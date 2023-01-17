Police have arrested the owner of an art gallery in San Francisco after he was seen on video spraying water on a homeless person outside his shop last week. Police issued an arrest warrant Wednesday charging the gallery owner, Shannon Collier Gwin, with misdemeanor battery “for the alleged intentional & unlawful spraying of water on & around” the homeless person, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a tweet.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO