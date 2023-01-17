Former SC prison officer arrested after having sex with inmate, officials say

A Richland County woman was recently fired by the South Carolina Department of Corrections, and the former correctional officer was arrested on multiple charges after having sex with an inmate , officials said.

Shanelle Betterson Eichelberger was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and misconduct in office , S.C. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Chrysti Shain said in a news release.

Richland County court records show the 35-year-old Columbia resident was arrested on Jan. 6 , but the arrest warrants weren’t released by the South Carolina Inspector General’s Office until Jan. 12, according to Shain.

Eichelberger was a correctional officer at Manning Reentry/Work Release Center , according to the release. The prison is a male-only, minimum security facility that currently houses 516 inmates , according to the S.C. Department of Corrections. It’s near Exit 71 on Interstate 20 , which is the junction with U.S. 21/Wilson Boulevard.

On Dec. 21, 2022, Eichelberger had “sexual intercourse” with an inmate whose name was not made public, according to an arrest warrant.

A video of the sexual encounter was recorded on a cellphone, an arrest warrant said. Both Eichelberger and the male inmate admitted they were the people recorded in the video having sex, according to arrest warrants.

Court records show a $10,000 personal recognizance bond was issued on Jan. 9, and Eichelberger is not currently listed on the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center inmate roster .

Eichelberger is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 24, according to court records.

If convicted on the felony first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate charge, Eichelberger faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison , according to South Carolina law. A conviction on the misdemeanor misconduct in office charge carries a maximum punishment of a year behind bars, a $1,000 fine , and anyone convicted on the charge must forfeit the office, according to state law.