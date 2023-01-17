ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Gov. Pillen reveals plan for education funding

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s newly minted Gov. Jim Pillen proposed Tuesday to vastly increase K-12 public education funding using money from the state's huge cash reserve. It's a plan that even those typically critical of Republican education reform efforts say holds promise. The plan, spread over measures...
NEBRASKA STATE
Turn-key restaurant opportunity at Mahoney State Park

A fully equipped, turn-key operation and additional incentives are some of the benefits offered to a new restaurant partner at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The agency is seeking proposals for a food service provider at the park conveniently located just off Interstate...
OMAHA, NE
New Neb. governor touts ‘historic’ package of tax cuts

LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled a package of proposed tax cuts on Wednesday that he labeled as “historic” and making Nebraska more competitive with other states. The package includes a gradual reduction in state personal and corporate income tax rates to a flat, 3.99% — which mirrors the rate recently adopted in Iowa — and a shift in the funding of community colleges off property taxes.
NEBRASKA STATE
Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation for conducting hunts at a central Nebraska guiding and hunting business where numerous people have been convicted for violating federal laws that prohibit the trafficking of wildlife. Federal prosecutors said the case against Josh Bowmar,...
ANKENY, IA
NSP, NDOT urge preparedness ahead of major winter storm

LINCOLN, NEB.— The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation urge Nebraskans to be ready for significant travel impacts from the upcoming winter storm. Heavy snowfall is expected across much of the state, with the potential for a foot of snow along a line from southwest to northeast Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
Group says it’s time to ban guns at Nebraska State Capitol

LINCOLN — With threats against politicians on the increase, a Nebraska group is calling for approval of a ban on the open carrying of guns at the Nebraska State Capitol. Nebraskans Against Gun Violence was among those testifying last week at a legislative hearing in support of a rule change that would ban the open carry of firearms and other weapons at the Nebraska Capitol.
NEBRASKA STATE
Getting Ahead: Children's health insurance

What do low-income households do when their employers do not provide health insurance as a benefit? Private policies are incredibly expensive. They can apply for Medicaid. If they aren't eligible, they are referred to the Health Insurance Marketplace. However, even households who don't qualify for Medicaid may have children eligible for CHIP.
NEBRASKA STATE
Amazon update: One Neb. facility opened, another inactive

OMAHA — Another new area Amazon warehouse, this one in Council Bluffs, swung into action recently, albeit with a much smaller crew than originally envisioned. The 270,000-square-foot sorting center at South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway was completed at least a half year ago and opened just prior to this past holiday season as a “supplemental fulfillment center,” said Amazon spokesman Andy DiOrio.
OMAHA, NE
Help stop wildlife crime with new reporting tool

Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a new program by Nebraska Game and Parks. The new online reporting tool allows people to anonymously report suspected wildlife violations through a form at OutdoorNebraska.gov/WildlifeCrimestoppers. People can submit photos and even indicate if they are interested in a reward if charges are filed because of their tip.
NEBRASKA STATE
Man sentenced to prison for threats against Union Pacific in Omaha

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Andrew Isaac Abrams, 42, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced today in Omaha, Nebraska, for transmitting a threat to injure the person of another through an interstate communication. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Abrams to 18 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Abrams will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
OMAHA, NE
Juveniles ages 11, 13 taken into custody following pursuit near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended two juveniles from Colorado after a pursuit in central Nebraska Monday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near Kearney, at mile marker 276, but the vehicle accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
KEARNEY, NE
