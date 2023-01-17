Read full article on original website
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
5 grocery store items costing you less right now
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you know, prices have skyrocketed. In fact, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows, in general, the price of food has increased by 10.4% in the past year. In fact, of the more than 100 grocery...
WCNC
Smart Resolution Tips for 2023 with BODYARMOR
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s the beginning of the year, and year after year most resolutions are usually focused on fitness and/or finances. Registered Dietitian Emily Kyle joined us to share ways to help with both!
WCNC
NC Homeowner Assistance Fund adjusting to speed up mortgage relief payments
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A state lawmaker is now asking questions in response to WCNC Charlotte's extensive reporting on NC Homeowner Assistance Fund delays. Rep. Nasif Majeed (D), NC-Mecklenburg, said based on his conversation with the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency's executive director, the agency is making the necessary changes to speed up the payment process.
tourcounsel.com
SouthPark | Mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
We begin the list of the best malls in Charlotte with the largest in the city, SouthPark. But it is not only because it is also one of the shopping centers in Charlotte with the longest history, having been inaugurated more than 50 years ago. It is considered one of the malls that receive the most visitors in the United States. And it is not for less, since its list of stores is exceptional. It is the place with the most clothing stores in North Carolina.
'We’re basically homeless' | Seniors evacuated after flooding still in limbo with no future housing options nailed down
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of Magnolia Senior Apartments residents are still in limbo after a busted pipe and flooding forced them out of their homes Christmas weekend. Displaced and with hotel fees covered through the end of the month, the big question is what’s next?. For weeks, these...
WCNC
Scammers trying to dupe unsuspecting victims on fintech apps
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Now is the perfect time for scammers to try and dupe unsuspecting victims on apps like Zelle and PayPal. Each platform alone has seen complaints rise and scams rise in the last year. Zelle complaints went up 86% in the past year. PayPal saw scams grow to nearly 32%.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 13-19)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 13 to 19:. • Walmart (deli), 2406 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90 Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; hand-washing sink didn’t have paper towels; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; several packages of open sliced deli meat in display cases were past expiration date; and food in display case wasn’t labeled with time.
Watch: Delivery driver chucks packages out truck window in Cornelius
One neighbor commented on Facebook, saying they found their $500 laptop on the curb next to their mailbox.
WBTV
‘More like a hotel’: Neighbors raise concerns over short-term rentals at Savoy Apartments
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tenants at the Savoy Apartments in uptown Charlotte signed a lease for a luxury apartment community, but they say it operates more like a hotel with a revolving door of guests. Cameron Watson and John Craver moved into the Savoy with high hopes. “It offered everything...
WCNC
It's time to plant & prune roses with these tips from Pike Nursery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It may seem counter-intuitive, but garden experts say winter is the perfect time to prune and plant roses. Freda Rosen from Pike Nurseries joined the show with some tips to get started growing your own roses at home.
WCNC
Check out the Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This year marks the 19th annual Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show! It kicks off on January 27th and runs through January 29th at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. This event features 200 exhibitors and over 10,000 attendees each year.
Help feed those in need with Scouting For Food
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte is teaming up once again with Boy Scouts of America to help fight hunger in the community and make a difference through the Scouting For Food drive. Scouts with the Mecklenburg County Council, Central NC Council and Palmetto Council will go door-to-door on Saturday,...
WCNC
4 egg alternatives for your recipes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You eat them for breakfast. You use them to make cupcakes, casseroles, and just about every baked good imaginable. Eggs are a major part of the American diet and now, more than any other grocery item, eggs have skyrocketed in price. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, eggs are now 59.9% more expensive than they were just a year ago if you can find them at all. What's now the deadliest avian flu on record is impacting inventory and prices, so much so that major grocery stores across the country are now limiting the amount you can buy. Some Charlotte-area Harris Teeter stores are enforcing a one-carton-per-customer limit to deal with the shortage. Luckily, the experts at recipe website Delish came up with a list of egg alternatives.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman Chrysler sells to Triad-based dealership group
CORNELIUS – One of the most prominent car dealerships in the Lake Norman area has changed hands with a new campus on the way. Jack and Robin Smith Salzman have sold their Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships – Lake Norman and Gastonia – and Carolina Customs to Adam Parks of Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville. Parks’ LLC acquired the companies in November, and the sale closed Wednesday.
kiss951.com
Coffee Isn’t the Most Popular Caffeine Source for North Carolina
Are you a coffee drinker? We know plenty of people enjoy drinking coffee when they need that extra boost of caffeine. That one cup of joe in the morning is what gives some people the extra charge they need. So, you may think that coffee is the No. 1 source of caffeine for most people, right? Guess again!
Charlotte restaurant week is underway and there is no shortage of options
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte restaurant week, better known as Queen's Feast, is now underway. From Jan. 20-29, over 90 restaurants from 9 counties in and around Charlotte will be participating in the event. Charlotte restaurant week is taking place as inflation continues to hit the food industry and restaurants...
WCNC
It’s National Popcorn Day!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today, January 19th is National Popcorn Day! This morning, Derrick and Tavia Jackson from Tastebuds Popcorn Concord, joined us to share some of their fun, unique flavors. This Thursday, and every other day, Tastebuds Popcorn Concord invites the public to enjoy free samples, play games for...
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library giving free laptops to those in need
CHARLOTTE — If you’re in need of a computer to access things like jobs or school, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library has a good deal this year. The library system is issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops to adults who are eligible for the program in Mecklenburg County. Each laptop is free, and it includes “preloaded productivity and education applications.”
WCNC
Bank of America warns customers Zelle transactions may be delayed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America customers who use the Zelle payment platform may see some recent transactions delayed. The bank shared a notice to customers in its mobile app on Wednesday, saying some Zelle transactions may not post to accounts as requested. Bank of America promised the transfers would be completed as soon as possible and offered an apology.
WCNC
Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week starts today
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the Charlotte Restaurant Week website, during Charlotte Restaurant Week you can explore new dining destinations and rediscover your favorite spots for 10 days every January and July, as nearly 100 of the best restaurants in multiple counties around the metro Charlotte, NC, area offer 3 courses at dinner for a special prix fixe price ($30, $35, $40, or $45 per person, depending on the restaurant, not including tax and gratuity). Reservations are recommended. Take a look at the participating restaurants' prix fixe menus, and book your tables today. It's the best of Charlotte dining for a deal!
