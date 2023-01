FORT MEYERS, Fla. (Jan. 18, 2022) – Swimming and Diving visited Florida Gulf Coast University Wednesday afternoon to compete in a dual meet, defeating the Eagles, 204-95. It was an all-around great performance by the Panthers with eight different athletes earning first place finishes. Graduate student Maha Gouda, sophomore Christie Chue and freshman Harliai Curthoys-Davies lead the way with two wins each.

