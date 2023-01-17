Read full article on original website
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyFort Worth, TX
2023 Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival Tickets on SaleSteven DoyleFort Worth, TX
Two teens shot -- one killed -- in front of Fort Worth Whataburger, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — One teenager is dead and another is in critical condition at an area hospital after a Friday afternoon shooting in front of a Whataburger in Fort Worth, police said. Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the fast food burger chain's parking lot...
Police: Two shot dead in Fort Worth home
Police in Fort Worth are investigating a double murder from overnight. Officers called to a home on Killian Street late Wednesday night and found a man and a woman each shot multiple times inside a bedroom.
WATCH: Body-worn camera footage shows DPD officer saving unresponsive toddler in McDonald's drive-thru
DALLAS, Texas — Call it luck. Call it coincidence. But sometimes, angels are in the right place at the right time. That was the case last Tuesday at about 11:04 p.m. at a Dallas McDonald's restaurant. The Dallas Police Department told WFAA that Sr. Corporal Sergio Perez was in...
Amber Alert issued for 2 Texas sisters last seen during CPS-supervised visit, police say
Police are searching for their grandmother, 60-year-old Jame Burns, in connection to the sisters' abduction. Authorities said the girls were last seen at a CPS-supervised visit with their father.
16-year-old girl found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Dallas creek, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead in a creek in Oak Cliff on Monday. And her family is looking for answers. The girl, identified as Venus Rodriguez, was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 10:05 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, police said.
Beloved Fort Worth boxing coach killed in shooting after argument with family member
FORT WORTH, Texas - The youth boxing community in Fort Worth is mourning the death of a beloved boxing coach. Police say Joe Guzman was shot and killed during an argument in his Fort Worth home Monday. Photos posted on social media and a Fort Worth boxing club reflect friends...
11-year-old bystander fatally shot while 2 girls fought in parking lot
DALLAS (TCD) -- An 11-year-old boy was killed over the weekend as he got caught in the crossfire during an altercation between two girls. According to Dallas Police, on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex on Southern Oaks Boulevard and learned two juvenile females were fighting in the building’s parking lot. One of the females allegedly obtained a gun and shot at the other girl.
Fort Worth armed robbery suspect arrested two years later
Fort Worth police have arrested the suspect they’ve been tracking down for two years since an armed man robbed a customer at an ATM on South University Drive across the street from the TCU campus.
Shooting in South Dallas kills one, injures another, police say
DALLAS — Police have started investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas Tuesday night, according to the Dallas Police Department. The department said their officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue at 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 17. This is west of Parkdale Lake and southeast of Cotton Bowl Stadium.
2 students arrested after guns, marijuana found at Arlington's Bowie High School
ARLINGTON, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Friday morning after Bowie High School officials said they found two handguns and marijuana during a search of their backpacks. One of the students has been identified as 17-year-old Machai Kelley. The other student is a juvenile, so his name will not be released.
Two teens arrested after guns are found on school campus
Two high school students in Arlington are arrested after allegedly bringing guns to school this morning. The incident happened at Bowie High School at around 8:00 a.m.
Trackdown: Help find armed men who robbed Fort Worth 7-Eleven
FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police are hoping the public can help identify two men who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint. This happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, at the 7-Eleven in the 5400 block of S. Hulen Street. "We had...
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
North Texas woman says she was run over by neighbor amid feud over trash, arrest made
ALLEN, Texas — We all have a choice about where we live but rarely do we get to decide who we live next to. These two next-door neighbors in Allen haven't been very neighborly. A feud that they said lasted two years took a very serious turn at the beginning of this year.
Police say victim found in an Oak Cliff creek had been shot several times
Dallas police are waiting for the Medical Examiner to determine the name of a person whose body was found in an Oak Cliff creek near Zang and Illinois on Monday
Body Found In Grand Prairie
A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
