DALLAS (TCD) -- An 11-year-old boy was killed over the weekend as he got caught in the crossfire during an altercation between two girls. According to Dallas Police, on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex on Southern Oaks Boulevard and learned two juvenile females were fighting in the building’s parking lot. One of the females allegedly obtained a gun and shot at the other girl.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO