Read full article on original website
Related
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Andrew Wiggins Was Caught In 4K Staring At Vice President Kamala Harris During Warriors Visit To The White House
Andrew Wiggins was a little too interested in vice president Kamala Harris during the Golden State Warriors visit to the White House.
This Lakers Blockbuster Trade Will Land Them Two Bulls Stars Worth Over $75 Million
This trade sends two stars to the Lakers.
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
Lakers: Trading LeBron James To Big-Market East Team Could Land All-Star In LA
Would LA bite on a timeline reset?
Former Rockets Player Responds To John Wall After He Brutally Called Him Out In An Interview: "I Thought We Were Cool"
Justin Patton responded to John Wall calling him out while discussing his disastrous tenure with the Houston Rockets.
Former Miami Heat Player Markieff Morris Involved In Yet Another On-Court Altercation
Morris gets into a collision with San Antonio Spurs' Jeremy Sochan
‘The highlight of my life’: Jeremy Lin reveals he got married 'over a couple years ago'
Former NBA star Jeremy Lin announced Wednesday that he has been married for about two years. In a social media post wishing his followers and fans a happy Lunar New Year, Lin shared the news, adding the intimate wedding was the “highlight” of his life. After keeping information private about his marriage to an unnamed partner of many years, the former NBA player explained his decision to make his marital status public, writing “it has also been hard for people to not know about such a major change.”
New York Jets Rookie Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Announces He's Going Back to College
New York Jets' Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is ready to go back to school!. The 22-year-old cornerback has re-enrolled in college and will earn his degree this summer, he shared on Twitter. "Even though I had a 3.5 cumulative GPA after my 3rd year in college, I never got to get my degree because I wanted to leave early and pursue my dream of playing in the NFL," he wrote.
Stephen Curry Had An Inspiring Answer When Asked To Define A Successful Life
Stephen Curry was asked to define success in an interview and he had an interesting answer to it.
Miami Heat Rumors: Rui Hachimura talks not great for a Kyle Kuzma deal
The Miami Heat might certainly be active as the NBA’s Trade Deadline approaches. With a few potential needed additions in mind, the Miami Heat could choose to go in several different directions when it comes to a potential addition. While some will point to an upgrade at the guard...
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move Before Friday's Game
The Golden State Warriors have recalled Ryan Rollins before Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sacramento Kings Domantas Sabonis’ Wife, Shashana Sabonis
Sacramento Kings star player Domantas Sabonis is side-lined due to a non-COVID illness. Another team member had to miss the game due to illness. Fans were understandably worried about his well-being and awaited word from the player’s loved ones. Domantas Sabonis’ wife, Shashana Sabonis, has not come out with any update on the media. His wife is a professional dancer who never misses a match to cheer on her husband. Recently, she also brought her son to watch his dad play. There aren’t many details available regarding the NBA player’s family. Therefore, we reveal more about his wife in this Shashana Sabonis wiki.
NBA Executive Says Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Has Caused Chemistry Issues On Warriors
Draymond Green's incident with Jordan Poole has affected the Warriors.
sportszion.com
“It’s a bad organization right now” Clippers guard John Wall takes his shot by mocking Rockets culture amid tanking allegations
John Wall is not having the best of seasons in the Clippers camp. The Los Angeles Clippers are seeded eighth in the Western Conference with an out-of-form John Wall. The point guard did not feature in the last three games, having performed poorly earlier in the tournament. Back in 2020,...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0