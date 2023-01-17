Read full article on original website
'It has hit our family pretty hard': Grand Rapids nurse assistant seeks lifesaving kidney donation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For 25 years, Shanntel Donaldson worked as a nurse assistant. “I never thought it would be her. I never thought it would be her,” says daughter Ron'neisha Stutts. “My mom worked every day. Since we were kids.”. Now, instead of clocking in to...
Grant program helps artists, businesses during the winter season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. has a program called the Window Wonderland Activation and Decoration Program that provides grant money to restaurants, bars and businesses that want to help celebrate the winter season. Social House jumped on board, bringing in artist Jen Erin to create a...
Corewell Health Center for Integrative Medicine- Muskegon expanding addiction services
Muskegon’s overdose rate is the 3rd highest in the state, second to Wayne and Genesee Counties. According to the Michigan system for Opioid Overdose Surveillance, Muskegon County had an estimated 76 overdose fatalities over the last year. To meet the needs of the community, Corewell Health has expanded addiction service options in Muskegon.
West MI nonprofit seeks tutors to address declining literacy rates
(WXMI) — Education hit a few snags during the pandemic, and its impact on students has become apparent. The Education Trust – Midwest, who evaluates the nation's report cards, says Michigan’s reading scores are seven points below levels seen 20 years ago. That puts the state in...
Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show kicks off today at DeVos Place
When making changes to a home, the change needs to be for the better and match lifestyle needs. The best place to find ideas, solutions, and connections for any remodeling or DIY project is at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Home Show, kicking off Friday at DeVos Place. Nearly...
Here's a peak at what you can find at Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show
A new year may have people itching to do some home renovations, or maybe even build that perfect house. DIY-ers or pairing designers can find the latest trends and businesses to help achieve their dream home at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place this weekend.
Housing developers can apply for Kzoo County millage funding to fight housing crisis
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Housing developers and nonprofits working to combat the affordable housing crisis can now apply for funding from the Kalamazoo County housing millage levied on Dec. 1, 2022. “You can be a for-profit developer or a nonprofit housing organization or a government or another local unit...
More than 12,000 people attend events in first 2 weeks of World of Winter
World of Winter started 14 days ago. The first two weeks of the annual festival have brought more than 12,000 people to downtown Grand Rapids combined for the first three events. But World of Winter is only just getting started. The festival goes through March 5. “In the wintertime, in...
Friday's Friend: Yeti
Meet Yeti! This calm cuddle bug loves to be around her people and cuddles 24/7! She has done well around cats, kids, and calm dogs in her foster home. Yeti would prefer to go to a home where you won't leave her alone often because she loves to soak up attention as much as she can. She's well-behaved, a great leash walker, knows several commands, and is clearly gorgeous!
Alyssa Designs & Co. appearing at Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show
A new year may have people itching to do some home renovations, or maybe even build that perfect house. DIY-ers or pairing designers can find the latest trends and businesses to help achieve their dream home at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place this weekend.
Spring Break travelers: it's time to plan!
ROCKFORD — Many people are dreaming of warmer weather and may be planning a Spring Break Trip. Samantha Egnatuk, owner of Antor Travel, joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to share tips for those looking to take a spring trip. Egnatuk says people start booking as early as...
New wine bar, bookstore coming to Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Travelers will soon see a new self-serve wine bar and bookstore at Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR). Ink by Hudson will feature wines made in Michigan and contemporary books telling diverse stories, among other gifts and essential goods, the airport says. The wine bar...
KDPS: 'suspicious device' in downtown Kzoo is weighted exercise vest
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Wednesday morning, authorities in Kalamazoo responded to reports of a man in the downtown area wearing a “suspicious device on his chest.”. Around 10 am, someone called 911, saying a man was wearing a vest that seemed to be carrying explosives. The Kalamazoo Department...
Family of Muskegon woman killed by boyfriend: 'You are a worm. You are scum.'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Timothy Day, 39, claims when he killed his girlfriend Brenda Hooper, it was an accident. Day claims the two were having consensual sex that went too far. Thursday, Day was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years for the death of Hooper. Family of Hooper says...
L3Harris Technologies hosting Career Fair on January 24
L3Harris Technologies is hosting a Career Fair on January 24, looking to fill 20 positions for assemblers, electrical technics, engineers, and more. Specific positions include, but are not limited to:. • Assembly. • Manufacturing Technicians. • Electronic Technicians. • Inventory Management. • Manufacturing Engineering. • Systems Engineering. • Electrical Engineering.
WATCH: Group in Kalamazoo calls for action on gun violence bills
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The End Gun Violence Michigan coalition held prayer vigils and press events across the state Wednesday in an effort to spur lawmakers into passing new legislation on gun violence. One of them took place in Kalamazoo Wednesday afternoon at First United Methodist Church. Watch the full...
Davenport University supports community after student dies in crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A student at Davenport University has died following a crash Tuesday. In a statement released to FOX 17, the university says it is helping friends, family and classmates of the victim as the community mourns its sudden loss. We’re told counseling is available on-site to...
Wayland's first cannabis dispensary opens Thursday
WAYLAND, Mich. — Wayland’s first cannabis dispensary is scheduled to open this week. Prosper Cannabis Company will be open to the public Thursday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m., according to parent company Fawn River Cultivation. The new shop can be found at 201 Clark Street. The company says...
Wyoming DPS: Body discovered in swampy area belongs to man missing since November
The Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS) says the body has been identified as 68-year-old Raymond Tarasiewicz, who went missing back in November. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says a dog walker found the body off Ivanrest Avenue between 56th Street and M-6. We’re told authorities are working to...
New details emerge on fraud allegations against KDPS officer
(WXMI) — New details have emerged regarding a Kalamazoo officer who was charged with fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) Officer Catrice Lockett and fiancée Brian Lee filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, which is located just east of Atlanta.
