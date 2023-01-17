The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans (8-8, 1-2) avenged their Class 5A, Area 4 loss to the Carroll Lady Eagles last week with a dominating 66-43 win on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Lady Trojan KK Hobdy was on fire from the start as she scored 19 points in the first half alone. Charles Henderson jumped out to a 20-12 lead in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Charles Henderson led 32-18 midway through the period but Carroll rallied to go on a 9-1 run to cut the lead to 32-27 with just under 25 seconds left. Hobdy then drilled a deep three as time expired in the half to put CHHS up 35-27 at halftime. An excited Hobdy ran straight into the locker room as the ball dropped through the net with Betty Wagner Gym exploding.

TROY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO