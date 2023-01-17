Read full article on original website
New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games
This year is really for the PS5 players
The Best Open World Games Of 2022
Certain genres dominate the world of gaming, with first-person shooters, racers, and role-playing games often topping the charts. Open world games have also seen a popularity surge in recent years. Boasting titles ranging from "Grand Theft Auto 5" to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," the genre has transformed into one of the most successful and popular in the world, selling millions of copies.
Epic Games Store Reveals Another New Free Game
Thursday is here once again, which means that the Epic Games Store has released another new free game for users to claim. Epistory – Typing Chronicles is now free on the platform, and will be available through January 26th. For readers that have never gotten a free game through the Epic Games Store, Epistory must only be claimed by that date; it will remain a permanent part of the user's library after. This means that players can enjoy the game at their convenience, without feeling the need to rush to finish it before the next free game is released!
The Game Boy Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
Unfortunately, Nintendo's ultra-successful Game Boy is now more than 30 years old. True, this means that time continues to march ever onward, but, on the bright side, it also means that there are interesting statistics to look over regarding the console's time on the market. The Game Boy sold more...
Open World Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023 And Beyond
The concept of open world games first exploded in a major way with the release of "Grand Theft Auto 3" in 2001. It was most people's first real exposure to being able to freely explore a large 3D world that featured a variety of missions to take on at any given time — or just cause random havoc. As time went on, open world games became much more common and began to include almost every existing genre.
There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
An Xbox game currently shows a price of CAN$2,500 ($2,000). Presumably, it is an error, but we can't say for sure.
We May Finally Know What Will Be In The GTA 6 Announcement Trailer
In September 2022, a "GTA 6" leak had fans losing their minds, but since then, there's been no official information on the game. Rockstar broke its silence on the leak, explaining that it shouldn't affect the game's development timeline, but the company has refrained from making its own official announcement about the game. Without an official trailer or game footage to comb through, fans are eagerly looking for clues everywhere – even in unreleased items in "GTA Online." While the official announcement trailer hasn't arrived just yet, fans think they know what it might contain. Unfortunately, the information comes as part of another potential leak.
Ash's Final Pokémon Episode Opening Is Determined To Make Us Cry
After finally becoming a Pokemon champion, the journey of Ash Ketchum, the world's most experienced 10-year-old Pokemon trainer, is finally coming to a close. The "Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master" series will be made up of 11 parts, and the original version in Japanese begins airing on January 13, 2023. Unfortunately, we don't know when the English dubbed version or subtitles will be available, and the current English title is even a rough translation of the Japanese title rather than an official adaptation for the language. Nevertheless, it's sure to be an emotional rollercoaster for longtime fans of the anime as the series overhauls its narrative focus.
Game that promised no paid DLC ever is getting paid DLC: 'We need a way to continue to fund the development'
Not even Squad is immune to monetization, it turns out.
Gamers furious after advert featuring 'jiggle physics' is pulled offline
A Thai advert for Goddess of Victory: Nikke has garnered a lot of negative press for focusing on the sexualised elements of its game and the characters. While some are saying it should never have aired in the first instance, there's an equal and opposite group who are claiming it is unfair censorship that Tencent felt the need to pull the advert.
GTA Online Report Warns Fans Not to Play or Risk Losing Account
A new GTA Online report from a prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has warned PC players of a new security issue and suggests that it may not be worth playing the GTA game until Rockstar Games fixes the issue. If you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, everything below, thankfully, does not apply to you. If you're on PC though, you're going to want to be careful playing the game until further notice.
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Get Disappointing News About Requested Feature
Those who are eager to play WB Games' upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy have been met with some disappointing news this week. As a whole, Hogwarts Legacy has been off to an incredible start to begin 2023. While the game isn't yet out, it has been topping the sales charts across Amazon, Steam, and other retail platforms for virtually the entirety of this month. As such, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy has the chance to be the biggest video game of the year, but that success won't come without some missing features.
The Rarest Banner In Fortnite
"Fortnite" may be one of the most iconic battle royale titles on the market, but there's more to it than just the battle royale feature. Between cosmetics, emotes, dances, and other player customization options, the game can feel like a collector's dream. While some players focus on getting the coolest skins around, like Starfire from "Teen Titans" or the "Goat Simulator 3" skin, others focus on a less-popular collectible: Banners.
Hogwarts Legacy's enormous world map appears online
Hogwarts Legacy is almost here, and it looks like fans can prepare themselves for an absolutely colossal adventure. Ahead of Hogwarts Legacy’s launch on new-gen consoles and PC (in case you missed the memo, those planning on playing on previous-gen consoles and Switch still have quite a wait ahead of them), it appears that the game’s official art book has made its way online. Thanks to that, we may have just got a proper look at an early map concept.
Games You Should Play While You Wait For Overcooked 3
Phil Duncan and Oli De-Vine left their positions at Frontier Developments in 2015 to co-found Ghost Town Games and ship their first project: co-op cooking title "Overcooked." As they shared with Gamasutra, the pair set out to create a true co-op experience in which teamwork played a central role in the design from the ground up. Rather than focusing on the qualities of each player, they wanted to create a gameplay loop that hinged on maintaining a consistent dialogue and tackling each problem as a united force.
Marvel's Wolverine Release Date Further Away Than Hoped
It looks like the launch date of Marvel's Wolverine on PlayStation 5 will be further away than many fans were hoping for. When Insomniac Games and PlayStation first announced Marvel's Wolverine back in 2021, it was understood that the game likely wouldn't see the light of day for a few years. Still, in the back half of 2022, a new rumor came about that suggested Wolverine could be releasing at some point in 2023. And while this rumor always seemed a bit far-fetched, it looks like PlayStation itself has now shot down its legitimacy.
New PS5 hardware won't be compatible with previous models, says insider
According to prominent games industry insider Tom Henderson, a new PS5 model is currently in the works, but its main new feature won’t be backwards compatible with the existing consoles. Last year, Henderson claimed (via Insider Gaming) that a new PS5 is set to release sometime around September 2023....
The Best Audio Settings For Warzone 2.0
You better fine-tune your audio settings in "Warzone 2.0." Otherwise, you'll be giving players who do the upper hand in battle. It seems that audio mixing has always been an issue with Activision's "Call of Duty" battle royale titles, as Dr Disrespect famously made clear during a 2020 live stream.
Nintendo Switch Online Has a New Freebie for a Limited Time
Nintendo Switch Online has a new freebie for subscribers on Switch Lite, Switch OLED, and the regular ol' Switch. Unfortunately, it's not a new Sega Genesis or N64 game, but like these games, it's locked behind the Expansion Pack tier. More specifically, until January 24, all Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack owners can download special Nintendo Switch Sports avatars. These avatars are not available to non-subscribers or even Nintendo Switch Online subscribers without the expansion pack. You need the Expansion Pack to access them and then Platinum Points to redeem each and every single one of them.
