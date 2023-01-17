Read full article on original website
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
2022 Metro Atlanta Homicides Rise for Third Straight Year, Hitting the Highest Total since ‘96Wild Orchid MediaAtlanta, GA
Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Went Viral During Playoff Win
On Monday night, the Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had arguably the best performance of his NFL career. He had 305 passing yards, 24 rushing yards and five total touchdowns. The cheerleaders for the ...
Sporting News
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
KMBC.com
Kanas City Chiefs announce halftime performer for divisional playoff game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Turn down for what?! Chiefs Kingdom. The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that the team's Divisional Round playoff matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars will have a special halftime performance. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Unbelievable Picture of Bills vs Chiefs Tickets Sold
You love to see it, you really do. There is no fan base like the Bills Mafia. The NFL announced the plans earlier this week for a potential matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship. If both teams advance, the game will be played at a neutral site in Atlanta.
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Has Message For Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula, daughter of the Buffalo Bills owners, was repping Damar Hamlin during her second-round win at the Australian Open. The world No. 3 was spotted with Hamlin's No. 3 on her shorts as she beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets. "I definitely wanted to do something," Pegula said ...
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs predictions: Who do NFL experts pick to win?
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a miracle win in the wild-card playoff round. Can they do it again vs. the AFC's top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs? The Jags rallied from 27 points down to shock the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in front of a ravenous home crowd. Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions...
atozsports.com
Von Miller’s surprise gift for Bills locker room is already paying off
After squeaking by the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills are preparing for their upcoming playoff matchup. While the team gets ready for the Cincinnati Bengals, reports have surfaced on some locker room changes. Von Miller, a captain on and off the field, showed up to One Bills Drive with a...
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Star Not Happy With The NFL
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon took umbrage to the NFL considering a possible AFC Championship Game without them. If the Buffalo Bills beat the Bengals on Sunday, a potential conference-title matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (who must first defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars) will ...
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch NFL playoffs on TV, live stream
It's teacher vs. apprentice in this NFL playoff game. Doug Pederson played quarterback and was an assistant coach under Andy Reid, and now the two head coaches will square off when the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Kansas City Chiefs for a spot in the AFC Championship Game. Trevor Lawrence gave...
Look: 1 NFL Quarterback Has Never Lost A Saturday Game
If the Chiefs are going to advance to the AFC Championship this weekend, they'll need to do something no team has ever done. Believe it or not, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a career 37-0 record on Saturdays. This includes his time at Clemson and Cartersville High School. The ...
Patrick Mahomes teases new hairstyle for next season
When people think of Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, two things generally come to mind. The first, obviously, is his stellar play on the football field. The second, would be his hairstyle, the taper-faded curly mohawk.
WATCH: Fans line street outside TIAA Bank Field to wish the Jaguars well as they head to Kansas City
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of Jacksonville Jaguars fans gathered outside TIAA Bank Field on Friday morning to say good-bye to players and wish them well as they head off to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Roar of the Jaguars,...
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend
According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, there's only one team left in the NFL playoffs that's facing an immense amount of pressure. Cowherd believes the Bills have to defeat the Bengals this Sunday at home. If not, it would be a crushing loss for the organization. "You can't lose ...
Travis Kelce’s mom can’t make both Chiefs, Eagles playoff games this weekend
The mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce said two games in one day isn't feasible this year.
Nearly-forgotten Eagles everyone hopes can conjure postseason magic
The Eagles roster is so loaded that, occasionally, it’s relatively easy to forget about some of the guys it houses. They say legends are made in the postseason. Anyone who agrees with that theory is correct. Think about it. There’s a reason why we don’t place Dan Marino on the same level as John Elway or Joe Montana, even though we all believe that Marino was one of the greatest talents ever at the position. Nick Foles didn’t have half of Marino’s talent. Saint Nick led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Vince Lombardi Trophy though, so Foles, despite having one of the strangest careers ever is a legend in his own right. Meanwhile, Marino is arguably the best quarterback to never win it all.
msn.com
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Will KC’s can’t-miss advantage be enough vs. Jacksonville?
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City. Two weeks ago, I admitted to changing my mind late with the Chiefs-Raiders prediction, and I have similar thoughts for this one as well. My first opinion following Jacksonville’s win last week over the Los Angeles Chargers was that the Jaguars would...
