Queensbury, NY

NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, January 20

A decades-old cold case out of Rensselaer County has been solved. And in Amsterdam, a New York State Trooper was injured while trying to corral an aggressive dog. The details headline today's five things to know.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

At-risk youth trained for future in county program

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks connects young people in and around the greater Glens Falls region with opportunities to learn from, and form relationships with, adult peers. Now, the organization is working with Warren County to get youth in need connected to more than just a peer.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Colleagues Mourn the Loss of Former Reporter at Channel 13 in Albany

A longtime local television news anchor, reporter, and meteorologist passed away on Wednesday after succumbing to a lengthy battle with an illness. Several former colleagues took to social media with heavy hearts on Thursday when they learned about the passing of Julie Wilcox. Wilcox, who most recently worked at 13News...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls bus system to merge into CDTA

The Greater Glens Falls Transit (GGFT) system is what the name implies - greater than just Glens Falls. Hitting parts of Lake George and Queensbury to the north, and Hudson Falls and Fort Edward to the east, the system gets Glens Falls locals to work. It helps them do shopping, and provides extra services during the lake's busy summers. Looking ahead, it may soon get new help of its own as it helps the community.
GLENS FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Ortt urges New Yorkers to say no to Albany's gas stove ban

Senate GOP leader joins WNY lawmakers calling on governor & legislative majorities to stop ‘radical, costly energy policies’. New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt on Friday stood with Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Mike Norris to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the legislative majorities to stop what they call “radical, costly energy policies that restrict New Yorkers’ freedoms and hurt New Yorkers’ pockets – such as the recent proposal to ban gas stoves.”
ALBANY, NY
albanymagic.com

Capital Region Burger Joint Abruptly Closes All Restaurants

It appears all three Smashburger locations in the Albany area have shut down operation. Steve Barnes from the Times Union says the restaurants in Saratoga, Clifton Park and Wolf Road are all closed. In a photo posted Wednesday on Facebook, a sign on the door of the Saratoga Smashburger reads.
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

First-Of-Its-Kind - Affordable Housing in N.Y.

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The City Council unanimously approved a resolution to seek $1 million in grant funding - via the Restore NY Communities Initiative Municipal Grant Program – that anticipates taking a currently vacant parcel at 53 Putnam St. and redeveloping it into a multi-story building with affordable/mixed-income housing units that will house low-income individuals and families.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

