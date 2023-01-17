Read full article on original website
RCPD: Inmate spit on Riley County corrections officer
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an incident involving an inmate at the Riley County Correctional Facility. Just after 11a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for battery on LEO in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan on January 19, 2023, around 11:15 a.m. A...
Riley Co. officials on the hunt for stolen antique truck
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for an antique truck that a Manhattan woman claims was stolen from her garage. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, officials were called to the 3300 block of Mineral Springs Rd. with reports of a theft.
Woman believed to be behind Manhattan arson arrested
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The day after a fire was reported and it was found to have been a case of arson, Riley Co. Police arrested the woman they believe was responsible. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, officials were able to arrest Antionette McWilliams, 28, of Manhattan, for an alleged arson that was reported a day earlier.
KBI arrests suspected Dickinson Co. meth dealer
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suspected of distributing methamphetamine in Dickinson County has been arrested by state authorities. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Gregory “Bo” Westfall, 55, was arrested Thursday at a hotel in Salina. The KBI says agents, along with units from the Salina Police Dept. and Kansas Highway Patrol, also searched a room rented by one of Westfall’s associates. The agency says the search turned up meth, an illegal firearm, and counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to be laced with fentanyl.
Salina man arrested on suspicion of meth distribution
A Salina man was arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) on suspicion of distribution of methamphetamine and other drugs on Thursday.
3 Topeka men charged after deputy allegedly spots them trying to steal car
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three Topeka men have been charged after a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy allegedly spotted them attempting to steal a vehicle Wednesday morning. Around 10 a.m. on Jan. 18, a deputy saw three individuals trying to steal a 2020 Chrysler 300 in the 600 block of SE Monroe Street. The three suspects were […]
Manhattan man arrested after stolen wallet used for multiple purchases
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he allegedly stole another man’s wallet and used his financial cards to make multiple purchases. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that on Monday, Jan. 16, officials arrested Austin Swafford, 38, of Manhattan, following an alleged theft.
Topeka passenger arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka passenger of a vehicle on Highway 75 in Jackson County was arrested after drugs were found during a traffic stop. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, a deputy stopped a 1999 Lincoln Town Car on 150th Rd. - west of Highway 75 - for a traffic violation.
Saline County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9 officers
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in Saline County schools will notice new K-9 officers on their campuses following the induction of two new partners. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office says at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, it welcomed two new K-9 partners to the agency. In December, officials...
Concordia Police warn of fentanyl circulation in the community
CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the execution of two drug search warrants, Concordia Police have warned residents of the circulation of fentanyl in the community. The Concordia Police Department says on Tuesday evening, Jan. 17, officials conducted two search warrants with the help of the Cloud Co. Sheriff’s Office. During the searches, it said drugs and paraphernalia were seized.
Small Manhattan blaze dubbed arson by investigators
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Investigators have determined that a small fire in a 75-year-old woman’s Manhattan home was intentionally set. The Riley County Police Department announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that the cause of a Tuesday fire was found to be intentional. Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Manhattan...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Emma Elyse; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. DUI; 2nd; blood/breath .08 or...
K-State researcher identified as pedestrian hit crossing campus street
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The person that was hit crossing the street on the K-State’s campus has been identified by officials while other details of the crash have been released. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, emergency crews were...
Aggieville employees start a petition with construction and charges due to parking
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Employees in Aggieville started a petition, taking a stand against new parking ordinances. Changes to Aggieville’s parking have many employees calling for a return to normal. With the recent construction to the back parking lot and charges to the garage, a petition to bring back...
📷: Riley County Arrest Report January 17
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CHERLYNN NICHOLE RACHEL, 29, Manhattan, Failure to appear x2; Bond $1750. KENYON MONDELL JOHNSON, 49, OLATHE, Failure to appear; Bond $350. CHRISTOPHER SCOTT...
Road into Manhattan residences to close as realignment nears completion
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in Geary Co. that leads into a residential neighborhood in rural Manhattan will close as realignment efforts near completion. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that as realignment in Geary Co. nears completion, Ebert Construction will close the existing part of Mockingbird Rd. - which leads into Country Meadows - on Monday, Jan. 23.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Woman accused of abducting her 3 children
A northeast Kansas police department is looking for a woman who allegedly abducted her children. A felony warrant for Custodial Interference was issued for Jeana Foley on Jan. 5, 2023, for allegedly taking her children in Junction City, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shares online. The children: Rosie, 6, Camden, 5, and Genevieve Peterson, 3, were last seen on Dec. 21, 2022.
