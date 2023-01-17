2022 is the year 19-year-old Santosh will never forget. Santosh had dreams of improving his life for the better, seeking work outside his rural village in Nepal as a migrant worker. His life did change, but only for the worse. Santosh is now half the man he used to be after losing one of his two kidneys to an organ trafficking ring in Nepal, a South Asian country of 29 million people and one of the poorest in the world.

