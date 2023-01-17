ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

wtvy.com

Dothan native becomes youngest head coach in college football

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan native has been hired on as head coach of a college football program in Iowa. Chase Paramore, a graduate of Providence Christian, was announced by Waldorf University (NAIA) as their fifth head coach in the program’s modern history. At 26, Paramore is the...
DOTHAN, AL
Troy Messenger

Tevin Andrews inducted into Apprentice School Hall of Fame

Former Pike County standout basketball player Tevin Andrews was recently included into the Apprentice School Sports Hall of Fame. Andrews, a Brundidge native, earned all-state and Troy Messenger Player of the Year during his playing days at Pike County High School. “The things I remember most are the rivalry games...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Bulldogs fall to Opp in area matchup

The Pike County Bulldogs lost their Class 3A, Area 4 showdown with the Opp Bobcats on the road on Tuesday night by a score of 63-57. The two sides battled it out in the first quarter with OHS taking a 10-9 lead into the second period. In the second quarter, Michael Walker exploded to knock down three three-pointers for the Bulldogs as PCHS took a 34-27 lead into halftime. Pike County maintained a narrow 44-41 lead going into the fourth but Opp managed to outscore the Dawgs 22-13 in the final period to secure the win.
OPP, AL
AL.com

Alabama lands transfer linebacker from Georgia

Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall announced Thursday evening that he is transferring to Alabama. Marshall, who played the past four seasons for the Bulldogs, made his announcement in an Instagram post after entering the NCAA transfer portal last Friday. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds by Georgia, Marshall played mostly on...
ATHENS, GA
Troy Messenger

CHHS gets revenge on Carroll, PCHS remains unbeaten in area

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans (8-8, 1-2) avenged their Class 5A, Area 4 loss to the Carroll Lady Eagles last week with a dominating 66-43 win on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Lady Trojan KK Hobdy was on fire from the start as she scored 19 points in the first half alone. Charles Henderson jumped out to a 20-12 lead in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Charles Henderson led 32-18 midway through the period but Carroll rallied to go on a 9-1 run to cut the lead to 32-27 with just under 25 seconds left. Hobdy then drilled a deep three as time expired in the half to put CHHS up 35-27 at halftime. An excited Hobdy ran straight into the locker room as the ball dropped through the net with Betty Wagner Gym exploding.
TROY, AL
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Offered Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit

Ohio State football is still on the lookout for a quarterback in its 2024 recruiting class. The Buckeyes lost a commitment from five-star Dylan Raiola last month, and have been looking for replacements since then. On Tuesday, they offered another five-star signal caller, Julian Sayin.  The ...
COLUMBUS, OH
wtvy.com

Dothan, Enterprise golf courses make Best in Alabama list

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two of the Wiregrass area’s premier golf courses were included on NBC GolfPass’ Golfers’ Choice 2023 Best in Alabama list. The annual list, which is put together by the golfing subscription service, uses ratings and reviews submitted by members of the GolfPass community throughout the year to compile their rankings.
DOTHAN, AL
Troy Messenger

Pike Piddler’s Storytelling Festival set for Jan. 27-28

The 16th Annual Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival is set for January 27 at the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge and January 28 at the Troy Center Theater on the campus of Troy University. The festival features four “back by popular demand” tellers, Donald Davis, Bil Lepp, Tim Lowry and...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Man killed by exploding tractor tire in southeast Alabama

OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — Police say an Opp man is dead after an explosion at a tire shop. Around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, Opp Police responded to a call in reference to a tire explosion at Neal Tindol Tire on Saunders Road. After arriving on the scene, officers discovered a 45-year-old man dead in the shop. […]
OPP, AL
Troy Messenger

‘What Christmas Means’ to Mrs. Napper’s class

Christmas is a special time for many children and Cathy Napper’s third grade Troy Elementary class published just exactly what Christmas means to each of them. Napper’s class received their published book, “What Christmas Means To Me,” this week after more than a month of the class working on the project.
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Harvest Church makes first public statement during Methodist dispute

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Harvest Church of Dothan voted this week whether to secede from the United Methodist Church and results should be shared with its membership soon. “If our congregation votes to leave the United Methodist Church denomination, then we intend to honor the congregation’s will,” Harvest Executive Pastor Keith Frith said in a statement.
DOTHAN, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Little Bit of Texas death under investigation

The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating the death of a 50 year old man following an altercation outside a Wetumpka business. Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton said his department is investigating the Saturday morning death at Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas on U.S. Highway 231 and is working with the 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in determining the cause of death and potential charges.
WETUMPKA, AL
wdhn.com

Close friend of victim killed in tire explosion speaks out

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Michael Wise, known as a “seasoned” tire mechanic at Neal Tindol Tire Shop in Opp, lost his life in a work-related accident Wednesday. Hearing the news about the accident through texts and social media took the breath out of co-workers and Pastor Red Coleman who has been a friend of his for 20 years.
OPP, AL

