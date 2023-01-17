ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kyma.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arizona history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Another winter storm moves into Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yet another winter storm is headed into Arizona. This one is colder than the storms from the weekend. We are issuing a First Alert for a Winter Weather Advisory in northern Arizona until 2 p.m. on Friday above 3,500 feet. Areas above 7,000 feet could receive around 3-6″ of snow, with much of the accumulation coming overnight. Payson could see 2-4″ of snow, and Prescott could get a couple of inches of snow.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

ADOT: I-40 reopens between US 93 and Williams

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 93-mile stretch of Interstate 40 has reopened between the U.S. 93 and Williams Friday morning after previously being closed due to dangerous driving conditions. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure just after 6 a.m., and that the interstate had reopened around 8 a.m....
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

3 feet high and rising: More snow expected in Flagstaff this week

PHOENIX — About 36 inches of snow blanketed Flagstaff during this week’s winter storm, and forecasters say more is on the way in the coming days. Flagstaff has nearly doubled its usual snow amount by this time of year and is closing in on its typical season total of about 90 inches, Reggie Roakes of the National Weather Service in northern Arizona told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall

California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
NEVADA STATE
iheart.com

Rare Weather Phenomenon Seen Soaring Majestically Above Arizona

A rare weather phenomenon called a horseshoe vortex was spotted floating above Arizona, and the whole thing was caught on camera! The bizarre cloud was seen in Scottsdale on January 16th, reported The Weather Channel. So what exactly is a horseshoe vortex?. According to The Weather Channel, it can happen...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Winter storm winds down in Arizona; but another small one is on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert weather day with morning rain but afternoon sunshine ahead. Expect a Valley high of just 57 degrees today. A Winter Storm Warning continues for the high country through tonight at 11pm. A couple more inches of snow possible is for spots like Flagstaff, with snow levels dropping to 4000 feet this afternoon as the cold core of the low pressure system moves through Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Friday closures and delays in Northern Arizona

Schools across northern Arizona have canceled classes and announced delayed starts for Friday, Jan. 20 because of heavy snowfall. It’s the third snow day this week for many school districts in the region following a pair of winter storms that brought more than three feet of snow to some areas.
knau.org

Officials warn of increased avalanche danger on San Francisco Peaks

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials are urging those venturing out in the backcountry of the San Francisco Peaks to be alert for potential avalanches and other winter hazards. Heavy snowfall brought five feet of snow to many high-elevation areas and no avalanche mitigation is conducted outside the boundaries of Arizona...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy