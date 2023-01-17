At approximately 4:30 am on January 15, 2023, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Deputies were given information from the Covington Division of Police about a vehicle that refused to stop for their officer. An Alleghany County deputy took over the low speed pursuit which ended in the suspect vehicle crashing on Beverly Street in Covington. No one was injured in the crash. Tyler J. Deeds, 28, of Vulcan St, Clifton Forge was found to be operating the vehicle. After a brief struggle, Deeds was arrested and taken into custody. A search of the vehicle produced a large quantity of illegal drugs, packaging,...

