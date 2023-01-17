ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

2 found shot dead inside Fort Worth home, investigation underway

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot dead inside a Fort Worth home Wednesday.On Jan. 18, police were sent to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Killian Street. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims inside a bedroom of the residence.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been identified at this time.This remains an ongoing investigation.
Homicide victim found in Dallas creek identified as 16-year-old girl

DALLAS - A teenager found shot to death in Dallas earlier this week had been reported as a runaway. Medical examiners confirmed 16-year-old Venus Rodriguez is the person found Monday morning in a creek in Oak Cliff. Police said Rodriguez had been shot several times. They have not made any...
11-year-old bystander fatally shot while 2 girls fought in parking lot

DALLAS (TCD) -- An 11-year-old boy was killed over the weekend as he got caught in the crossfire during an altercation between two girls. According to Dallas Police, on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex on Southern Oaks Boulevard and learned two juvenile females were fighting in the building’s parking lot. One of the females allegedly obtained a gun and shot at the other girl.
Shooting in South Dallas kills one, injures another, police say

DALLAS — Police have started investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas Tuesday night, according to the Dallas Police Department. The department said their officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue at 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 17. This is west of Parkdale Lake and southeast of Cotton Bowl Stadium.
Trackdown: Help find armed men who robbed Fort Worth 7-Eleven

FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police are hoping the public can help identify two men who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint. This happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, at the 7-Eleven in the 5400 block of S. Hulen Street. "We had...
Body Found In Grand Prairie

A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
