ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

Grant program helps artists, businesses during the winter season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. has a program called the Window Wonderland Activation and Decoration Program that provides grant money to restaurants, bars and businesses that want to help celebrate the winter season. Social House jumped on board, bringing in artist Jen Erin to create a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Friday's Friend: Yeti

Meet Yeti! This calm cuddle bug loves to be around her people and cuddles 24/7! She has done well around cats, kids, and calm dogs in her foster home. Yeti would prefer to go to a home where you won't leave her alone often because she loves to soak up attention as much as she can. She's well-behaved, a great leash walker, knows several commands, and is clearly gorgeous!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Spring Break travelers: it's time to plan!

ROCKFORD — Many people are dreaming of warmer weather and may be planning a Spring Break Trip. Samantha Egnatuk, owner of Antor Travel, joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to share tips for those looking to take a spring trip. Egnatuk says people start booking as early as...
ROCKFORD, MI
Fox17

New wine bar, bookstore coming to Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Travelers will soon see a new self-serve wine bar and bookstore at Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR). Ink by Hudson will feature wines made in Michigan and contemporary books telling diverse stories, among other gifts and essential goods, the airport says. The wine bar...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

KDPS: 'suspicious device' in downtown Kzoo is weighted exercise vest

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Wednesday morning, authorities in Kalamazoo responded to reports of a man in the downtown area wearing a “suspicious device on his chest.”. Around 10 am, someone called 911, saying a man was wearing a vest that seemed to be carrying explosives. The Kalamazoo Department...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

L3Harris Technologies hosting Career Fair on January 24

L3Harris Technologies is hosting a Career Fair on January 24, looking to fill 20 positions for assemblers, electrical technics, engineers, and more. Specific positions include, but are not limited to:. • Assembly. • Manufacturing Technicians. • Electronic Technicians. • Inventory Management. • Manufacturing Engineering. • Systems Engineering. • Electrical Engineering.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

WATCH: Group in Kalamazoo calls for action on gun violence bills

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The End Gun Violence Michigan coalition held prayer vigils and press events across the state Wednesday in an effort to spur lawmakers into passing new legislation on gun violence. One of them took place in Kalamazoo Wednesday afternoon at First United Methodist Church. Watch the full...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Wayland's first cannabis dispensary opens Thursday

WAYLAND, Mich. — Wayland’s first cannabis dispensary is scheduled to open this week. Prosper Cannabis Company will be open to the public Thursday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m., according to parent company Fawn River Cultivation. The new shop can be found at 201 Clark Street. The company says...
WAYLAND, MI
Fox17

New details emerge on fraud allegations against KDPS officer

(WXMI) — New details have emerged regarding a Kalamazoo officer who was charged with fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) Officer Catrice Lockett and fiancée Brian Lee filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, which is located just east of Atlanta.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy