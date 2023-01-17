CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You eat them for breakfast. You use them to make cupcakes, casseroles, and just about every baked good imaginable. Eggs are a major part of the American diet and now, more than any other grocery item, eggs have skyrocketed in price. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, eggs are now 59.9% more expensive than they were just a year ago if you can find them at all. What's now the deadliest avian flu on record is impacting inventory and prices, so much so that major grocery stores across the country are now limiting the amount you can buy. Some Charlotte-area Harris Teeter stores are enforcing a one-carton-per-customer limit to deal with the shortage. Luckily, the experts at recipe website Delish came up with a list of egg alternatives.

