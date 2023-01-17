Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Dothan native becomes youngest head coach in college football
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan native has been hired on as head coach of a college football program in Iowa. Chase Paramore, a graduate of Providence Christian, was announced by Waldorf University (NAIA) as their fifth head coach in the program’s modern history. At 26, Paramore is the...
Troy Messenger
Tevin Andrews inducted into Apprentice School Hall of Fame
Former Pike County standout basketball player Tevin Andrews was recently included into the Apprentice School Sports Hall of Fame. Andrews, a Brundidge native, earned all-state and Troy Messenger Player of the Year during his playing days at Pike County High School. “The things I remember most are the rivalry games...
Troy Messenger
Bulldogs fall to Opp in area matchup
The Pike County Bulldogs lost their Class 3A, Area 4 showdown with the Opp Bobcats on the road on Tuesday night by a score of 63-57. The two sides battled it out in the first quarter with OHS taking a 10-9 lead into the second period. In the second quarter, Michael Walker exploded to knock down three three-pointers for the Bulldogs as PCHS took a 34-27 lead into halftime. Pike County maintained a narrow 44-41 lead going into the fourth but Opp managed to outscore the Dawgs 22-13 in the final period to secure the win.
Alabama lands transfer linebacker from Georgia
Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall announced Thursday evening that he is transferring to Alabama. Marshall, who played the past four seasons for the Bulldogs, made his announcement in an Instagram post after entering the NCAA transfer portal last Friday. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds by Georgia, Marshall played mostly on...
Troy Messenger
CHHS gets revenge on Carroll, PCHS remains unbeaten in area
The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans (8-8, 1-2) avenged their Class 5A, Area 4 loss to the Carroll Lady Eagles last week with a dominating 66-43 win on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Lady Trojan KK Hobdy was on fire from the start as she scored 19 points in the first half alone. Charles Henderson jumped out to a 20-12 lead in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Charles Henderson led 32-18 midway through the period but Carroll rallied to go on a 9-1 run to cut the lead to 32-27 with just under 25 seconds left. Hobdy then drilled a deep three as time expired in the half to put CHHS up 35-27 at halftime. An excited Hobdy ran straight into the locker room as the ball dropped through the net with Betty Wagner Gym exploding.
Position-by-position breakdown of Alabama 2023 roster after transfer portal window closes
Alabama’s 2023 roster is mostly set. Two significant deadlines passed this week to help solidify the Tide’s roster: Monday was the final day underclassmen could enter the 2023 NFL draft, and Wednesday was the final day of the NCAA’s 45-day window for undergraduates to enter the transfer portal.
Look: Ohio State Offered Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit
Ohio State football is still on the lookout for a quarterback in its 2024 recruiting class. The Buckeyes lost a commitment from five-star Dylan Raiola last month, and have been looking for replacements since then. On Tuesday, they offered another five-star signal caller, Julian Sayin. The ...
wtvy.com
Dothan, Enterprise golf courses make Best in Alabama list
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two of the Wiregrass area’s premier golf courses were included on NBC GolfPass’ Golfers’ Choice 2023 Best in Alabama list. The annual list, which is put together by the golfing subscription service, uses ratings and reviews submitted by members of the GolfPass community throughout the year to compile their rankings.
Troy Messenger
Pike Piddler’s Storytelling Festival set for Jan. 27-28
The 16th Annual Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival is set for January 27 at the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge and January 28 at the Troy Center Theater on the campus of Troy University. The festival features four “back by popular demand” tellers, Donald Davis, Bil Lepp, Tim Lowry and...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Man killed by exploding tractor tire in southeast Alabama
OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — Police say an Opp man is dead after an explosion at a tire shop. Around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, Opp Police responded to a call in reference to a tire explosion at Neal Tindol Tire on Saunders Road. After arriving on the scene, officers discovered a 45-year-old man dead in the shop. […]
ABC 33/40 News
Actress Octavia Spencer says LA is more racist than her Alabama hometown
LOS ANGELES (TND) — Three-time Oscar-nominated actress Octavia Spencer said she thought Hollywood was more racist than where she was brought up in Alabama during an appearance on a recent episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. During the podcast, Octavia expressed how she had expected the...
Troy Messenger
‘What Christmas Means’ to Mrs. Napper’s class
Christmas is a special time for many children and Cathy Napper’s third grade Troy Elementary class published just exactly what Christmas means to each of them. Napper’s class received their published book, “What Christmas Means To Me,” this week after more than a month of the class working on the project.
wtvy.com
Harvest Church makes first public statement during Methodist dispute
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Harvest Church of Dothan voted this week whether to secede from the United Methodist Church and results should be shared with its membership soon. “If our congregation votes to leave the United Methodist Church denomination, then we intend to honor the congregation’s will,” Harvest Executive Pastor Keith Frith said in a statement.
Wetumpka Herald
Little Bit of Texas death under investigation
The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating the death of a 50 year old man following an altercation outside a Wetumpka business. Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton said his department is investigating the Saturday morning death at Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas on U.S. Highway 231 and is working with the 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in determining the cause of death and potential charges.
wdhn.com
Close friend of victim killed in tire explosion speaks out
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Michael Wise, known as a “seasoned” tire mechanic at Neal Tindol Tire Shop in Opp, lost his life in a work-related accident Wednesday. Hearing the news about the accident through texts and social media took the breath out of co-workers and Pastor Red Coleman who has been a friend of his for 20 years.
Comments / 0