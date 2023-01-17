ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna is coming to Tampa in September

By Maggie Duffy
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Madonna has announced "The Celebration Tour" for 2023. It includes a stop at Tampa's Amalie Arena on Sept. 7. [ TANYA MOUTZALIAS | mlive.com ]

Heads up, Rebel Hearts and Wannabes: Madonna is coming to Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Sept. 7. Tickets range $40-$500 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at ticketmaster.com.

During the span of her four decades making music, Madonna has only performed in Tampa once, in a 1985 sold-out performance at the USF Sun Dome (now the Yuengling Center).

Produced by Live Nation, The Celebration Tour explores the Queen of Pop’s music and “pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began,” according to a news release announcing the tour.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in the release.

The tour includes special guest Bob the Drag Queen aka Caldwell Tidicue.

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

