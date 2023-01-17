“Quick moving” storm to bring more snow to the Sierra this week
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service is advising that higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada will see more snowfall from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.
NWS maps show that this snowfall will affect Shasta County Mountains, the Southern Cascade Range and the Northern Sierra Nevada from about 7 a.m. on Wednesday through 4 a.m. on Thursday.How to install snow chains on your vehicle’s tires
The Shasta County area is expected to see between 2 inches to 6 inches of snow, the Cascade Range may see 5 inches to 10 inches of snow and the Northern Sierra could see 6 inches to 12 inches of snow.
The NWS is warning travelers that they may experience:
-Snow-covered roads
-Slippery roads
-Reduced visibility at times
-Travel delays
-Possible chain controlsHere are some tips to stay safe when driving this winter
"If you have mountain travel plans be prepared for winter driving conditions," the NWS wrote in a social media post.
