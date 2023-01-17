ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

The Flint Journal

Police tried to help mom who froze to death with kids, deputy now under investigation

PONTIAC, MI -- Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Monica Cannaday multiple times in the days leading up to her death alongside her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, according to Fox 2 Detroit. However, a deputy with the department is also under investigation for not properly responding to a call regarding the wellness of Cannaday and her children.
abc12.com

Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crashed into a utility pole.
UpNorthLive.com

Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
fox2detroit.com

Murder still unsolved after woman killed the day after Christmas 2020 in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been more than two years since 18-year-old Casey Willis was shot and killed in Highland Park. She was sitting in her car with a friend outside his home on Cardoni Street near E. Nevada Street on Dec. 26, 2020, when someone shot her. The murder was caught on a surveillance camera, but the killer is still out there. Another person who was with the shooter also ran away when they opened fire.
1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan.

