tn.gov
Tenn. National Guard Firing Ceremonial Cannons During Governor Inauguration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In support of the inauguration of Governor Bill Lee, Soldiers from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment’s Fires Squadron will perform a 19-gun salute from the State Capitol grounds, in Nashville, during the official inauguration ceremony on Jan. 21, at approximately noon. The 20-Soldier team of...
tn.gov
Tenn. National Guard flying over Nashville for Governor Inauguration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In support of the inauguration of Governor Bill Lee, helicopters from Nashville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion are scheduled to fly over downtown Nashville as part of the official inauguration ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 21. Three UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, headquartered in Nashville, are scheduled to fly...
tn.gov
Procurement Commission Meeting #43
A meeting of the Tennessee Procurement Commission will be held as follows:. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. This meeting will include members of the governing body who are participating. by electronic means of communication. Public comment by electronic means of. communication can be accessed via the TEAMS chat...
