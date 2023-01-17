Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Reportedly Buys Diamond Cross Necklace Famously Worn by Princess Diana
Kim Kardashian has reportedly purchased a famous diamond cross necklace that Princess Diana once wore at a 1987 charity gala in London. According to TMZ sources familiar with the Sotheby’s auction where the piece—known as the Attalah Cross—was sold, Kardashian bought it for $197,453. While Diana did not actually own the jewelry, she helped to boost its profile when she borrowed it from the Garrard jewelry company for the gala in October ’87. She sported the jewelry on a pearl rope, and paired it with a purple outfit to match the color of the piece. It is regarded as one of the Princess of Wales’ many iconic fashion moments.
Drake’s Best B-Sides, Ranked
When combing through Drake’s dense catalog, it’s easy for some of the more bar-heavy or narratively dense tracks to get lost beneath the shadow of the chart-shattering records that make up most of his discography. As far as B-sides—less “important,” streamed, or acknowledged tracks in live shows—are concerned, Drizzy has some real heat lying in the depths of his albums, though.
Drake Receives Medical Treatment for Ankle Ahead of Apollo Theater Concerts
Drake won’t let a joint injury hinder his big weekend. The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm he recently received medical attention for a hurt ankle. The post came days before Drake’s long-awaited two-night engagement at Harlem’s Apollo Theater—an event he has postponed twice.
Desiigner Drops Official Video for “Bigger and Bigger”
Desiigner is warming fans up for his long-awaited debut album. The Brooklyn-born rapper returned this week with the official video for “Bigger and Bigger,” a braggadocious track he released at the end of last year. Desiigner spoke about the record in a recent interview with HotNewHipHop, saying it was just a little taste of what he and his team have in store.
A woman who got wasted at a Marilyn Manson concert blew up $15 million worth of property. She's suing the company that served her.
She's facing legal backlash from victims urging her to pay for the damages. She argues the company Ovations Ontario Food Services should be liable.
Stephen A. Smith on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘She Ain’t Beyoncé’ (UPDATE)
The outspoken sports commentator took to Twitter on Wednesday to address his controversial comments about Rihanna and her upcoming gig at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Though Smith insisted he liked the Anti singer, he suggested that RiRi wasn’t on the same level as Beyoncé, who performed at the Halftime Show in 2013 and 2016.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Cardi B on Why She Decided Not to Publicly Address Offset Cheating Rumors
In an extensive new interview, Cardi B explained why she decided against addressing rumors that her husband Offset had cheated on her with various women. In a clip from her interview with Jason Lee for his new Revolt TV series The Jason Lee Show, Cardi was asked why she was “quiet” as the rumors about the Migos rapper spread. “You know why I was quiet? I was quiet because one thing I’m gonna do [is] find out the truth,” she told Lee, of Hollywood Unlocked. “You know that I was finding out that truth. So, it’s like, if I entertain something that I know is not true, on the internet, people be like, ‘Oh, it is true because you’re addressing it. But when I don’t address it, it’s true or not, as well.”
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Premiere: London Rap Riser Nix Northwest Shares Visuals For Feel-Good Number “Sun In My Eyes”
After some time away, rising London rapper Nix Northwest is back with a new jazz-infused single titled “Sun In My Eyes”, which is lifted from his forthcoming debut album, Xin’s Disappearance. The track offers an insight into the life of ‘Xin’—a fictional alter-ego portrayed by Nix across...
Pusha T Talks Clipse Reunion, ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape, and More at Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2023 Men’s Show
Pusha T’s 2023 is off to a busy start. He’s been making the rounds at Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. And right now he’s backstage at Matthew M. Williams’ Fall/Winter 2023 Givenchy show wearing a burnt orange technical set that had a subtle iridescent quality under the lights—he was surrounded by cameras—and black shield sunglasses from the collection.
Recording Academy and Brast Studios Launch Grammy Capsule Collection
The Recording Academy has teamed up with designer Mark Braster of Brast Studios for a limited-edition capsule collection of Grammy-themed pieces. Consisting of t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and accessories, the collection is titled When The Stars Align. The collection was launched alongside a lookbook that sees the items showcased by rising artists Bktherula and JELEEL! The collaboration is set to arrive online Thursday, Jan 26 at 11 a.m. ET here.
Breaking Down Frank Ocean’s Cryptic Message in Four Acts
Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Frank Ocean will headline the 2023 Coachella lineup in April. The announcement led many fans to believe he was gearing up to release his first album in nearly seven years. And, as if the singer’s upcoming performance wasn’t enough to get fans excited about a potential new album, Ocean then dropped a cryptic message on social media on Monday.
Selena Gomez Says She Is Single Amid Reports She’s Dating the Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart
Selena Gomez is clearing up speculation about her relationship status. In a since-deleted Instagram Stories post on Thursday, the Only Murders in the Building star shared a black-and-white image that said, “I like being alone too much.” She also used the “#iamsingle” hashtag at the bottom of the post.
Jim Jones on Max B and Stack Bundles Not Wanting to ‘Leave the Hood,’ Says He Offered to Buy Them a House
In a new interview with FlipDaScript, Dipset rapper Jim Jones opened up about how he tried to “protect” Max B and Stack Bundles when they started achieving success. “For Stacks and them... I was about to buy Stacks, Max and Melly [Mel Matrix] a whole brownstone in New Jersey,” he said around the six-minute part, as seen above. “None of them wanted to leave the hood. I was not about to waste my money. That was what I offered them, I went shopping for the shit and all that type of shit. … I’m like, ‘You’re bugging! You could go to the hood every day, but you’re gonna be living in Jersey. You’re gonna be living better. And you don’t have to worry about paying for no rent or nothing like that, I’m just tryna get you n****s out the hood.'”
Lil Tjay Shares Video for New Song “Clutchin My Strap” After Gun Charge Arrest and Release
Lil Tjay dropped a new music video on Thursday, just one day after being released from Rikers Island. The two-minute “Clutchin My Strap” includes footage from the artist’s Monday arrest on a gun possession charge. The JLShotThat-directed effort also shows Lil Tjay performing for huge crowds, working in the studio, rapping in the city, and getting some target practice in.
Best Style Releases This Week: Joe Freshgoods x Vault by Vans, Salehe Bembury x Clarks, and More
Two of streetwear’s biggest collaborators headline this week of drops. We are getting the latest work from Joe Freshgoods and Vans plus Salehe Bembury is debuting his latest footwear collab, the Clarks Mud Moss Lugger. Other notable releases include Stüssy latest work with Our Legacy, Crenshaw Skate Club’s capsule to raise money for the Harold Hunter Foundation, the latest from Y-3, and more.
Polo G Denies Unfollowing Gunna on Instagram, Says He Never Followed Him to Begin With
The Chicago-born rapper returned to Instagram on Friday to address a recent report about his online activity. It all started when No Jumper claimed Polo had joined the growing list of hip-hop stars who were trying to distance themselves from Gunna. Rappers like Meek Mill and Lil Baby seemingly unfollowed the DS4Ever artist on social media, after he entered a plea deal in his YSL RICO case. However, Polo insisted the reports were untrue, as he never followed Gunna in the first place.
Sneaker District Reconnects With Hi-Tec HTS74 For ‘Shadow RGS’ Collab
Sneaker District has teamed up with British footwear specialist Hi-Tec HTS74 for a new collaboration which sees the flagship Shadow RGS reimagined in two colourways. A long-time partner of the brand, the Shadow RGS showcases the Amsterdam-based boutique’s recently redesigned label by legendary artist Boris Tellegen—aka DELTA—who, having worked with range of Supreme products and fronting a Linkin Park album cover, is recognised as one of the early pioneers of the European graffiti scene.
‘Fresh Prince’ Actress Tatyana Ali Joins ‘Bel-Air’ Cast for Season 2
Bel-Air has added another familiar face. On Thursday, Peacock confirmed that Tatyana Ali has joined the series’ second season. The show is a reboot of the 1990s Will Smith-led sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, in which Ali played the youngest daughter of Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv, Ashley Banks, throughout its six-year run.
