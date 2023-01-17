ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

WILX-TV

2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned

PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Jackson County Animal Shelter are looking for information in three animals that were found together. According to authorities, a male dog, a female dog and a cat were found together in a field on Callahan Road in Parma. The three had been outside for quite a while and had stayed together the entire time. Because of this, the shelter said it made accommodations to house them together.
PARMA, MI
iheart.com

Officials finding more Glock switches on streets

West Michigan law enforcement says illegal Glock switches that turn handguns into machines guns are being found more often in the area. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they found a Glock switch earlier this month, while the Grand Rapids Police Department recovered one a few days ago. GRPD Chief...
Fox17

New details emerge on fraud allegations against KDPS officer

(WXMI) — New details have emerged regarding a Kalamazoo officer who was charged with fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) Officer Catrice Lockett and fiancée Brian Lee filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, which is located just east of Atlanta.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp

Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

1 treated for smoke inhalation after fire at Holland Gateway Mission

HOLLAND, Mich. — Firefighters extinguished a fire that was detected inside the Gateway Mission Men’s Center in Holland Friday evening. The city says fire crews responded to reports of a potential fire before 7 p.m. No fire was visible from the outside but one was later found inside a kitchen storage room.
HOLLAND, MI
WWMTCw

Suspect charged in connection to Sunday Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now faces charges after being arrested in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession of firearm by felon, and felony firearm, according to the department. Officers...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

