Read full article on original website
Related
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
You’ll NEVER Guess The Favorite Type Of Beer In Massachusetts!
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County residents. Do you have a favorite type of beer? It doesn't necessarily have to be the kind you usually drink, either. I'm talking about those times when you're really CRAVING a BEER. What type do you reach for? A Pilsner? Stout? Pale Ale?...
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Study: MA Is One Of The Most Expensive States For This Stupid Act
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County: Get a ride or get a DUI? The obvious choice is to get a ride. And there are several reasons why you should make that choice if you've been incapacitating yourself with alcohol, drugs, or both before climbing behind the wheel, not the least of which is potentially killing someone or yourself.
Pittsfield Police Want To Know If You Can Identify This Ski Couple
Take a look at the above picture. Do you think you possibly recognize one or the other? Perhaps you're familiar with both of them. In either case, the Pittsfield Police Department would like to hear from you. According to a media statement posted on their Facebook page, the Pittsfield Police...
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce WESTERN MASS Sobriety Checkpoint This Weekend
It's funny. Just yesterday I wrote up a post that spread the word regarding another Massachusetts State Police(MSP) sobriety checkpoint being conducted this weekend, and even as I was writing the post I thought to myself, "Well, today is only Tuesday. There's a good chance they could add more." It...
Pittsfield Covenience Store Sells $100,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Friday
The wish fulfillment of truly making 2023 a HAPPY NEW YEAR continues for some lucky individuals. In fact, this past Friday, an individual right here in Berkshire County became $100,000(minus what the state takes, of course) richer!. According to the Mass State Lottery, this past Friday, January 13th(That's right! Friday...
Mass State Police Serious About Drunk Drivers With ANOTHER Sobriety Checkpoint
Just a heads-up, Berkshire County residents. If you're planning on having a few beers(or any other alcoholic beverages) this weekend, perhaps while you're watching some playoff football games, make sure you've secured yourself a ride. I happened to mention in a post last week that it seemed like the Massachusetts...
City of Pittsfield Declares Snow Emergency for Thursday Morning
With a forecast that looks to expect rain changing over for snow from tomorrow (Thursday, January 19th) into Friday (January 20th), the City of Pittsfield has declared a snow emergency that will begin Thursday morning at 7 a.m. As a result of the snow emergency declared, it is being asked...
Some Big Plans Are In Store For A MA Movie Theater
For the past 28 years, South Egremont resident Richard Stanley has been presenting a variety of first run feature films at The Tri-Plex Cinemas. The Railroad Street movie theater is currently being sold to Cinema Lab, a Montclair, New Jersey based theater company. CEO Luke Parker Bowles made the announcement of the impending sale as he guarantees each and every movie goer will enjoy more than just seeing a film in the heart of south county.
The Biggest Massachusetts Wedding Expo Here in The Berkshires (PHOTOS)
Let's face it, the COVID-19 Pandemic put a huge halt on a lot of things. All we could think about is how was it going to last? Will we ever get back to normal? We can finally say things are quite normal now here in Massachusetts especially here in the Berkshires despite some of the challenges we face since Covid is still a thing.
Downtown Pittsfield Eatery to Close Its Doors Later This Month
In the past couple years, there have been plenty of spots around the downtown Pittsfield area that we have seen close their doors. However, in recent months, several have been opening up, whether it's been a returning spot like Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill, or a brand new spot like Placita Latina Restaurant & Market. Unfortunately, a spot in downtown Pittsfield that many have been enjoying over the past few years has announced they will be closing at the end of January.
The Most Expensive Apartment in the Berkshires Looks Like It’s On a TV Sitcom
You have probably watched plenty of TV shows and/or movies before and thought to yourself, "How could these people afford this place?" This seems to be a common TV trope throughout the years. Shows like 'FRIENDS', 'How I Met Your Mother', and 'New Girl' are perfect examples. As it turns out, the most expensive apartment listed throughout the Berkshires is one that has that same look to it.
K9 Officer Helps Track Down Western Massachusetts Domestic Violence Suspect
Dogs are not only man's best friend, but also invaluable colleagues to Massachusetts law enforcement. According to information released by the Massachusetts State Police, a K9 officer played a vital role in tracking down a domestic assault suspect in Holyoke, Massachusetts earlier this week. Just after 6:15 Monday evening, Massachusetts...
Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Husky
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Husky, who is not actually a husky! He's a...
Pittsfield Police Seeking Help In Locating Missing Teen
The Pittsfield Police Department on Monday shared via their Facebook page the following message to the city, asking for the public's help. The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with locating 14 year old Sergio Ponce who has been reported missing. Sergio has been described as a white/Hispanic male, approximately 5'8" and 130 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes (photo attached).
Mass Pike Car Crash In Blandford Leaves Child Seriously Injured
Try to picture this scene in your mind. You're en route to somewhere, possibly your job, the airport, maybe just the grocery store and you're just trying to remain focused on reaching your destination. Your eyes look away from the road just for a split second, and you look back to the road, AND THERE'S A CAR COMING RIGHT AT YOU!
I Was So Impressed By Ready Set Learn’s MLK Message To Pre-K Students In Pittsfield
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" were excited to hear Marjo back in studio after her week long skiing adventure in sunny, snowy Colorado. On Monday we talked a lot about the importance of Martin Luther King Jr. day. Yes, it's a federal holiday, no school, no banks,...
Pittsfield Police Arrest Man After Search Yields Over $31,000 In Meth, Cocaine, And Heroin
Brand new Berkshire County District Attorney Timothy Shugrue made this observation concerning a Pittsfield drug arrest:. I’ve never in 36 years seen this amount of meth, not only in Berkshire County but in Western MA. That's quite the statement. According to a media statement from the Berkshire County District...
A Popular Berkshires Sweet Shop Is Closing For Good
With Valentines day just around the corner, south county residents have a bitter pill to swallow as a pair of popular confection shops in Great Barrington and Stockbridge will be closing their doors, permanently. The announcement came as a surprise as Meilke Confections will shut down on February 14th as the owners are citing a rise in production costs that prevent them from continuing the daily operation of business.
WUPE
Pittsfield, MA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wupe.com
Comments / 0