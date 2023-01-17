Read full article on original website
5 things to know this Friday, January 20
A decades-old cold case out of Rensselaer County has been solved. And in Amsterdam, a New York State Trooper was injured while trying to corral an aggressive dog. The details headline today's five things to know.
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: January 16-20
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 16 through 20.
At-risk youth trained for future in county program
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks connects young people in and around the greater Glens Falls region with opportunities to learn from, and form relationships with, adult peers. Now, the organization is working with Warren County to get youth in need connected to more than just a peer.
Destroyed country club gives thanks, plans to rebuild
Hoosick Falls Country Club owners released a statement on January 19 expressing their gratitude and plans for the future of the club. The country club suffered a fire this past Christmas Eve leaving the restaurant and clubhouse destroyed.
Colleagues Mourn the Loss of Former Reporter at Channel 13 in Albany
A longtime local television news anchor, reporter, and meteorologist passed away on Wednesday after succumbing to a lengthy battle with an illness. Several former colleagues took to social media with heavy hearts on Thursday when they learned about the passing of Julie Wilcox. Wilcox, who most recently worked at 13News...
Glens Falls bus system to merge into CDTA
The Greater Glens Falls Transit (GGFT) system is what the name implies - greater than just Glens Falls. Hitting parts of Lake George and Queensbury to the north, and Hudson Falls and Fort Edward to the east, the system gets Glens Falls locals to work. It helps them do shopping, and provides extra services during the lake's busy summers. Looking ahead, it may soon get new help of its own as it helps the community.
Ortt urges New Yorkers to say no to Albany's gas stove ban
Senate GOP leader joins WNY lawmakers calling on governor & legislative majorities to stop ‘radical, costly energy policies’. New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt on Friday stood with Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Mike Norris to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the legislative majorities to stop what they call “radical, costly energy policies that restrict New Yorkers’ freedoms and hurt New Yorkers’ pockets – such as the recent proposal to ban gas stoves.”
Rensselaer County to open new training complex
Rensselaer County will ensure training and preparation for first responders with the opening of its new Emergency Services Training Complex in North Greenbush, County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced Tuesday.
Capital Region Burger Joint Abruptly Closes All Restaurants
It appears all three Smashburger locations in the Albany area have shut down operation. Steve Barnes from the Times Union says the restaurants in Saratoga, Clifton Park and Wolf Road are all closed. In a photo posted Wednesday on Facebook, a sign on the door of the Saratoga Smashburger reads.
New Turkish restaurant opens in Troy
The Mediterranean Grill and Mega Istanbul Food Court opened on at 908 River Street in Troy on January 12. The restaurant had its grand opening and ribbon cutting on January 20.
The Ritz on Union opens in Schenectady
The Ritz on Union has officially opened for lunch and dinner. The restaurant is located inside Home Style Pizza and Home Style Caterers at 1720 Union Street in Schenectady.
Fire burns through BBL Construction in Colonie
A fire broke out at BBL Construction on Kings Road in Niskayuna. Heavy fire was seen burning through the roof with the further building collapsing.
Schenectady woman wins grand prize in NYS photo contest
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) congratulates the winners of the 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. The contest asked New Yorkers to capture the beauty of outdoor New York and its natural beauty.
Schenectady man arrested for cocaine sales in Saratoga
Saratoga County Sheriff's office arrested Bryan S. Pallone, 35 of Schenectady after an investigation into cocaine sales within Saratoga County. Pallone is currently incarcerated in Schenectady County jail.
Watervliet among best places for first-time homebuyers
Realtor.com released its list of best places for first-time homebuyers in 2023 and Watervliet is ranked 8th. The real estate marketplace website looked at several factors including affordability, livability and where it might be easier for young buyers to break into the housing market.
Best restaurants in Upstate New York, according to OpenTable
Each month, OpenTable, a restaurant reservation website, releases its Diner's Choice lists of best restaurants in areas around the country. The website looks at more than 400,000 new diner reviews each month to determine the ratings.
New emergency services training facility opens in Rensselaer County
A new emergency services training facility opened on Thursday in Rensselaer County.
Glens Falls setting the scene for ‘Fire & Ice’
The third year of "Fire and Ice" at Crandall Pond starts February 3 and will be scheduled, weather and ice safety permitting, every Friday in February from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
First-Of-Its-Kind - Affordable Housing in N.Y.
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The City Council unanimously approved a resolution to seek $1 million in grant funding - via the Restore NY Communities Initiative Municipal Grant Program – that anticipates taking a currently vacant parcel at 53 Putnam St. and redeveloping it into a multi-story building with affordable/mixed-income housing units that will house low-income individuals and families.
Bus with 9 kids on board flips in Johnsonville
A school bus, for the Hoosic Valley School District, slid off the road Friday morning in Johnsonville.
