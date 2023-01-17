Read full article on original website
This Is The Most Snow Arizona Has Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. determined the most snowfall in state history.
fox10phoenix.com
Northern Arizona dealing with even more snow
Parts of Arizona's high country will end the week the same way as it began: with snow. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
kyma.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arizona history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
AZFamily
Another winter storm moves into Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yet another winter storm is headed into Arizona. This one is colder than the storms from the weekend. We are issuing a First Alert for a Winter Weather Advisory in northern Arizona until 2 p.m. on Friday above 3,500 feet. Areas above 7,000 feet could receive around 3-6″ of snow, with much of the accumulation coming overnight. Payson could see 2-4″ of snow, and Prescott could get a couple of inches of snow.
AZFamily
Driving in the winter snow up north? Keep these tips in mind from Coconino County
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you are heading up north to enjoy the snow this weekend, be extra cautious. The threat from the heavy snow seen earlier this week is very real. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office had already made numerous rescues requiring special equipment. These are the...
12news.com
Another storm expected to bring more snow to the High Country in Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — It's not over yet, northern Arizona. The High Country can prepare for some more winter weather as another storm is expected to sweep across the state Thursday night. Most of the upper-half of State 48 has a possibility of seeing some snowfall. Snow is returning to...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Another storm coming to Arizona; cold temps continue in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a cold start to your Thursday with Valley temperatures in the 30s. We’ll warm to about 59 degrees this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. That’s 9 degrees below normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Quiet but cold weather continues today for...
AZFamily
ADOT: I-40 reopens between US 93 and Williams
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 93-mile stretch of Interstate 40 has reopened between the U.S. 93 and Williams Friday morning after previously being closed due to dangerous driving conditions. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure just after 6 a.m., and that the interstate had reopened around 8 a.m....
KTAR.com
3 feet high and rising: More snow expected in Flagstaff this week
PHOENIX — About 36 inches of snow blanketed Flagstaff during this week’s winter storm, and forecasters say more is on the way in the coming days. Flagstaff has nearly doubled its usual snow amount by this time of year and is closing in on its typical season total of about 90 inches, Reggie Roakes of the National Weather Service in northern Arizona told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning.
roselawgroupreporter.com
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
iheart.com
Rare Weather Phenomenon Seen Soaring Majestically Above Arizona
A rare weather phenomenon called a horseshoe vortex was spotted floating above Arizona, and the whole thing was caught on camera! The bizarre cloud was seen in Scottsdale on January 16th, reported The Weather Channel. So what exactly is a horseshoe vortex?. According to The Weather Channel, it can happen...
kjzz.org
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
This Is The Most Snow Colorado's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
More wind and colder temperatures for Friday
A fast-moving weather system arriving tomorrow morning will bring a chance of light precipitation and locally breezy/windy conditions to the region. The post More wind and colder temperatures for Friday appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
Winter storm winds down in Arizona; but another small one is on the way
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert weather day with morning rain but afternoon sunshine ahead. Expect a Valley high of just 57 degrees today. A Winter Storm Warning continues for the high country through tonight at 11pm. A couple more inches of snow possible is for spots like Flagstaff, with snow levels dropping to 4000 feet this afternoon as the cold core of the low pressure system moves through Arizona.
knau.org
Friday closures and delays in Northern Arizona
Schools across northern Arizona have canceled classes and announced delayed starts for Friday, Jan. 20 because of heavy snowfall. It’s the third snow day this week for many school districts in the region following a pair of winter storms that brought more than three feet of snow to some areas.
knau.org
Officials warn of increased avalanche danger on San Francisco Peaks
Coconino County Sheriff’s officials are urging those venturing out in the backcountry of the San Francisco Peaks to be alert for potential avalanches and other winter hazards. Heavy snowfall brought five feet of snow to many high-elevation areas and no avalanche mitigation is conducted outside the boundaries of Arizona...
Lake Powell Water Level Projections Revealed in Report
The Bureau of Reclamation projected that the lake's water level will reach its lowest point this year in April.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for The Northern Half of Arizona Tonight into Friday
Issued Zones: Northern half of Arizona, excluding near and at the CO River Valley zones …. Site: Arizona Weather Force has issued a Winter Weather Advisory effective tonight through Friday …
kjzz.org
Latest storms won't save Colorado River reservoirs, but the Verde is in good shape
The weekend’s storms provided some drought relief for Arizona, though not enough to recharge the state’s Colorado River reservoirs. But they may help in the Salt River Project watersheds. SRP crews conducted a snowpack survey Friday to see how much snow is in the Verde River watershed, which...
