Deputies arrest woman wanted on multiple animal-neglect charges
Authorities have apprehended a central Iowa woman who disappeared last fall after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. Court records indicate Michelle Renee Evans, 57, was arrested Monday at an Adair County residence. In addition to the animal-neglect charges, Evans is facing charges of failure to appear in court and violating the terms […] The post Deputies arrest woman wanted on multiple animal-neglect charges appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Invasive ash tree-killing insect found in three more Iowa counties
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The emerald ash borer has been found in three more Iowa counties. The invasive, ash tree-killing insect from Asia has now been confirmed in Monona, Osceola and Woodbury Counties for the first time. With that, the insect has now been detected in all but three...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Report
(Harlan) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office released their arrest report from January 2 through January 15. Michael John Tremayne, age 31, Harlan, was arrested January 2 on an active Shelby County Warrant. Tremayne was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Forgery and Theft 2nd. James Walter...
Update: Five people suffer minor injuries in a rollover accident in Cass County
(Cass Co) Five people suffered minor injuries in a rollover accident at the intersection of Highland Road and Indian Creek Street Wednesday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred at 3:10 p.m. Upon investigation it was found that a 2018 GMC Yukon, being operated by Madison Darnell of Hancock, was traveling east on Highland Road. Darnell lost control of the vehicle due to slick roadway conditions and the vehicle entered the south ditch, tipping to its side.
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
1380kcim.com
Woman Accused Of Brandishing Handgun At Carroll Convenience Store Sentenced Last Week
A Carroll woman accused of brandishing a firearm at a Carroll convenience store in October was sentenced in Carroll County District Court last week. Court records show 28-year-old Jau Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle was charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, for the Oct. 5 incident at the BP Country Store in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 30. A Carroll Police Department affidavit says Battle pulled a 9mm handgun during a dispute with an employee at the store and pointed it at three staff members, including two minors. Battle pled guilty to all three counts last week after reaching an agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced to up to two years in prison on each count. However, the sentence was suspended, and Battle was instead placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Five People Charged Following Separate Pocahontas County Investigations
Pocahontas, IA (KICD)– Five people have been charged following two separate Pocahontas County investigations allegedly involving illegal substances. The first two arrests came a result of a a series of arrest warrants being served on 40-year-old Jason Ferguson at a home in Rolfe on January 6th. Further investigation, including a search of the home, reportedly revealed the presence of a large amount of an illegal substance and drug-related items. That discovery led to Ferguson being additionally charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts. 39-year-old Michelle Morton was also arrested and charged with obstructing prosecution or defense.
Deborah Meyers Obituary
Deborah Linn Meyers, age 63, of Anita, IA, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Montgomery County Hospital in Red Oak, IA. From the age of 3, Deb was in a home in Glenwood, IA, where she received the best care. Recently she was moved to Red Oak, IA, where they continued to take care of Deb until her passing.
KCCI.com
Several coyotes spotted in Iowa town
SALIX, Iowa — The northwestern Iowa town of Salix is warning residents to keep their pets indoors at night. The warning comes as several coyotes have been spotted in the city over the past few days. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says coyotes are the most common wild...
kdsnradio.com
KDSN Radio
KDSN RADIO News — City of Denison Using Odd/Even Snow Removal Parking. A snow emergency is in place after four inches of snow fell in Denison on Wednesday night. Public Works Director Eric Martens says the updated snow removal policy lists even/odd parking for arterial and side streets. “If...
Winter Storm Watch
(Des Moines) Western Iowa is under a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. This includes the southwest Iowa counties of Adair, Audubon, Cass, Guthrie, Harrison, Mills, Pottawattamie, and Shelby Counties. Rod Donavon, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, forecasts the precipitation to lift into...
stormlakeradio.com
Search Warrant Executed at Rolfe Residence ; Two Arrested
A Rolfe man, wanted on multiple arrest warrants, was apprehended earlier this month, and that also led to the arrest of another individual. According to the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Jason Ferguson was arrested back on January 6th at the residence at 41195 320th Avenue in Rolfe. A search warrant was executed, and a large amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was discovered inside the residence. Ferguson was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Marijuana, a class D felony...and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Interference With Official Acts, both simple misdemeanors.
