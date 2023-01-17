Read full article on original website
Fans React to Kanye West’s Daughter North West Wearing $120,000 Worth of Michael Jackson Memorabilia
Ye and Kim Kardashian bought Michael Jackson memorabilia for their oldest daughter, North West. Upon seeing North wearing these pieces, fans have shared mixed reactions.
msn.com
Kanye's New Wife Is No Kim K.: Shocked Friends Describe Rapper's Australian-Born Bride Bianca Censori As 'Quiet, Normal Girl'
Kanye West’s new wife's family asked for privacy after it emerged the Kim Kardashian lookalike rushed down the aisle and said ‘I do’ to the rapper in a private ceremony this week. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to...
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
North West Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation as Dad Kanye West
North West is Bound 2 the family legacy. Once again proving she's a makeup pro, the 9-year-old debuted a new transformation on TikTok by dressing as dad Kanye West, complete with full eyebrows, a...
The Most Expensive Car In Snoop Dogg's Collection
Snoop Dogg is well-known in the music industry as a rapper and producer. But his car collection is equally impressive. This is the most expensive car he owns.
'I'm Holding On By A Thread': Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Crying, Talks Shielding Kids From Kanye West Co-Parenting Drama
Kim Kardashian is a tough cookie, and when it comes to protecting her children, she'll go to the ends of the earth for them — even if that means putting on a happy face in the wake of her public co-parenting drama with her ex-husband Kanye West, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The Kardashians star broke down crying while discussing how hard she's tried to shield her children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — from their father's off-the-wall rants and the problems they have co-parenting before and after their lengthy divorce was finalized."I definitely protected him [Kanye] and I still will...
thesource.com
Kim Kardashian Reportedly ‘Hates’ Kanye West’s New Wife Bianca Censori
Kanye West is once again a married man. The superstar rapper and designer reportedly wed Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. Following the news of the new marriage, Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, reportedly “hates” Bianca. A source stated, “She’s pretty. and Kim hates pretty...
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
Cardi B ‘Didn’t Want’ Marriage Counseling, But Offset Fought For Their Family
Cardi B and Offset have been headed for splitsville more than once, but Offset wasn't going to let his wife go easily.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Speak On Kanye: “He Stepped On A Landmine”
Fif questioned what Ye’s goal and purpose was with his anti-Semitic, White Lives Matter rhetoric. We’re closing out the week with a bang, thanks to Kanye West. This morning (January 13), rumors surfaced that West had remarried, setting social media on fire. The rapper reportedly wed Yeezy architect Bianca Censori, the woman he was recently seen with in Beverly Hills. While details regarding this rumored marriage continue to take over timelines, a clip of 50 Cent on Big Boy’s Neighborhood has also stolen attention.
Big Scarr’s Sister Says Gucci Mane’s $20,000 for Scarr’s Funeral Only Helped With Flowers and Obituaries
The drama surrounding how much Gucci Mane contributed to the funeral arraignments for his late artist Big Scarr continues to play out online. Now, Scarr's sister is claiming the $20,000 Guwop paid to the funeral home for the Memphis rapper's funeral was not sufficient. On Monday (Jan. 9), Big Scarr's...
thesource.com
Luenell Says 50 Cent Apologized to Megan Thee Stallion Because ‘He Want Some’
Luenell was out in the streets and was tracked down by TMZ. The comedian spoke on a few subjects in the quick time with the camera, the main one was 50 Cent’s apology to Megan Thee Stallion. “He want some,” Luenell said. “He want some like everybody else do....
wegotthiscovered.com
What is Kanye West’s net worth going into 2023?
Formerly a multibillionaire, Ye‘s earnings have nosedived in concurrence with his reputation. He’s still one of the world’s richest musicians, but his rash of antisemitic comments have cut his net worth by roughly three-quarters. If he continues his poisonous rhetoric and continues to be punished by civil society, his valuation will likely fall even farther. Here’s what Ye’s net worth looks like as we approach 2023.
Business Insider
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
thesource.com
Bold Move? 6ix9ine Flexes $1M in Cash and Drops a Pin for His Arrival to NYC
Tekashi 6ix9ine is living life on the edge. Hitting Instagram, Hip-Hop’s known informant hit Instagram to flex $1 million and let people in his hometown New York City know that he was on the way. “On my way to New York. I got a million dollars on me and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
Complex
Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
XXL Mag
