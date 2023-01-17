Read full article on original website
Fox17
Wyoming DPS: Body discovered in swampy area belongs to man missing since November
The Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS) says the body has been identified as 68-year-old Raymond Tarasiewicz, who went missing back in November. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says a dog walker found the body off Ivanrest Avenue between 56th Street and M-6. We’re told authorities are working to...
Missing dog helps lead to body of Wyoming man
The body found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday afternoon is that of a man who has been missing since November.
Two people injured in crash on stolen motorcycle in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – Two people were injured in a crash on a stolen motorcycle Friday morning. An 18-year-old man was driving a motorcycle around 10:13 a.m., Jan. 20, south on Sharon Avenue at the intersection with East Roosevelt Avenue in Pennfield Township, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said.
KDPS: Two cars crashed into home, two hurt
Two people were injured in a crash when two vehicles crashed into a home Thursday, police say.
Woman crashes car into Jenison eyecare office
An 89-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed her car into an eyecare facility in Jenison, the sheriff’s office said.
WILX-TV
2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Jackson County Animal Shelter are looking for information in three animals that were found together. According to authorities, a male dog, a female dog and a cat were found together in a field on Callahan Road in Parma. The three had been outside for quite a while and had stayed together the entire time. Because of this, the shelter said it made accommodations to house them together.
iheart.com
Officials finding more Glock switches on streets
West Michigan law enforcement says illegal Glock switches that turn handguns into machines guns are being found more often in the area. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they found a Glock switch earlier this month, while the Grand Rapids Police Department recovered one a few days ago. GRPD Chief...
SPCA of SW Michigan Waives Adoption Fee for 16 yr old Ramsey
We need someone to give Ramsey a loving home asap. When we talk about animals at the shelter, a lot of them might have some heartbreaking backstories. Maybe they were abandoned. Maybe they were found on the street. It changes from animal to animal. Ramsey also has a very sad...
Fox17
New details emerge on fraud allegations against KDPS officer
(WXMI) — New details have emerged regarding a Kalamazoo officer who was charged with fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) Officer Catrice Lockett and fiancée Brian Lee filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, which is located just east of Atlanta.
WOOD
Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp
Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
Fox17
1 treated for smoke inhalation after fire at Holland Gateway Mission
HOLLAND, Mich. — Firefighters extinguished a fire that was detected inside the Gateway Mission Men’s Center in Holland Friday evening. The city says fire crews responded to reports of a potential fire before 7 p.m. No fire was visible from the outside but one was later found inside a kitchen storage room.
Ottawa Co. detectives investigate theft of a $20,000 SUV from Priced Right Auto
Priced Right Auto in Marne says a white Ford Edge was stolen out of their lot early Wednesday morning
Nearly $10K stolen from Harbor Humane Society
An Ottawa County animal shelter says that thousands of dollars have been stolen from the nonprofit organization.
ClickOnDetroit.com
28 years ago: Grand Rapids woman left for work and never returned home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It has been 28 years since Robin Sue Scott left for work in Grand Rapids and disappeared. She was last seen on Jan. 18, 1995. Scott’s sister reported her missing, according to the Doe Network. She was 37 years old when she vanished and...
WWMTCw
Suspect charged in connection to Sunday Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now faces charges after being arrested in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession of firearm by felon, and felony firearm, according to the department. Officers...
KDPS: 1 arrested after standoff
One person was arrested after allegedly shooting at people in Kalamazoo Tuesday night.
4 men arrested in Delta Twp. following G.H.O.S.T. operation
Four men have been arrested in Delta Township after separately attempting to meet up with an underage minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
19-year-old seriously injured when pickup, box truck collide on M-6
Two people were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after a crash on M-6 southeast of Grand Rapids Tuesday.
Dog abandoned at animal shelter, left tied to a fence outside the building
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A West Michigan animal shelter is looking for answers after a dog was left outside their building, tied to a fence. "We just want to help our friends like Luther here," says Jen Self-Aulger, director of Harbor Humane Society in West Olive. For the shelter,...
Flying home for daughter's funeral, Grand Rapids couple lost $2K in scam
Months later, the Szymanskis checked their bills and noticed they'd been charged multiple times for supposed travel agency fees, costing the couple about $2,500 on top of funeral expenses.
