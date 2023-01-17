In September 2022, a "GTA 6" leak had fans losing their minds, but since then, there's been no official information on the game. Rockstar broke its silence on the leak, explaining that it shouldn't affect the game's development timeline, but the company has refrained from making its own official announcement about the game. Without an official trailer or game footage to comb through, fans are eagerly looking for clues everywhere – even in unreleased items in "GTA Online." While the official announcement trailer hasn't arrived just yet, fans think they know what it might contain. Unfortunately, the information comes as part of another potential leak.

7 DAYS AGO