Nominee for Eads High School, is a Daniels Fund Scholar Semifinalist along with numerous community commitments and participating in the dual credit program offered through Eads High School and Lamar Community College.
Freedom Waalkes Named Good Citizen of Vilas High School
Freedom Waalkes, daughter of Bobby Waalkes, was named Good Citizen from Vilas High School. Freedom has attended Vilas School for the past five years achieving the Principal’s Honor Roll throughout high school. A letter of recommendation written by Martha Gutierrez, GT Coordinator, MS/HS Science Teacher and Knowledge Bowl Sponsor,...
Rural Action Project Holding Community Goal Meetings
If you had $5,000 to spend on improvements to the Lamar community, what would you suggest? Representatives from the Rural Action Project, Michaela Mattes and Stephen Lauer will host several meetings in February and March at the Vaquero Building on the southern edge of the Prowers County Fairgrounds to hear your suggestions.
Ervin L. Mitchek – November 22, 1935 – January 5, 2023
Funeral services for Ervin Mitcheck are scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 10am at Church Alive in Kit Carson. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado. Visitation will be prior to the funeral at the church on Tuesday. Surviving Family Members: children: Debbie Mitchek of...
Mass die-off of geese at John Martin Reservoir
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — A die-off event of close to 600 snow geese took place at John Martin Reservoir according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). CPW said that it has “observed a lower level of die-off at most reservoirs in the Lamar area.” These events are being tracked by CPW and the public is asked […]
