Hamilton, GA

Harris County School District to host health fair on Saturday, Jan. 21

By Nicole Sanders
 3 days ago

HAMILTON, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Harris County School District (HCSD) is inviting the public to a free health fair at the Harris County Library.

The fair on Saturday, Jan. 21 starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m.

The school district says families will be able to enroll their children in the new HCSD Telehealth program.

Physicians with Mercer Medicine Clinic and students of Mercer University School will be available for demonstrations and health screenings.

The fair’s vendors include insurance plan providers, the Global Partnership for Telehealth and its mobile unit, the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Graffiti Foods and Supreme Smoke BBQ trucks will have food for sale.

“This event is made possible by HCSD’s Office of Support Services, Mercer Medicine Harris County, and the Georgia Rural Health Innovation Center.”
– HCSD

For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us .

