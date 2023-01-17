Read full article on original website
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Naomi Judd’s final note revealed: ‘Do not let Wy come to my funeral’
Naomi Judd wrote in what appears to be her chilling suicide note that she did not want her “mentally ill” daughter Wynonna Judd to attend her funeral. Radar Online obtained a photo of the message, written on a yellow Post-it note, from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee on Tuesday. “Do not let Wy come to my funeral,” the note read. “She’s mentally ill.” The word “not” was underlined, indicating how strongly Naomi allegedly felt about banning Wynonna from her services. A source close to Wynonna told the outlet that she is “crushed” by her mom’s last words. “Wy knows better than anyone the...
‘That ’90s Show’ Updates a Familiar Formula, With Mixed Results: TV Review
There are a few quibbles one might make about “That ‘90s Show,” the first of which announces itself somewhat plainly. There’s little of the grain or texture of 1990s culture in the series’ first episodes: Indeed, protagonist Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) lives out an experience of teenagerdom not dissimilar to the one shared by her parents (Topher Grace and Laura Prepon) on Fox’s “That ‘70s Show.”
Netflix Picks Up Sundance Midnight Movie ‘Run Rabbit Run’ Starring Sarah Snook
Netflix has picked up rights in the U.S. and numerous international territories to “Run Rabbit Run,” the Sarah Snook-starring psychological horror/thriller that premieres Thursday night at Sundance. The streamer plans a 2023 release for the film, which shot in Australia. Snook plays a fertility doctor who firmly believes...
The San Francisco locations that made this film a 'masterpiece of mood'
Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox. In January 2003, writer Eddie Muller put together a film festival of 20 classic and obscure crime films, all set in San Francisco for the first-ever Noir City film festival. On the second night, a screening of Orson Welles and Rita Hayworth’s 1948 film “The Lady From Shanghai” sold out San Francisco's Castro Theatre.
Neil Young Honors David Crosby: ‘I Remember the Best Times’
Neil Young has posted a tribute to David Crosby on the Neil Young Archives. “David is gone,” Young wrote about his former CSNY bandmate, “but his music lives on. The soul of CSNY, David’s voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His great songs stood for what we believed in and it was always always fun and exciting when we got to play together.”
Dolly Parton’s Dollywood is the most surprising theme park in America
The first thing that surprises people about Dollywood is that, despite its name, there isn’t actually very much Dolly Parton in the theme park. Given her appearance and her outsize persona, it’s only fair to expect a lot of sequins and Dolly’s honeyed twang pouring out of every speaker. Heck, I wouldn’t even blame you if, not knowing anything about the Tennessee attraction, you expected to find a roller coaster where all the ride cars are fringed brassieres.
Van Conner, Screaming Trees Co-Founder and Bassist, Dead at 55
Van Conner, the bassist who cofounded the influential hard-rock group Screaming Trees alongside his brother, Gary Lee, and singer Mark Lanegan, has died. “Van Conner bassist and songwriter of Screaming Trees died last night of an extended illness at 55,” Gary Lee wrote on Facebook. “It was pneumonia that got him in the end. He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever.”
Brad Pitt’s Plan B Makes First Foray Into Audio Entertainment With Audible Deal (EXCLUSIVE)
Audible signed an exclusive, multiproject development deal with Plan B Entertainment, the production company led by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, for a slate of audio originals. Under the worldwide deal — which represents Plan B’s entry into audio entertainment — the production company will create a slate...
