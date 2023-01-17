Read full article on original website
A TikTok video that appeared to be posted by a cabin crew member who died in the Nepal plane crash is going viral as people pay tribute to her
A clip appearing to show a cabin crew member who was reportedly on the flight that crashed in Nepal resurfaced as people pay tribute to those who died.
Ukraine interior minister among at least 17 dead in helicopter crash
BROVARY, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s interior minister died Wednesday in a helicopter crash near the capital that killed more than a dozen other people, including children, authorities said. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, who oversaw Ukraine’s police and emergency services, is the most senior official to die since Russia...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
Fire burns about 60 makeshift homes in dense Seoul neighborhood
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A fire destroyed about 60 makeshift homes in a densely packed neighborhood surrounded by some of the wealthiest streets of South Korea’s ultramodern capital Friday. Firefighters extinguished the flames in Seoul’s Guryong village within about five hours, and no injuries or deaths were...
In Nepal’s ‘Kidney Valley,’ poverty drives an illegal market for human organs
2022 is the year 19-year-old Santosh will never forget. Santosh had dreams of improving his life for the better, seeking work outside his rural village in Nepal as a migrant worker. His life did change, but only for the worse. Santosh is now half the man he used to be after losing one of his two kidneys to an organ trafficking ring in Nepal, a South Asian country of 29 million people and one of the poorest in the world.
Syrian refugees face quick deportation after reaching Lebanon
TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — On New Year’s Eve, a small boat carrying more than 230 would-be migrants, most of them Syrians, broke down and began to sink after setting sail from the northern coast of Lebanon. Since the collapse of Lebanon’s economy in 2019, an increasing number of...
Hundreds of Ukrainian civilians believed held in Russian-run jails
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Alina Kapatsyna often dreams about getting a phone call from her mother. In those visions, her mother tells her that she’s coming home. Men in military uniforms took 45-year-old Vita Hannych away from her house in eastern Ukraine in April. She never returned. Her...
Tear gas fired at Congo protesters opposing presence of foreign troops
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Police fired tear gas at demonstrators in eastern Congo on Wednesday after dozens of people took part in an unauthorized protest in Goma against the presence of foreign troops to help quell violence from armed groups. Authorities later detained some participants, as well as some...
Police carry Greta Thunberg, other activists away at German coal mine protest
BERLIN (AP) — Police in western Germany carried Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and other protesters away Tuesday from the edge of an open coal pit mine where they demonstrated against the ongoing destruction of a village to make way for the mine’s expansion, German news agency dpa reported.
Asia’s hopes for Lunar New Year boom fizzle as Chinese tourists stay home
BANGKOK (AP) — A hoped-for boom in Chinese tourism in Asia over next week’s Lunar New Year holidays looks set to be more of a blip as most travelers opt to stay inside China if they go anywhere. From the beaches of Bali to Hokkaido’s powdery ski slopes,...
Archaeologists in Norway find ‘world’s oldest runestone’
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Archaeologists in Norway said Tuesday that have found a runestone which they claim is the world’s oldest, saying the inscriptions are up to 2,000 years old and date back to the earliest days of the enigmatic history of runic writing. The flat, square block...
What to know about XBB.1.5, a new and highly transmissible COVID-19 subvariant
Despite intensive public health efforts to grind the COVID-19 pandemic to a halt, the recent emergence of the highly transmissible, extensively drug-resistant and profoundly immune system-evading XBB.1.5 SARS-CoV-2 subvariant is putting the global community on edge. What is XBB.1.5?. In the naming convention for SARS-CoV-2 lineages, the prefix “X” denotes...
U.S. drops case against New York City cop accused of spying for China
NEW YORK (AP) — Charges against a New York City police officer accused of spying on behalf of China were formally dropped Thursday after U.S. prosecutors said they uncovered new information that warranted the dismissal. It ended a two-year ordeal for Baimadajie Angwang, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in...
WATCH: Biden hosts Netherlands prime minister for talks on semiconductors, Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden praised the Netherlands for stepping up assistance to Ukraine as he hosted Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday for wide-ranging talks at the White House. Biden is also looking to nudge the Netherlands to further limit China’s access to advanced semiconductors with export restrictions.
Yellen hails rising U.S.-Africa relations after visiting young entrepreneurs in Senegal
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — On a humid but remarkably cool Friday in Dakar, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen caravanned from a government building to a business incubator, set to end her day at the president’s residence, spreading a message of mutually beneficial U.S.-Africa relations. She came to talk...
WATCH: Defense Secretary Austin and Gen. Milley hold news conference over military aid for Ukraine
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — Defense leaders meeting at a U.S. air base in Germany on Friday failed to resolve divisions over providing advanced battle tanks to Ukraine after more than five hours of discussions about sending more military aid to the embattled country in its war with Russia.
UN says Taliban is divided on whether or not to restore women’s rights
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A delegation led by the highest-ranking woman at the United Nations urged the Taliban during a four-day visit to Afghanistan that ended Friday to reverse their crackdown on women and girls. Some Taliban officials were more open to restoring women’s rights but others were clearly opposed, a U.N. spokesman said.
Germany faces pressure to provide tanks for Ukraine as Zelenskyy frustrated on weapons
BERLIN (AP) — Germany faced mounting pressure to supply battle tanks to Kyiv and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy aired frustration about not obtaining enough weaponry as Western allies conferred Thursday on how best to support Ukraine nearly 11 months into Russia’s invasion. Just hours into his tenure, Germany’s...
