40 Amazing Names Given To Western New York Snow Plows
Erie county had people submit ideas to name 40 plows, and they have released the first 10 names. They are amazing.
New York Supermarkets in Big Trouble for “Undersized” Seafood
We all have a friend who loves to exaggerate the size of their catch, but when a business does it, it's time for the law to get involved. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) does way more than patrol hiking trails and issue hunting licenses. Several New York supermarkets learned that the hard way when they found themselves on the wrong side of the law.
Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing a Location in New York State
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Greater Long Island and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Report: Two Regal theaters in Western New York set to close amid bankruptcy
According to a report from Business Insider, two Regal theaters in Western New York are among 39 locations nationwide that are set to close.
More Regal Theaters Closing Including 6 In New York
Business has been rough for theaters for years. But the pandemic certainly didn't help. Now, more theaters will continue to close across the country.
AccuWeather: Winter storm to impact parts of New York on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Areas of northern New York have been seeing steady snowfall, but the city has yet to see any accumulation. Sunday’s anticipated storm will surely bring rain to the city, but snow remains unlikely. Parts of upstate New York received accumulated snowfall on Friday, a...
New York State Made A Ton Of Money Off Sports Gambling
New York State has reaped the benefits of legalizing online sports gambling in the state.
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
There are millions of people who smoke in New York State. Consider New York City...how many smokers? Doesn't that have an impact?
Major Retailer Closing Last Central New York Store After Nearly 50 Years
It's the end of an era. A major retailer is closing its last store in Central New York after nearly 50 years in business. JC Penney is closing the Oswego store that opened in 1977. The doors will shut for a final time in May. Liquidation sales will begin in February, according to Syracuse.com.
New York State Is Home To This 17 Mile Landmark
17 miles!! There are some pretty incredible things to explore and see along this route and in any season in New York State!
The Best Town To Buy Your First Home In New York State
If you are planning to buy your first home in 2023, there is some new information that may helpful to you and help to make the decision easier.
Get A Fine For Smoking Marijuana In These 6 Banned Places In NY
Although smoking marijuana is legal in New York, a recently passed law that bans smoking in 6 places.
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red light
A New York witness at Niagara Falls reported watching a dark gray, disc-shaped object about 100 feet off the ground at 6:30 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
These 11 Upstate New York Flower Festivals Are Waiting for Spring
Eleven places around Upstate New York to enjoy spring at its most beautiful.
Ridiculous License Plates Rejected By New York State
These are actually hilarious. Imagine the person who has to approve or deny license plates in New York State. You can create your own custom license plates, but New York also has strict rules. When I say strict I mean, they are pretty common sense LOL
Controversy After New York State Woman’s Upset Jeopardy! Win
Fans rejoiced when a New York woman won on Jeopardy! but then came some controversy. A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley became a Jeopardy! champion. Westchester County, New York Woman Wins On Jeopardy!. Katie Palumbo of Amawalk, New York finished first on Monday's episode of Jeopardy!. "Exciting news! SHS...
Is This Yours? New York Forest Rangers Find Ditched Jeep on State Land
Who hasn't had the urge to take your car or truck off-road and rip it through the mud. Heck, some of us don't even call it an urge. It's just another day in Upstate New York. It's all fun and games until two things happen. You get stuck or you break the law.
Nasty Weather Leads To Winter Weather Advisory For New York
This morning will be sloppy when it comes to the commute around town. Another round of rain mixing with freezing rain and heavy winds has led to another Winter Weather Advisory being issued for parts of New York. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued the Winter Weather Advisory.
OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?
Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
Very Creepy “White Indian” with Sword Spotted in WNY
Who is this person in the white Indian suit that we keep seeing? There is someone in an Indian suit that is kind of creepy, walking around Cheektowaga, Lancaster, and West Seneca. I was driving down Transit Road a couple of weeks ago and I saw this person slowly walking...
