ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

TSA recruiting officers to work at Albany airport

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8HV0_0kHUSXnh00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be conducting a series of recruitment events to hire additional officers to work at Albany International Airport in preparation for the busy spring and summer travel seasons. There are currently openings for both full-time and part-time positions as TSA officers at Albany with a starting salary of $27,753 annually for individuals hired before July.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

That annual salary at Albany is scheduled to increase starting in July to $38,650. After a TSA officer has been working at Albany for one year beyond July 1, 2023, the annual salary jumps to $47,878 and after two years from their hire date it escalates again to $58,563 per year, representing over $20,000 increase in pay.

Informational recruitment tables will be staffed inside the airport terminal on the ground floor near the Information Desk every Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Individuals who are interested in finding out more information about applying for a position as a TSA officer can visit the recruitment table to learn more about the job as well as what the hiring process entails.

Albany Airport military courtesy room to receive donation

TSA is also participating in the Schenectady College and Career Outreach Center and Department of Labor annual job fair slated for January 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The job fair is located in the arcade area on the first floor of Center City, 433 State Street in Schenectady.

“The TSA is an agency that protects our national security, and it is staffed by well-trained and professional officers who ensure the millions of passengers who transit through the airport arrive at their destination safely. It is also a personally rewarding Federal job that offers significant benefits and annual opportunities to see healthy salary increases,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airports in Upstate New York. “Opportunities for professional growth are endless, and new hires will be performing a vital role in the protection of our country.”

Agencies investigate averted plane crash at New York airport

Applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. New hires will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, and they are paid while undergoing training.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

TSA officers stop handguns at airport security checkpoints in Upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a total of 23 handguns at security checkpoints at airports in Upstate New York, in 2022. TSA officers detected 6,542 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide, in 2022 which is a spike from the 4,432 detected in 2019. In 2022, 88% of those guns were loaded.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

China man living in Colonie accused of $100k in retail thefts

A person from China, living in Colonie, is accused of stealing more than $100,000 of merchandise from stores in several states. Wu Feng Zhang, 53, is accused of stealing from home improvement stores in Pennsylvania, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and New York. He’s charged with transporting stolen property across state lines. Zhang could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if he’s found guilty.
COLONIE, NY
Hot 99.1

Colleagues Mourn the Loss of Former Reporter at Channel 13 in Albany

A longtime local television news anchor, reporter, and meteorologist passed away on Wednesday after succumbing to a lengthy battle with an illness. Several former colleagues took to social media with heavy hearts on Thursday when they learned about the passing of Julie Wilcox. Wilcox, who most recently worked at 13News...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls bus system to merge into CDTA

The Greater Glens Falls Transit (GGFT) system is what the name implies - greater than just Glens Falls. Hitting parts of Lake George and Queensbury to the north, and Hudson Falls and Fort Edward to the east, the system gets Glens Falls locals to work. It helps them do shopping, and provides extra services during the lake's busy summers. Looking ahead, it may soon get new help of its own as it helps the community.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP: Dog shot after attacking owner and Trooper

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are reminding residents who call 911 to keep their pets safely contained after a dog was shot by a trooper responding to a call at a Montgomery County home. New York State Police say the incident occurred January 18th around 11:30a.m. when a trooper was called to a home in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy