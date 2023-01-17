ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere

50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
RadarOnline

'I'm Holding On By A Thread': Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Crying, Talks Shielding Kids From Kanye West Co-Parenting Drama

Kim Kardashian is a tough cookie, and when it comes to protecting her children, she'll go to the ends of the earth for them — even if that means putting on a happy face in the wake of her public co-parenting drama with her ex-husband Kanye West, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The Kardashians star broke down crying while discussing how hard she's tried to shield her children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — from their father's off-the-wall rants and the problems they have co-parenting before and after their lengthy divorce was finalized."I definitely protected him [Kanye] and I still will...
thesource.com

Kim Kardashian Reportedly ‘Hates’ Kanye West’s New Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West is once again a married man. The superstar rapper and designer reportedly wed Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. Following the news of the new marriage, Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, reportedly “hates” Bianca. A source stated, “She’s pretty. and Kim hates pretty...
Vibe

Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the  Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
MEMPHIS, TN
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch

After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Speak On Kanye: “He Stepped On A Landmine”

Fif questioned what Ye’s goal and purpose was with his anti-Semitic, White Lives Matter rhetoric. We’re closing out the week with a bang, thanks to Kanye West. This morning (January 13), rumors surfaced that West had remarried, setting social media on fire. The rapper reportedly wed Yeezy architect Bianca Censori, the woman he was recently seen with in Beverly Hills. While details regarding this rumored marriage continue to take over timelines, a clip of 50 Cent on Big Boy’s Neighborhood has also stolen attention.
UTAH STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

What is Kanye West’s net worth going into 2023?

Formerly a multibillionaire, Ye‘s earnings have nosedived in concurrence with his reputation. He’s still one of the world’s richest musicians, but his rash of antisemitic comments have cut his net worth by roughly three-quarters. If he continues his poisonous rhetoric and continues to be punished by civil society, his valuation will likely fall even farther. Here’s what Ye’s net worth looks like as we approach 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed

The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
Complex

Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets

Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.

 https://www.xxlmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy