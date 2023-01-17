Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
San Francisco art gallery owner arrested after spraying water on homeless person
Police have arrested the owner of an art gallery in San Francisco after he was seen on video spraying water on a homeless person outside his shop last week. Police issued an arrest warrant Wednesday charging the gallery owner, Shannon Collier Gwin, with misdemeanor battery “for the alleged intentional & unlawful spraying of water on & around” the homeless person, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a tweet.
Comments / 0