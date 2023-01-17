Lindsey Hodges, daughter of Garret Hodges and JoLynn Hodges, was chosen Good Citizen from Walsh High School. Lindsey is in the National Honor Society, has maintained the Principal’s and Superintendent’s Honor Roll while participating in volleyball, basketball and track. Lindsey has always worked hard and because of this she has achieved a great deal during her high school years. She has also taken the most demanding high school curriculum and has never shied away from a class due to difficulty.

WALSH, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO