Nebraska Football: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transfers to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop fifth-straight, lose to Nebraska 63-60The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska offers Texas receiver with visit coming SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star WR Demitrius Bell offered, set to visitThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Advocates say restoring voting rights for felons would improve public safety
LINCOLN — Advocates for restoring voting rights of convicted felons said Friday that such a step would remove a “punitive” stigma and improve public safety. “People who are engaged are less likely to reoffend,” said State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, at a press conference sponsored by the Voting Rights Restoration Coalition.
Nebraska Gov. Pillen reveals plan for education funding
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s newly minted Gov. Jim Pillen proposed Tuesday to vastly increase K-12 public education funding using money from the state's huge cash reserve. It's a plan that even those typically critical of Republican education reform efforts say holds promise. The plan, spread over measures...
Neb. senators complete bill introductions, fall short of record volume
LINCOLN — State senators have wrapped up the bill introduction period for the 2023 session, falling short of filing a record number of proposals. A total of 812 legislative bills were introduced through Wednesday — the deadline for bill introduction — which is short of the record 885 bills introduced in 1997 for a similar 90-day session.
Watchdog: State Capitol Bible study leader should register as lobbyist
LINCOLN — Every Wednesday morning during Nebraska legislative sessions, a group of about a dozen state senators gather over breakfast for a Bible study led by a former pastor who used to be a county Republican Party chairman. Later in the day, over a provided lunch, Arin Hess, the...
Senator: Semiconductor plant would have biggest impact 'since corn'
LINCOLN — Nebraska needs to tap into the federal push to increase domestic manufacturing of semiconductors, an effort that could create more than 4,700 jobs paying an average of $84,500 per year, State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha said Thursday. This week, McDonnell introduced Legislative Bill 616, which would...
Turn-key restaurant opportunity at Mahoney State Park
A fully equipped, turn-key operation and additional incentives are some of the benefits offered to a new restaurant partner at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The agency is seeking proposals for a food service provider at the park conveniently located just off Interstate...
New Neb. governor touts ‘historic’ package of tax cuts
LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled a package of proposed tax cuts on Wednesday that he labeled as “historic” and making Nebraska more competitive with other states. The package includes a gradual reduction in state personal and corporate income tax rates to a flat, 3.99% — which mirrors the rate recently adopted in Iowa — and a shift in the funding of community colleges off property taxes.
Nebraska State Fair announces 2023 theme: Whatever Your Flavor
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-Whatever your flavor, you'll find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair. "Whatever Your Flavor" has been officially unveiled as this year's State Fair theme. Fair officials like to point to both the literal and figurative meanings of “flavor.”. "Everyone loves fair food, whether it's the traditional...
Advocates push yet again for medical marijuana in Neb.
LINCOLN — Advocates for legalizing cannabis for medical use are trying again in 2023, despite at least eight years of setbacks in Nebraska. “There is one thing we will not do, and that is give up,” said Crista Eggers of Gretna, whose son suffers from intractable epileptic seizures.
Neb. senator pushes Parole Board changes, pot decriminalization
LINCOLN — Nebraska Parole Board members who miss more than three meetings a year would lose their seat on the panel that decides which state prisoners can re-enter society early, under a bill State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha introduced Wednesday. He said he did so, in part, because...
Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation for conducting hunts at a central Nebraska guiding and hunting business where numerous people have been convicted for violating federal laws that prohibit the trafficking of wildlife. Federal prosecutors said the case against Josh Bowmar,...
NSP, NDOT urge preparedness ahead of major winter storm
LINCOLN, NEB.— The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation urge Nebraskans to be ready for significant travel impacts from the upcoming winter storm. Heavy snowfall is expected across much of the state, with the potential for a foot of snow along a line from southwest to northeast Nebraska.
Group says it’s time to ban guns at Nebraska State Capitol
LINCOLN — With threats against politicians on the increase, a Nebraska group is calling for approval of a ban on the open carrying of guns at the Nebraska State Capitol. Nebraskans Against Gun Violence was among those testifying last week at a legislative hearing in support of a rule change that would ban the open carry of firearms and other weapons at the Nebraska Capitol.
Getting Ahead: Children's health insurance
What do low-income households do when their employers do not provide health insurance as a benefit? Private policies are incredibly expensive. They can apply for Medicaid. If they aren't eligible, they are referred to the Health Insurance Marketplace. However, even households who don't qualify for Medicaid may have children eligible for CHIP.
Amazon update: One Neb. facility opened, another inactive
OMAHA — Another new area Amazon warehouse, this one in Council Bluffs, swung into action recently, albeit with a much smaller crew than originally envisioned. The 270,000-square-foot sorting center at South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway was completed at least a half year ago and opened just prior to this past holiday season as a “supplemental fulfillment center,” said Amazon spokesman Andy DiOrio.
Help stop wildlife crime with new reporting tool
Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a new program by Nebraska Game and Parks. The new online reporting tool allows people to anonymously report suspected wildlife violations through a form at OutdoorNebraska.gov/WildlifeCrimestoppers. People can submit photos and even indicate if they are interested in a reward if charges are filed because of their tip.
NPPD beginning siting study for small modular nuclear reactors
Columbus, Neb. – Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is beginning the process of studying sites that could have the potential to host advanced small modular nuclear reactors. Advanced small modular reactors are a new type of nuclear reactor being designed, that are more scalable and have more refined safety...
Man sentenced to prison for threats against Union Pacific in Omaha
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Andrew Isaac Abrams, 42, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced today in Omaha, Nebraska, for transmitting a threat to injure the person of another through an interstate communication. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Abrams to 18 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Abrams will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
Juveniles ages 11, 13 taken into custody following pursuit near Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended two juveniles from Colorado after a pursuit in central Nebraska Monday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near Kearney, at mile marker 276, but the vehicle accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Keystone operator must repay some, not all, tax dollars spent on oil spill
When the Keystone pipeline burst in rural Kansas last month, county workers rushed to build an emergency dam on Mill Creek. Meanwhile, federal agencies dispatched pipeline and environmental experts to the scene. And the state set about sampling water and searching for injured animals. All of this costs taxpayers —...
