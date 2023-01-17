ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine interior minister among at least 17 dead in helicopter crash

BROVARY, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s interior minister died Wednesday in a helicopter crash near the capital that killed more than a dozen other people, including children, authorities said. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, who oversaw Ukraine’s police and emergency services, is the most senior official to die since Russia...
Fire burns about 60 makeshift homes in dense Seoul neighborhood

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A fire destroyed about 60 makeshift homes in a densely packed neighborhood surrounded by some of the wealthiest streets of South Korea’s ultramodern capital Friday. Firefighters extinguished the flames in Seoul’s Guryong village within about five hours, and no injuries or deaths were...
In Nepal’s ‘Kidney Valley,’ poverty drives an illegal market for human organs

2022 is the year 19-year-old Santosh will never forget. Santosh had dreams of improving his life for the better, seeking work outside his rural village in Nepal as a migrant worker. His life did change, but only for the worse. Santosh is now half the man he used to be after losing one of his two kidneys to an organ trafficking ring in Nepal, a South Asian country of 29 million people and one of the poorest in the world.
Syrian refugees face quick deportation after reaching Lebanon

TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — On New Year’s Eve, a small boat carrying more than 230 would-be migrants, most of them Syrians, broke down and began to sink after setting sail from the northern coast of Lebanon. Since the collapse of Lebanon’s economy in 2019, an increasing number of...
Hundreds of Ukrainian civilians believed held in Russian-run jails

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Alina Kapatsyna often dreams about getting a phone call from her mother. In those visions, her mother tells her that she’s coming home. Men in military uniforms took 45-year-old Vita Hannych away from her house in eastern Ukraine in April. She never returned. Her...
Tear gas fired at Congo protesters opposing presence of foreign troops

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Police fired tear gas at demonstrators in eastern Congo on Wednesday after dozens of people took part in an unauthorized protest in Goma against the presence of foreign troops to help quell violence from armed groups. Authorities later detained some participants, as well as some...
Archaeologists in Norway find ‘world’s oldest runestone’

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Archaeologists in Norway said Tuesday that have found a runestone which they claim is the world’s oldest, saying the inscriptions are up to 2,000 years old and date back to the earliest days of the enigmatic history of runic writing. The flat, square block...
What to know about XBB.1.5, a new and highly transmissible COVID-19 subvariant

Despite intensive public health efforts to grind the COVID-19 pandemic to a halt, the recent emergence of the highly transmissible, extensively drug-resistant and profoundly immune system-evading XBB.1.5 SARS-CoV-2 subvariant is putting the global community on edge. What is XBB.1.5?. In the naming convention for SARS-CoV-2 lineages, the prefix “X” denotes...
UN says Taliban is divided on whether or not to restore women’s rights

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A delegation led by the highest-ranking woman at the United Nations urged the Taliban during a four-day visit to Afghanistan that ended Friday to reverse their crackdown on women and girls. Some Taliban officials were more open to restoring women’s rights but others were clearly opposed, a U.N. spokesman said.
