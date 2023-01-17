Read full article on original website
bgindependentmedia.org
Wood County Senior Center to hold diabetes self-management workshop
The Wood County Committee on Aging will be holding a Diabetes Self-Management (CDSM) Workshop at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, on Tuesdays, Feb. 21, through March 28 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. This six-week evidence-based course costs $20 and includes a course manual and...
thevillagereporter.com
North Central School Board Reprimands School Treasurer
The North Central Board of Education has reprimanded the school treasurer, baseball, and golf coach Eric Smeltzer. This all took place following an executive session at the districts previous meeting held on Monday, January 9th. The vote that took place following the board meeting saw a 4-1 decision to issue...
nbc24.com
SNAP benefits, free school lunches ending creates more need for Connecting Kids to Meals
TOLEDO, Ohio — There's a childhood hunger problem right in our community. But that problem is only growing because of free school lunches and extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits both coming to an end. "We are anticipating wave upon wave upon wave over the coming year," said Wendi...
bgindependentmedia.org
‘Doing good’ – BG Community Foundation gives grants to 16 local organizations
Hungry families will be fed. Children will be exposed to the arts. And swimmers will no longer have to worry about leaky diapers in the City Pool. In an effort to “do good,” the Bowling Green Community Foundation handed out its annual grants to local non-profit organizations on Wednesday evening. The foundation has been helping to fund community groups since 1997.
hometownstations.com
Author and former Fostoria police officer talks to Bluffton University students about having courage in difficult times
BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Author and former police officer gave Bluffton University students advice on how to act when things get tough. Clayton Moore was the keynote speaker for the university's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Forum. Moore talked about his struggle and victory over racial discrimination as the first black police officer in Fostoria, Ohio, and how we deal with adversity in our lives. His talk was entitled "Why Me?" and he says people need to realize that it is not about you when things are tough, it's about the people that are around you.
bgindependentmedia.org
National Alliance on Mental Illness offers free programming to Wood County residents
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming free and available to all Wood County residents. The Wellness...
Perrysburg program supports students in aftermath of trauma
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg Local Schools is tackling childhood trauma with the new Handle with Care program. Covered by a safety grant, Perrysburg is the first district in Wood County to get it up and running. The program allows first responders to notify a school if one of its...
Tree falls on west Toledo home Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A tree fell on a family's west Toledo home Thursday night. There were no injuries. Only one person was home, on the top floor, when the tree fell. The entire tree, near the curb in the 2900 block of Northwood Avenue, was uprooted. The upper branches of the tree hit the front of the home.
bgfalconmedia.com
Culver’s opening in Bowling Green this spring
ButterBurgers, cheese curds and frozen custard will be the newest food additions to the town of Bowling Green come this spring. Culver’s is planning to open April 2023 on West Gypsy Lane Road, east of the Walmart entrance. The Bowling Green Zoning Board of Appeals approved its variance in...
Monroe Street Noodles & Company to open after delay
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from earlier coverage that aired on Dec. 28, 2022. Noodles & Company will open its first northwest Ohio location on Jan. 30 after a delay. The restaurant was initially slated to open on Jan. 3. It will occupy the former...
WTOL 11 Meteorologist Ryan Wichman awarded for inclusive playground work in Wood County
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — WTOL 11 Meteorologist Ryan Wichman received the Drum Major for Peace award in Bowling Green Monday night during the city's annual tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. Wichman was chosen for the award because of inclusivity advocacy through Wood County Plays, a nonprofit that funds...
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces million dollar grant opportunity for H.V. Savage Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced a one million dollar grant opportunity for H.V. Savage Park and is seeking feedback on what to possibly use the money for. The City will be holding a public meeting on Jan. 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to...
bgindependentmedia.org
Petition against zoning update submitted to BG Council with more than 400 signatures
A petition signed by more than 400 Bowling Green residents opposed to the zoning code update was presented to City Council Tuesday evening. Council chambers was again packed with residents, and speakers were again limited to two minutes a piece. The residents told City Council the proposed Pedestrian Residential zoning...
Rosemary Apartments demolition to begin Friday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Rosemary Apartments, a decrepit and vacant north Toledo building with a tragic history, is set for demolition at 8:45 a.m. on Friday. The approximately $350,000 project is expected to take "a number of months" according to Lucas County Land Bank President and CEO David Mann.
13abc.com
Demolition begins at abandoned building where Whitmer student fell to his death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The contractor for the Lucas County Land Bank is set to demolish an abandoned building Friday where a teenage boy fell to his death in 2016. According to the Lucas County Lank Bank, Contractor Klumm Bros will demolish the former Rosemary Apartments around 9:00 a.m. The apartment building at Phillips and Detroit is the site where 16-year-old Whitmer High School student Joshua Sorrell fell to his death while he and a group of friends were exploring the abandoned building in 2016. Police said he took a wrong step and fell down an elevator shaft.
13abc.com
University of Findlay students study the impact of the Ohio Callery pear tree ban on pollinators
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Callery pear trees, also called Bradford pear trees, are found all over our area, however, they’re now banned in the Buckeye State. As of Jan. 1, the invasive species is illegal to sell, grow or plant in Ohio. Some local college students had concerns about...
wlen.com
Mammoth Distilling Seriously Considering Purchasing City-of-Adrian-Owned Land
Adrian, MI – Mammoth Distilling is seriously considering purchasing City-of-Adrian-owned property to build a distillery. The property on North M-52, commonly referred to as the Witt Farm, is the piece of land that the company is talking about. The company said during the Adrian City Commission Pre-Meeting Study Session Tuesday night that they would not only be constructing a distilling facility…but also building large barns to store product.
13abc.com
Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs
LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
thevillagereporter.com
Direct LinQ Opens New Location In Wauseon
Direct LinQ, located at 1162 North Shoop Avenue, has opened its new location in Wauseon. A ribbon cutting was held for the occasion on Tuesday, January 17th. The event saw numerous other local business owners in attendance, along with city officials and the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce. Owners Phil Walsh,...
