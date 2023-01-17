Read full article on original website
Times-Bulletin
Venedocia mayor charged with assault
VAN WERT — A Venedocia man has pleaded not guilty in Van Wert Municipal Court to charges surrounding an incident in Venedocia over the weekend. Vernon Hobbs, 61, is charged with one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor and one county of unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor as a result of an incident at 11:44 p.m. Friday at a residence in Venedocia.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Courts, Jan. 13-18
Nyandrea J. Bratton, 47, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 84 days suspended. $375 fine. Tommy L. Jefferson, 38, of Lima, found guilty of failure to identify. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. George L. Liles, 56, of Lima, found guilty of assault*....
Lima cop pleads to misdemeanors in Auglaize County
WAPAKONETA — A Lima police officer charged with interfering with law enforcement during a June incident at a residence in Wapakoneta pleaded guilty last week in Auglaize County Municipal Court to three misdemeanor counts of assault, resisting arrest and misconduct at an emergency. A fourth-degree felony charge of assault...
whbc.com
Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
13abc.com
Fremont Police Chief suspended for alleged misconduct
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been suspended following allegations of misconduct. According to the City of Fremont, Chief Derek Wensinger will be suspended for five days after having been on administrative leave since Nov. 30, 2022. The City says an administrative meeting with Safety Director Ken...
bgindependentmedia.org
Petition against zoning update submitted to BG Council with more than 400 signatures
A petition signed by more than 400 Bowling Green residents opposed to the zoning code update was presented to City Council Tuesday evening. Council chambers was again packed with residents, and speakers were again limited to two minutes a piece. The residents told City Council the proposed Pedestrian Residential zoning...
iheart.com
NAPOLEON WOMAN IS CRITICAL FOLLOWING DEFIANCE COUNTY SHOOTING THIS MORNING
A Napoleon woman is in critical condition following a shooting incident that occurred this (Wed.) morning in Defiance County. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call concerning a shooting on Stever Road in Tiffin Township at about 11:50am today (Wed.). Upon arrival, Defiance County deputies discovered that 37 year old Belinda Olive of Napoleon was the victim of a single gunshot wound. Olive was transported to a local hospital for treatment by a resident of the property on Stever Road. Although that resident was not home at the time of the shooting, they returned home and transported the victim. During the investigation, it was determined by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office that 60 year old Cara Cordes of Gares Road, rural Defiance had discharged the firearm into the victim at close range, during an altercation. Cara Cordes was arrested and charged with Felonious Assault, a second degree felony, and is now being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, facing an appearance in Defiance Municipal Court on Friday.
13abc.com
City officials remain tight-lipped on the City of Toledo v. Block Communications proposed settlement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the city of Toledo formally presents its proposed settlement over the lawsuit with Block Communications for the Summit Street reconstruction project, the city appears to have little to say about the matter. While council members had their first chance to assess the matter on Tuesday,...
thevillagereporter.com
Shooting In Defiance County Leaves One Injured; Suspect In Custody
(PRESS RELEASE) – On January 18, 2023, The Defiance County 911 Communications received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 7193 Stever Road, in Tiffin Township, in Defiance County Ohio. Upon arrival Defiance County Deputies discovered that a Belinda Olive, age 37, of Napoleon, Ohio; being the victim of...
WANE-TV
Shooting in Defiance County leaves 1 in ‘critical’ condition
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Authorities arrested one person Wednesday following an altercation that left another person in “critical” condition from a gunshot wound, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO). On Wednesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in the 7000 block of Stever...
hometownstations.com
Two in custody after Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force executes search warrant in Findlay
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Two people in Findlay were arrested in a drug bust last night. The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, Findlay Police Department, and the Findlay Fire Department searched an apartment at 345 East Sandusky Street in Findlay where they located methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana, THC products, drug paraphernalia, and items related to drug trafficking. 45-year-old Davina Martinez and 46-year-old James Rhine were arrested and are being held at the Hancock County Justice Center on felony possession of methamphetamine. More charges of drug trafficking and drug possession are expected to be added as this investigation continues.
13abc.com
Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting
TIFFIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting victim is in critical condition after police say a woman shot her in Tiffin Township Wednesday, officials said. According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Cara Cordes was arrested after police say she shot a 37-year-old woman from Napoleon at close range during an altercation. It happened in the 7100 block of Stever Road in Tiffin Township in Defiance County.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG to host program on historic preservation tax credits
Bowling Green is hosting a program from local property owners who want to learn how to renovate their historic buildings and save some money in the process. The Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission is inviting the community to an Introduction to Historic Preservation Tax Credits. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at noon, located in the Council Chambers at the City Administration Building, 304 N. Church St.
wlen.com
Commission to Vote on Disbursement of Money from Riverview Terrace Response Fund for Moving Expenses
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission will vote on the disbursement from the Riverview Terrace Response Fund for expenses directly related to moving property belonging to former residents of the property to a designated location, subject to restrictions as determined by the Emergency Operations Center. The resolution to...
13abc.com
Demolition begins at abandoned building where Whitmer student fell to his death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The contractor for the Lucas County Land Bank is set to demolish an abandoned building Friday where a teenage boy fell to his death in 2016. According to the Lucas County Lank Bank, Contractor Klumm Bros will demolish the former Rosemary Apartments around 9:00 a.m. The apartment building at Phillips and Detroit is the site where 16-year-old Whitmer High School student Joshua Sorrell fell to his death while he and a group of friends were exploring the abandoned building in 2016. Police said he took a wrong step and fell down an elevator shaft.
bgindependentmedia.org
Suspect reportedly stole 2 vehicles, assaulted man, and led law enforcement on high-speed pursuits
A driver of a stolen vehicle led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase early Thursday morning, starting in Bowling Green. The driver reportedly dumped the first vehicle near Weston, then assaulted a man while stealing a second vehicle before being caught in Findlay. Findlay Police Department arrested the...
YAHOO!
Bond set at $250,000 for Bucyrus man accused of shooting his wife in the head
A Bucyrus man was arraigned Monday on a reckless homicide charge in connection with the shooting death of his wife last month. Jennifer Morgan, 49, 627 W. Mansfield St., died at Avita Health System-Bucyrus Hospital on May 18 after being shot in the head, Bucyrus police reported last month. Her...
bgindependentmedia.org
‘Doing good’ – BG Community Foundation gives grants to 16 local organizations
Hungry families will be fed. Children will be exposed to the arts. And swimmers will no longer have to worry about leaky diapers in the City Pool. In an effort to “do good,” the Bowling Green Community Foundation handed out its annual grants to local non-profit organizations on Wednesday evening. The foundation has been helping to fund community groups since 1997.
bgindependentmedia.org
Wood County Senior Center to hold diabetes self-management workshop
The Wood County Committee on Aging will be holding a Diabetes Self-Management (CDSM) Workshop at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, on Tuesdays, Feb. 21, through March 28 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. This six-week evidence-based course costs $20 and includes a course manual and...
bgindependentmedia.org
National Alliance on Mental Illness offers free programming to Wood County residents
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming free and available to all Wood County residents. The Wellness...
