San Diego, CA

Pregnant woman hit by city vehicle in Mission Bay

By Sir Milo Loftin
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A pregnant woman was hospitalized Tuesday after she was hit by a City of San Diego work vehicle, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

The incident happened around 5:20 a.m. near 2174 East Mission Bay Drive when the woman was hit by the city vehicle while walking in a parking lot, SDPD said.

The driver remained at the scene after the crash.

Police said the pregnant woman suffered some minor scrapes from the incident and was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment.

The circumstances that led to the incident are still under investigation, police said.

FOX 5 San Diego

