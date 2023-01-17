PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yet another winter storm is headed into Arizona. This one is colder than the storms from the weekend. We are issuing a First Alert for a Winter Weather Advisory in northern Arizona until 2 p.m. on Friday above 3,500 feet. Areas above 7,000 feet could receive around 3-6″ of snow, with much of the accumulation coming overnight. Payson could see 2-4″ of snow, and Prescott could get a couple of inches of snow.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO