Galesburg Police on Tuesday afternoon responded to the area of Scotch Elm Lane and Fair Acres Drive for reports of a disturbance involving a man with a gun. Police arrived and made contact with the male caller who said that as he stood outside, an unknown male subject was in the yard across the street yelling and cursing while waving a handgun around. The male caller told police he couldn’t tell if the gun was real or not – the male suspect had pointed it at him and the man could hear a click. The homeowners there told police the 27-year-old male suspect had only a realistic airsoft gun. Meanwhile, the suspect called dispatch threatening to shoot officers. Police were given permission and entered the house where the male suspect was found in the basement. The man refused to speak to the police and he was taken into custody. Officers located a BB gun on a shelf in the basement. The man was transported to a medical treatment facility for a psychiatric evaluation given the man’s history of prior diagnoses. The man was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO