Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Is Roanoke City Council out of touch with low income citizens?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersRoanoke, VA
The most poisonous animal on the planet is now featured at Mill Mountain Zoo.Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
50 years of KISS: Ace Frehley performs at the Harvester in Rocky MountCheryl E PrestonRocky Mount, VA
Roanokers turn out for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day marchCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
Salem woman uses credit union funds for personal purchases, faces federal charges, DOJ says
ROANOKE, Va. – The former CEO of the FedStar Federal Credit Union pled guilty to charges after she used credit union funds for personal purchases from 2018 to 2020, according to the United States Department of Justice. 37-year-old Kelly Givens was the CEO of FedStar since 2016, according to...
WDBJ7.com
Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road on Wednesday night. Evidence points to two groups of people that were shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were both victims have since been treated and released.
pcpatriot.com
Four arrested in case of murdered local couple
On Jan. 14, 2023, a male subject was recovered from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.
WSET
Roanoke Police highlight forensic services efforts, over 1,500 reports written in 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is highlighting the success of its Forensic Services Unit over the past year. According to RPD, its unit is one of the largest in Southwestern Virginia. The team is made up of a sergeant, six forensic investigators, and a part-time fingerprint...
WDBJ7.com
Patrick County woman charged with trying to stab man to death
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Ararat woman has been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree murder, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. Janice Marshall, 70, is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail. About 9:35 a.m. January 18, Patrick County deputies were called to a home on...
WDBJ7.com
Former Lynchburg fire captain, now city council member, amends 2021 lawsuit
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Lynchburg fire captain and newly-elected City Council member Martin Misjuns has added alleged wrongful termination to his lawsuit against the City of Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Fire Department and current and former city officials. Misjuns sued all parties in 2021, before he was elected to council,...
WSLS
Man sentenced to life in prison in connection with deadly Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man convicted of murder in relation to a deadly Sept. 2021 shooting has learned his fate. Jamerius Crennell has been sentenced to two life sentences. As we’ve reported previously, Basil Glenn Hubble, the clerk at the convenience store, was shot and killed by Crennell...
WDBJ7.com
Two arrested for early-morning Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested two people for a shooting early Friday. Samuel Christopher Reeves and Da’quan Jymere Hunt have been charged. At 2:31 a.m. January 20, 2023, LPD officers responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue for reports of shots being fired. Officers found a man with what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries to a leg. Officers and detectives also found an occupied home and several unoccupied vehicles that had been hit by gunfire. No one inside the home was hurt.
wfxrtv.com
Four arrested and charged in double murder in Pulaski Co.
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged several people in a double murder investigation. The investigation comes after a man’s body was recovered from the New River on Jan. 14. The medical examiner determined the man, identified as 52-year-old Johnny...
WDBJ7.com
Minnesota murder suspect arrested in Bedford County
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a Minnesota killing was arrested Tuesday in Bedford County. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received information January 17, 2023 from the Brooklyn Park Police Department in Minnesota about the possible whereabouts of homicide suspect Benjamin Richardson III. Information from the BPPD investigation indicated Richardson may be at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Waterlick Road in Forest.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department seeks leaders for annual Youth Police Academy
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is looking for youth leaders for its 5th annual Youth Police Academy. 30 kids have already signed up for the Academy, which is the maximum number they can accept. However, they are still in need of youth leaders. Youth leaders must have participated in the Academy before.
WHSV
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
Alleghany Highlands Drug Force Seizes Drugs And Weapons Following Pursuit
At approximately 4:30 am on January 15, 2023, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Deputies were given information from the Covington Division of Police about a vehicle that refused to stop for their officer. An Alleghany County deputy took over the low speed pursuit which ended in the suspect vehicle crashing on Beverly Street in Covington. No one was injured in the crash. Tyler J. Deeds, 28, of Vulcan St, Clifton Forge was found to be operating the vehicle. After a brief struggle, Deeds was arrested and taken into custody. A search of the vehicle produced a large quantity of illegal drugs, packaging,...
wbtw.com
Two identified, charged after ‘obscene’ act recorded by minors at Virginia store
GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Two people wanted on multiple charges after an ‘obscene’ sexual act took place at a convenience store in Grundy have been identified, police said. According to the release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a fight at the Double Kwik convenience store on Jan. 1. As police were responding to the call, deputies reportedly passed a vehicle matching the description of the reported vehicle that was involved in the altercation.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke woman arrested for alleged involvement in Capitol riot
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Casey Tryon-Castro of Roanoke, was arrested Tuesday in Roanoke and charged for her alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. According to the arrest warrant, Tryon-Castro voluntarily agreed to be interviewed by law enforcement officers January 25, 2021 at her residence in Roanoke. “During...
WDBJ7.com
Missing teen found safe
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A Mt. Pleasant teen with autism has been found after being reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. 17-year-old Elijah Campbell was reported missing at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. He was found safe Wednesday evening in Bristol, TN. No further details...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke park gets new name
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Kennedy Park is getting a new name. Tuesday night, city council voted to rename it Estelle H. McCadden park. The move was done to honor the late Estelle McCadden, who passed away last year at age 95. McCadden was a neighborhood advocate from Northwest...
wfxrtv.com
Remains of child found in trash can in Carroll Co.
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The skeletal remains of a young child were found in 2022 in a trash can in Carroll County, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). A report from NamUs, which is an organization that works with the U.S. Department of Justice,...
wfirnews.com
Kennedy Park in Roanoke to be renamed after local neighborhood advocate
The largest park in Northwest Roanoke’s Melrose-Rugby neighborhood will now be named after one of the neighborhood’s most passionate boosters, the late Estelle H. McCadden. In conjunction with online news source, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
WBTM
Henry County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Suspect
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help on the whereabouts of Levin Reeves Stokes, who is wanted for Felony Eluding from Law Enforcement. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Martinsville/ Henry County 911 Communications Center at 276-638-8751.
Comments / 0