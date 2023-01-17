Read full article on original website
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Last Minute Christmas Shopping Hiccups Hit Walmart CustomersJason MortonGalesburg, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Canton-based health care group continues to expand Galesburg presence. Here’s its new acquisition
An expanding central-Illinois health care group has made its second major Galesburg property acquisition this month. Canton-based Graham Hospital Association purchased the vacant former Medical Arts Clinic at 387 E. Grove St. from FHP&D Properties LLC on Wednesday. The transaction was for $225,000, according to records obtained from the Knox County Assessor office.
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 12-18, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 12-18, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
New bingo program begins in Moline
Moline Parks & Recreation launched a new program Wednesday for adults 55 years old and up at the Moline Garden Center. The event included bingo and lunch and is the first of three on the schedule. This month’s meal was spaghetti and participants won prizes like tissues, paper towels, dish soap and garbage bags.
Helping a friend: QC restaurant hosting fundraiser for cancer patient
A QC restaurant is helping support a friend battling breast cancer. Finn’s Grill in Milan started a fundraiser for Karla Johnston, who was diagnosed with Grade 3 invasive ductal carcinoma. Customers who visit the restaurant between 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. through January 20 and donate $5.00 to the cause can order a burger basket for $5.00. Additionally, waitstaff will donate their tips this week to Johnston’s fundraiser, which will be matched by the restaurant’s owner, Joe Ende.
Electrical damage forces months-long closure of Peoria office building
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Becker Building in downtown Peoria remains empty nearly a month after a water pipe burst due to frigid weather on Dec. 26. The water short-circuited electricity in the building and caused the fuses to blow. The 16-floor building is comprised of dozens of business offices that have been closed ever since.
Galesburg to issue $5.3M in bonds for new community center
The city of Galesburg will issue $5.3 million in bonds to help fund a proposed community center. A resolution to move forward with the bond issue was approved on a split vote, with council members Kevin Wallace, Dwight White, Sarah Davis, and Jaclyn Smith-Esters voting in favor. Galesburg has been...
He was ‘The soundtrack of Silver Streaks sports.’ Remembering Robb Strack
The big, boisterous and passionate radio voice of Galesburg sports for nearly 30 years has gone silent. Robb Strack, who called Galesburg Silver Streaks, Knox College and Carl Sandburg sporting events in addition to being a morning show host for both WGIL and WAIK radio stations, died Monday, according to his son Jonathon.
Can you ride Uber in Galesburg? Not yet, says the city
You can’t take an Uber in Galesburg just yet. Despite a buzz making its way through town and on social media, the world’s largest ride-sharing company has not acquired a license to operate in Galesburg. Galesburg does sit in Uber’s “Northwest IL” region and Uber’s app allows users...
Galesburg Council passes resolution directing Community Center bond sale
Galesburg City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night that directs city staff to start the process of a $5.3 million bond sale that would be restricted to a community center. It was a 4-3 vote with Kevin Wallace, Dwight White, Jaclyn Smith-Esters, and Sarah Davis in favor and Bradley Hix,...
Knox County Health Board funding deadline is Feb. 29
GALESBURG — Organizations that assist people who are developmentally disabled or struggling with mental health issues or substance abuse can now apply to the Knox County Mental Health Board for program funding. Up to $1.4 million in local property tax levies will be awarded to organizations, including for profit...
GPD responds to area of Scotch Elm Lane and Fair Acres Drive Tuesday after man threatens officers and neighbors with realistic BB gun.
Galesburg Police on Tuesday afternoon responded to the area of Scotch Elm Lane and Fair Acres Drive for reports of a disturbance involving a man with a gun. Police arrived and made contact with the male caller who said that as he stood outside, an unknown male subject was in the yard across the street yelling and cursing while waving a handgun around. The male caller told police he couldn’t tell if the gun was real or not – the male suspect had pointed it at him and the man could hear a click. The homeowners there told police the 27-year-old male suspect had only a realistic airsoft gun. Meanwhile, the suspect called dispatch threatening to shoot officers. Police were given permission and entered the house where the male suspect was found in the basement. The man refused to speak to the police and he was taken into custody. Officers located a BB gun on a shelf in the basement. The man was transported to a medical treatment facility for a psychiatric evaluation given the man’s history of prior diagnoses. The man was charged with Disorderly Conduct.
Galesburg man wanted in connection to recent thefts arrested for forgery
A 35-year-old Galesburg man who was wanted by police in connection to two separate vehicle thefts was charged yesterday afternoon with forgery. Galesburg Police on Wednesday afternoon responded to Old National bank on East Main Street in Galesburg when the man entered the bank and attempted to cash a $900 check. The check was written on a closed account. The man told officers he was given the check by the account owner, a woman in her 40s, for doing yard work on Chambers Street. Police discovered the closed account once belonged to an 83-year-old woman from Abingdon who is now a resident at Marigold. Officers met with the woman, as well as her daughter, and they told police they never gave anyone permission to do yard work, and the daughter hadn’t been to Galesburg in months. The 35-year-old man was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Forgery. The male suspect was also wanted in connection to a stolen skid steer on January 3rd and a stolen bicycle on January 11th.
Ursa native, a 1977 graduate, makes gifts to ag program, athletics at Western Illinois University
MACOMB, Ill. — Following years of dedicated service and support of Western Illinois University, Wayne Whipps, a 1977 graduate, answered the call in December and contributed two major gifts to For the W campaign for Western Illinois University. A long-time donor to WIU, Whipps worked with WIU assistant athletic...
Suspect had stolen wallet & credit cards, meth, police allege
A 58-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he was found with stolen credit cards and methamphetamine after he took a wallet from a victim’s car. Richard Feldhacker faces felony charges of possession of controlled substance – third or subsequent, and second-degree criminal mischief, along with...
GPD recovers stolen SUV after it’s found in a man’s driveway; Galesburg man catches potential car thief red-handed
When a 70-year-old Galesburg man went to leave his residence on Sunday morning, he couldn’t, because a stolen SUV parked in his driveway was blocking him in. Galesburg Police responded to the 1100 block of Greenleaf Street in reference to the suspicious vehicle. Police viewed the man’s security video which showed the SUV being parked in the driveway around 11:45 the night before, but a suspect couldn’t be seen. The SUV is registered to a 32-year-old Galesburg woman who told police the vehicle was stolen from a parking lot in the 1500 block of McKnight Street. The woman said she returned home around 11:00 the night before and left the SUV unlocked with the keys in the center console. At the time of the theft, there wasn’t anything of value inside the SUV, and the keys were left with the SUV in the man’s driveway. At the time of the police report, officers were still awaiting security video from the Knox County Housing Authority. The investigation is ongoing.
Emergency crews respond to fire in Davenport
Firefighters responded to an incident in Davenport on Wednesday morning. This was around 4 a.m. near 2nd and Brown — close to the entrance to the Centennial Bridge. As you can see in the video above, multiple trucks were on scene and a number of firefighters going in and out of what appears to be a small residential building.
Two charged in 2022 Galesburg apartment complex arson
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Two men have been charged for their roles in connection to an August 2022 arson at a Galesburg apartment complex that resulted in damages. According to a media release from Knox County Courthouse, Knox County State’s Attourney Jeremy S. Karlin filed criminal information against Nathan Cantu and Rey Cantu, charging the two defendants with 10 counts of arson for their involvement in the August 21, 2022 arson at Bridlecreek apartments that damaged a parking structure and nine vehicles.
Was this city of Galesburg business suitable for executive session? Listen here
The Galesburg City Council recently discussed business that was questionable for executive session, according to audio that was inadvertently streamed online by the city and recorded by WGIL Radio. Among the items in question from the Dec. 5, 2022, executive session was City Manager Gerald Smith seeking council approval to...
GPD respond to seven more reports of trespassing or burglaries to UNLOCKED vehicles.
Galesburg Police responded to seven more calls of burglaries to motor vehicles over the weekend, where again, all the victims had one thing in common: they left their car doors unlocked overnight. On Friday, GPD met with a 28-year-old woman who said someone stole her wallet from her Buick SUV...
