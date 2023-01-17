Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
foodmanufacturing.com
SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant
CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
Fast Casual
Bonchon opens in Tennessee
Bonchon, which serves Korean double-fried chicken, opened its first Tennessee location Thursday at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. "There is a ton of opportunity in Tennessee for Bonchon, and I am happy to be able to be the first to introduce the brand to the state by bringing it to the Smyrna community," Owner Alan Lan said in a company press release. "The restaurant is perfectly located in central Tennessee, which allows us to draw in community members from surrounding areas of Smyrna too. We hope to see more people throughout Tennessee discover the flavors and crunch that make our fried chicken so special."
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?
Tennessee-founded Krystal Restaurants is about to find itself in a burger war in its home state. Is the chain (which started in Chattanooga and is now headquartered in Atlanta) ready?
a-z-animals.com
Discover Tennessee’s Coldest January on Record
The winter period is associated with temperature drops in most parts of the world, and. is no different. Middle Tennessee is the part of the state that gets coldest during winter. The average temperature in December drops to about 40.4 and 37.7 degrees Fahrenheit in January. However, there are occasions when the temperature drops beyond the average levels, and parts of the state experience temperatures far below zero. This has happened several times in the history of Tennessee during some of the state’s coldest Januarys on record. This post details some of these remarkable temperature drops across different locations in Tennessee.
WTVC
840 new jobs coming to Bradley County with snack, sandwich assembly line facility
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — 840 new jobs are coming to Bradley County. SK Food Group is building a new sandwich assembly and food-handling facility in Cleveland, investing $205.2 million. The 525,000-square-foot facility will be located at Lot 1 of the Spring Branch Industrial Park, west of Cleveland. The company...
Georgia man travels through Tennessee to research impacts of anti-camping law on the homeless
A new state law went into effect last summer, criminalizing camping on public property. Now, one man is working on a project to highlight how the law is impacting Tennessee's homeless population.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants serving up the best fried calamari in the country.
New discount retail store opens in Tennessee
A new discount retail store recently opened in Tennessee. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, WE Wholesale opened its new Tennessee discount store in Chattanooga, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
WTVC
Sewage from Chattanooga raising stink with residents in one middle Tennessee county
WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. — You do your business in the bathroom, flush the toilet, and probably don't give what you're sending down the pipes a second thought. But that sewage is on the minds of some exasperated residents in one middle Tennessee county. On Thursday we learned sewage from...
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Nashville, Tn. - Country music isn't the only thing that's big business in Nashville. In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the metro area is home to a population of more than 2 million residents, as well as a fast-growing economy supported by several diverse industries:
WTVC
'Smelly, but safe:'Tennessee farmers weigh in on fertilizer made from recycled human waste
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A day after we told you about the city of Chattanooga sending a refined version of human waste to farms across the state of Tennessee, we have learned the company responsible for shipping it to one farm in Warren County is going to do something about the smell.
California to Tennessee economic pipeline brings millions of investment dollars
The so-called pipeline from California to Tennessee has millions of dollars in economic investment flowing through it. Last week's announcement by burger chain In-N-Out is just latest win for Williamson County.
This Is The Top Buffet In Tennessee
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this tasty haven in Tennessee.
tbinewsroom.com
Two Job Openings Announced at TBI Headquarters
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Tennessee Information Enforcement System (TIES) Unit. Job Duties: Responsible for monitoring the TIES computer system to ensure law enforcement agencies and databases are connected and working. Assists law enforcement agencies with National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entries and other TIES transactions. Monitors and transmits administrative messages to appropriate TBI personnel and throughout the state. Answers the main TBI phone line, the TIES phone line, and hot lines after hours and on weekends. Responsible for various quality assurance projects as assigned.
Mind behind one of TN’s deadliest mass killings analyzed
Testimony on Thursday gave us a look into the mind of the man behind one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Michael Cummins faces charges for eight brutal murders in Westmoreland in 2019.
Major grocery store opening another new location in Tennessee
A major supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Tennessee this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event. On Friday, January 20, 2023, Sprouts Farmers Market will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Tennessee grocery store location in Nashville, according to the company's website.
newsfromthestates.com
Environmental racism in Tennessee, fueled by the presence of military bases
Workers install a new sign at the Main Gate at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., on Oct. 22, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Deidre Moon) As a nationwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when low-income people of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution due to the neighborhoods they are forced to live in.
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across Tennessee
Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to enter the Southeast for the first time in history, and the centerpiece of the move will be a new corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee.
